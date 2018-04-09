Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Monday, April 9, 2018, and National Chinese Almond Cookie Day. The word “national”, denoting the U.S., shows that once again we have an arrant case of cultural appropriation. It’s also Vimy Ridge Day in Canada.

It’s snowing lightly in Chicago this morning, and it’s opening day for the Chicago Cubs, who will be playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:30 pm. (The game was moved ahead because of weather.) It’s not unheard of to have snow this late, but I do worry about my ducks. Here’s their pond this morning:

On April 9, 1585, Sir Walter Raleigh’s expedition to Roanoke Island to found the “Roanoke Colony” left England. The colony mysteriously disappeared in 1587, and nobody knows what happened. On this day in 1860, Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville, using his “phonoautograph machine”, made the first known recording of an audible human voice. Exactly five years later, General Robert E. Lee surrendered his Army of Northern Virginia to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Courthouse, Virginia, ending the Civil War. On this day in 1939, Marian Anderson, a black contralto, gave a concert at the Lincoln Memorial after the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to let her sing in Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. That was a nasty and racist snub! Here’s a newsreel showing some of her performance:

On April 9, 1945, the Nazis hanged Dietrich Bonhoeffer for anti-Nazi activity; he is one of the few theologians I really admire (not for his theology, but for his bravery). On this day in 1959, the “Mercury Seven”—America’s first seven astronauts—were chosen to go into space. I once could name them all, and can still name John Glenn, Deke Slayton, Alan Shepherd, Gus Grissom, and Wally Shirra. My father, who was in the Army then, got me a photo of the Seven with their autographs, but I seem to have lost it over the years. All of them are gone now, with Glenn the last to go in 2016. On this day in 1965, the Houston Astrodome opened, allowing the first indoor baseball game. On April 9, 1969, the British-built Concorde 002 made its maiden flight from Filton to RAF Fairford. Finally, on this day in 1992, Manuel Noriega was found guilty of drug and racketeering charges,and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He died in jail after 25 years.

Notables born on this day include Charles Baudelaire (1821), Eadweard Muybridge (1830), Léon Blum (1872), Paul Robeson (1898), Photographer Art Kane (1925), Hugh Hefner (1926), Tom Lehrer (1928), Carl Perkins (1932), Sam Harris (1967), Leighton Meester (1986) and Krisetn Stewart (1990). Those who fell asleep on this day include François Rabelais (1553), Simon Fraser (1747), Dante Gabriel Rosettti (1882), Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1945; see above), Frank Lloyd Wright (1959) and Phil Ochs (1976).

Here’s a photo by Kane: “A great day in Harlem”, photographed in 1958 and depicting 57 great jazz musicians. If you want to know their names, go here. A note from Wikipedia:

Art Kane, a freelance photographer working for Esquire magazine, took the picture around 10 a.m. on August 12 in the summer of 1958. The musicians had gathered at 17 East 126th Street, between Fifth and Madison Avenues in Harlem. Esquire published the photo in its January 1959 issue. Kane calls it “the greatest picture of that era of musicians ever taken.” As of August 2017, only two of the 57 musicians who participated are still living (Benny Golson and Sonny Rollins).

