Fleetwood Mack fires Lindsey Buckingham

How is this possible? (Click on screenshot):

Beyond what’s below (and a new piece on the band’s history of breakups), no information is given:

Fleetwood Mac has fired Lindsey Buckingham after a disagreement over the band’s upcoming tour, Rolling Stone has confirmed. The band announced Monday that Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House will replace him.

Sorry, but it’s not Fleetwood Mac without Buckingham. Maybe “Fleetwood Lack”?

  1. TJR
    Well, they had been going for a while before he joined. Maybe Peter Green will rejoin them?

    It’s not quite The Fall without Mark E Smith, but agreed its pretty odd.

    PS Mac not Mack

  2. W.T. Effingham
    Hopefully we’ll here more of Mr. Buckingham going forward than Fleetwood Lack.

  3. Roger
    I vote “Fleetwood Quack” for the duck naming contest if still available.

  4. GBJames
    If we had thought about it, I suppose we could have predicted it. They’re the most “breaking-up-ish” band out there!

    • jblilie
      Yeah, but, but, but, still together since 1975, with a few interruptions.

      We saw them in 2015 and they were superb. What a group of professionals!

      I also saw them at least 3 times in the 70s and early 80s (not 100% sure on the count — drugs and drinking were involved!). My favorite band for a while.

      • GBJames
        They are one of the greatest bands, for sure. Still, who among us (who were fans) can be honestly surprised by this?

      • Frank
        Christine McVie, also a seemingly indispensable member, was gone for at least 16 years.
        Of course, if the replacements don’t work out, they can just change their set list, a la Spinal Tap!

  5. pomo59
    It cannot possibly be worse than John Mayer playing with three of the surviving members of the Grateful Dead in the excretable Dead & Co

    • Frank
      Execrable?

  6. Robert Ryder
    Wouldn’t be Fleetwood Mac without personal drama! I read an article yesterday stating that Stevie Nicks alleged a history of abuse at Buckingham’s hands during the cocaine-fueled days of the late 70s and perhaps that was behind his ouster. But there are conflicting reports.

  7. mkgjones
    Yes, I was very disappointed to hear this. I guess there’s some impasse between Nicks and Buckingham.

    Why did they produce, then, a ‘Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie’ album, which was pretty much a Fleetwood Mac album minus Stevie Nicks, if they are now going to continue with the Fleetwood Mac name without Buckingham? By the same logic they should call the new band ‘Christine McVie Stevie Nicks’.

    Unfortunately Buckingham is so integral to the mid 70s Fleetwood Mac sound that this will severely reduce the attraction of the forthcoming tour to many fans. This is not to cast any aspersions on Buckingham’s replacement(s); Neil Finn and Mike Campbell are superb artists and songwriters in their own right.

    • Ant (@antallan)
      Like Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe was a better Yes than Yes had been in the previous few years.

      /@

  8. Ant (@antallan)
    He’s on only six of their seventeen albums (according to Wp).

    /@

    • jblilie
      Posted April 10, 2018 at 11:33 am | Permalink

      Which accounted for something like 90% of the sales …

      Reply
      • Ant (@antallan)
        Posted April 10, 2018 at 3:06 pm | Permalink

        And sales are an infallible indicator of quality?

        Oh, well.

        /@

        • jblilie
          Posted April 10, 2018 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

          In this case (again, unless you are a serious blues fan, in which case the Peter Green years might be your favorites — I have those albums as well) the two do coincide.

          My point was that his impact was huge (and it was) though he wasn’t on so many of the albums.

          I’ve owned, at one time or another, every FM album. There are plenty of mediocre ones.

          Buckingham is a brilliant song writer and guitarist. His compositions were always the most experimental amongst the three song writers in the band. Listen to his songs on Tusk for instance.

  9. jblilie
    Posted April 10, 2018 at 11:37 am | Permalink

    The current/previous/previous 5-person lineup of
    Fleetwood
    McVie^2
    Nicks
    Buckingham

    Was their best lineup (unless you are a hard-core blues fan).

    This news is unfortunate but not surprising.

    Neil Finn is incredible in my opinion. I’d love to hear a FM album with Finn writing and leading some of the songs. (One of my favorite albums of (relatively) recent years is Tim & Neil Finn’s Everyone Is Here.)

    This could be really good fun.

    I think these two guys are much better replacement guitarist choices than the previous ones during the first Buckingham Hiatus.

    (I am a huge FM fan.)

  10. paultopping
    If any band could go on without their guitarist, it would be Fleetwood Mac. They have gone through several successful eras with completely different lineups. I was a huge fan during their Bob Welch era. Perhaps they’ll become relevant once again.

    BTW, Lindsay Buckingham is an amazing guitarist. He’ll do fine.

    • Frank
      Posted April 10, 2018 at 11:46 am | Permalink

      Buckingham was a chief vocalist/songwriter – it is not simply a loss of a guitarist. But others can sing his songs I suppose.

      • paultopping
        Posted April 10, 2018 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

        Yes, but they have had several song writer/frontmen though the Buckingham-Nicks era was definitely the most popular. It is arguable that the core of Fleetwood Mac is NOT Buckingham and Nicks.

        • jblilie
          Posted April 10, 2018 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

          Well, the core is, without doubt, the rhythm section: John McVie and Mick Fleetwood.

          But you don’t have a band with just a rhythm section.

          Buckingham had a huge impact on the band in every way. And he could play the older stuff too. Listen to him play “Oh Well” (a Peter Green song) on the Live album.

  11. Roger
    Maybe he wanted to go his own way.

    • Randall Schenck
      Very nice…

      • Roger
        Maybe he finally took his own advice haha.

    • Ant (@antallan)
      Yeah. It’s not like there’s a chain keeping them together …

      /@

  12. Kevin Henderson
    Rockers acting silly. Maybe they will get back together again.

    Reply
  13. Steve Zeoli
    Fleetwood Mac produced at least eight albums before Lindsay Buckingham ever joined the band, and — in my opinion — all but one of them was superior to any FM with Buckingham. That’s not a knock on Lindsay, but a reflection of how good the band was before hand. If you haven’t listened to any of those albums, give them a go.

    • jblilie
      Posted April 10, 2018 at 3:34 pm | Permalink

      I’ve listened to them all and owned them all.

      I couldn’t disagree in stronger terms.

      The first three with the Buckingham Nicks lineup are all-time classic rock albums:

      Fleetwood Mac (And they knew it, check the title!)
      Rumours
      Tusk

      There isn’t a weak song on those discs; not one filler track.

  14. Taz
    I had no idea they were still together.

  15. hownottogoextinct
    Seems like a dream. Oh well.

