Cunk on Britain, part 2

The second installment of the BBC “Cunk on Britain” series is up, and watch it while it’s there. (There will be five parts.)

Surprisingly, Part I is still up (here) though perhaps in a different incarnation, so maybe the BBC will for once let us Yanks watch the whole thing—at least for a short while.

I haven’t yet seen this, but wanted to give people a chance to watch while they could.

h/t: Kieran

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 10, 2018 at 6:00 pm and filed under Philomena!, television. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Merilee
    Posted April 10, 2018 at 6:52 pm | Permalink

    HiLARious! Even better than the first one.

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 10, 2018 at 7:00 pm | Permalink

    Yes, he’ll just be out there playing with his balls. Very good that history.

    Reply
  3. BobTerrace
    Posted April 10, 2018 at 8:45 pm | Permalink

    Will i am Shakespeare.

    What are wordsworth?

    What is Oliver’s twist?

    Elizabeth showed up just in time for the Elizabethan era.

    …and they go on and on…

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted April 10, 2018 at 9:04 pm | Permalink

    She doesn’t write those? The credits have four different people.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted April 10, 2018 at 9:14 pm | Permalink

      No, she’s not giving writing credit; her job is to say the words and act wonky, which she does to a “T”.

      Reply
  5. busterggi
    Posted April 10, 2018 at 9:29 pm | Permalink

    “Losing America was a real knee to the balls”

    But they’ve gotten much better recently

    Reply
  6. Craw
    Posted April 10, 2018 at 9:56 pm | Permalink

    Have we any millennials here? One third might believe that sailing over the edge of the world thing …

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: