Women’s March endorses website shut down by feds for underage prostitution, sex trafficking, and sexual abuse of children

When will the woman who participate in the Women’s March, which I see as an admirable venture led by odious people, throw out their leaders? Three of the March’s co-heads, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez, and Tamika Mallory, are divisive women who cozy up to bigots and loons like Louis Farrakhan, and publicly endorse murderers and terrorists. I’ve written about their unsavory views and connections several times, but now the March has officially weighed in supporting a website under indictment for advertising illegal prostitutes and facilitating sex trafficking and sexual abuse of children, not to mention money laundering.

The report comes from Politico (click on link or screenshot to read the piece):

Part of the article:

Backpage.com, a classified advertising website that faced persistent allegations of profiting from illegal prostitution, was shut down by the U.S. government Friday as authorities reportedly brought criminal charges against seven of those involved in operating the site. Visitors to the website Friday afternoon saw a notice indicating various Backpage sites were taken over in an “enforcement action” brought by the FBI, the Postal Inspection Service and the IRS.

A grand jury in Phoenix returned a 93-count indictment charging seven people associated with Backpage with using the internet to knowingly facilitate illegal prostitution and money laundering, according to CBS News and KPHO-TV Although part of the charges are buttressed by a new bill prohibiting online advertising of prostitution, which Trump has said he’ll sign, the site was under investigation well before this—beginning with the Obama administration. Further, the support for the indictment was bipartisan. Worst of all, the site apparently was involved in child sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Politico: Backpage and its founders have been the subject of intense investigation by the Senate Homeland Security Committee in recent years. Critics said the site not only promoted illegal prostitution but facilitated sex trafficking and sexual abuse of children. Backpage fought the investigators in court, but in January 2017 it shuttered its “adult” section, replacing the link to it with the word “censored,” written in red. Backpage’s key rival, Craigslist, dropped its adult section under pressure in 2010. The action against Backpage was hailed by members of both parties on Friday. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who was the lead Republican on a Senate investigation into Backpage called the action “overdue” and said it was good news for victims. “It is a positive step forward in our efforts to hold accountable sex traffickers that sell women and children online,” he said in a statement. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), one of Backpage’s leading opponents in Congress, also praised the Justice Department’s action. “This is great news for survivors, advocates, and law enforcement in Missouri and across the country, but it’s also long overdue, and further proof of why our bipartisan legislation is so critical,” McCaskill said in a statement. “State and local law enforcement need this bill to enable them to take swift action against websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking of children online, and to stop the next Backpage long before another website can claim so many innocent victims.”

Regardless of what you think about advertising prostitutes (Craigslist dropped that about a year ago), child sexual abuse and trafficking is unconscionable, as is money laundering. So what did the Women’s March do? They are endorsing Backpage.com and criticizing its closure:

In the coming days, we will be sharing more about sex workers rights to uplift this critical issue. We’re all still learning and as always, we have to listen to the voices of those most impacted. #SexWorkIsWork — Women's March (@womensmarch) April 7, 2018

Sex workers [sic] rights are women’s rights? Well, some people think so for adult prostitutes, and I’m on the fence about legalization, but a site that traffics in child sex, and engages in money laundering, shouldn’t be endorsed by the Women’s March. This is mission creep engineered by ideologues who will brook no dissent from “gender traitors”, like women who oppose abortion. Regardless, it’s time for the the Women’s March to jettison its toxic leaders and put others in charge.