Cunk on Britain, part 2

The second installment of the BBC “Cunk on Britain” series is up, and watch it while it’s there. (There will be five parts.)
Surprisingly, Part I is still up (here) though perhaps in a different incarnation, so maybe the BBC will for once let us Yanks watch the whole thing—at least for a short while.
I haven’t yet seen this, but wanted to give people a chance to watch while they could.
h/t: Kieran
HiLARious! Even better than the first one.
Yes, he’ll just be out there playing with his balls. Very good that history.
Will i am Shakespeare.
What are wordsworth?
What is Oliver’s twist?
Elizabeth showed up just in time for the Elizabethan era.
…and they go on and on…
She doesn’t write those? The credits have four different people.
No, she’s not giving writing credit; her job is to say the words and act wonky, which she does to a “T”.
“Losing America was a real knee to the balls”
But they’ve gotten much better recently
Have we any millennials here? One third might believe that sailing over the edge of the world thing …