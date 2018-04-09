The best biscuit ad EVER!

My favorite biscuit (or “cookie,” as we Yanks call them) is the McVitie’s Dark Chocolate Digestive Biscuit. And imagine my delight when I found this ad for the milk chocolate version (not quite as good, but still superb)!

9 Comments

  1. Evan Plommer
    And with the Fawlty Towers theme music, yet.

  2. Carey
    There is an adorable children’s book series about a puppy who is called Biscuit because this is the first thing his future owner sees when deciding what to call him. Not a kitty, but still very like able. By Rosemary Wells I think.

  3. infiniteimprobabilit
    One doesn’t need to be a Trekkie to be reminded of tribbles 😉

    cr

    • Speaker To Animals
      Bit of trivia: the tribbles were created by sf author David Gerrold who also coined the term computer virus.

      Tribbles and computer viruses both reproduce asexually and exponentially.

  4. Speaker To Animals
    I love the dark chocolate one with a glass of milk. Sometimes simple is the best.

    I think the higher levels of theobromine in dark chocolate is deadly to cats and dogs though.

  5. busterggi
    I’d buy these for the kittens.

