The best biscuit ad EVER!

My favorite biscuit (or “cookie,” as we Yanks call them) is the McVitie’s Dark Chocolate Digestive Biscuit. And imagine my delight when I found this ad for the milk chocolate version (not quite as good, but still superb)!
My favorite biscuit (or “cookie,” as we Yanks call them) is the McVitie’s Dark Chocolate Digestive Biscuit. And imagine my delight when I found this ad for the milk chocolate version (not quite as good, but still superb)!
And with the Fawlty Towers theme music, yet.
Inspired by the classic rat episode!
I didn’t know that.
That makes this advert over the top.
There is an adorable children’s book series about a puppy who is called Biscuit because this is the first thing his future owner sees when deciding what to call him. Not a kitty, but still very like able. By Rosemary Wells I think.
One doesn’t need to be a Trekkie to be reminded of tribbles 😉
cr
Bit of trivia: the tribbles were created by sf author David Gerrold who also coined the term computer virus.
Tribbles and computer viruses both reproduce asexually and exponentially.
I love the dark chocolate one with a glass of milk. Sometimes simple is the best.
I think the higher levels of theobromine in dark chocolate is deadly to cats and dogs though.
I’d buy these for the kittens.