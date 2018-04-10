A new book (and a video) on “Victimhood Culture”

I believe a reader recommended the book I highlight below, which I’ve just finished. It’s written by two sociologists who take a sociological rather than a polemic approach to their topic, so that they analyze both Right- and Left-wing instances of victimhood. (As we all know, both Christians and conservatives often paint themselves as beleaguered victims.) In the end, though, the main topic is the pervasiveness of victimhood culture on college campuses, which means mostly the Left.

Campbell and Manning explain why campuses seem to have become the focus of this culture (I won’t explain that here), and contrast it with two other forms of culture that have existed over history. One is “Honor Culture” (the culture of the Old South, some Muslim societies, and many street gangs), in which individuals are expected to be offended by insults and take matters into their own hands, meting out what they consider “justice” to restore their honor. Another is “Dignity Culture”, in which individuals are supposed to ignore insults, but, if harassment becomes too pervasive or damaging, to appeal to third parties like the government rather than acting as vigilantes.

Campbell and Manning claim that “Victimhood Culture” is a hybrid of these two forms: individuals, seeing themselves as victims (the pivotal aspect of such a culture), easily take offense at slights and insults, real or perceived, and yet rather than rectifying these slights themselves, appeal to third parties for adjudication. In this case, it’s mostly university authorities (and, of course, social media) who are the “third parties.” That explains in part the huge recent growth of administrators relative to faculty members in American universities. Many of these administrators are there to adjudicate disputes or enforce speech or behavior codes.

The Rise of Victimhood Culture is a relatively short and lucid read, and has a lot of anecdotes you might know about, but also many you don’t. Where there are sociological data bearing on the issue, the authors adduce it. They cite one paper on “microaggressions,” for instance, that analyzes whether they are even definable and whether they cause psychological damage (the answers, respectively, are “not easily” and “no evidence”). I’ve cited that paper at the bottom, and, if the link doesn’t work, judicious inquiry might yield you a copy.

I realize that, working on a college campus, I am immersed in victimhood culture every day, and the features of such culture might not be as evident to those who live and work in the real world. Nevertheless, victimhood culture is spreading—now to social media as well as mainstream media like the New York Times and the New Yorker; and it will spread further as the termites dine. I recommend this book (click on the screenshot to go to the Amazon link):

Apropos of victimhood culture, I’ve put up several videos about it showing social psychologist Jon Haidt (see here), who sometimes calls this “offense culture.” Here’s another 11-minute talk by conservative scholar (and atheist) Heather MacDonald decrying that culture and its spread.

MacDonald has been demonized by the Left and deplatformed at several universities for her support of the police (she wrote The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe and has also been a critic of the Black Lives Matter movement). But nobody denies she’s a serious scholar—far from the likes of Milo Yiannopoulos and other provocateurs. Nevertheless, this is how she’s been treated (from Wikipedia):

In the spring of 2017, a protest group announced plans to “shut down” her speech on the Black Lives Matter movement at a college campus in California, on the grounds that Mac Donald is, they allege, racist, fascist, and anti-Black. On April 7, around 250 protesters surrounded and prevented audience members from entering the building where she was speaking at Claremont McKenna College, whose president Hiram Chodosh stated afterwards: “Based on the judgment of the Claremont Police Department, we jointly concluded that any forced interventions or arrests would have created unsafe conditions for students, faculty, staff, and guests.” Mac Donald ultimately gave the talk to a small audience in the Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum which was also live-streamed on the Claremont McKenna website. Chodosh added: “In the end, the effort to silence her voice effectively amplified it to a much larger audience.”

But listen to what she has to say and tell me if you think her thoughts are sufficiently odious to shut her down, much less see her as someone creating an “unsafe condition” for students. It seems to me that there’s plenty of food here for discussion—at least for those willing to hear her. (If you want to hear the full event—a discussion between MacDonald, Howard Dean, and Steve Pinker—the two-hour video is here.)

____________

Lilienfeld, S. O. 2017. Microaggressions: Strong claims, inadequate evidence. Perspectives on Psychological Science 12: 138-169.