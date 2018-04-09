Monday DuckLog

It snowed last night, but Honey and Frank were still there, and boy were they hungry! I suspect this is the place they’ll hang their hats and produce a brood. My main worry is who’s gonna take care of the ducks for the two weeks that I’ll be gone soon, and then later when I’m out of the U.S. for 12 days. Our graduate students were asked by an administrator if they’d be willing to care for the ducks for a payment, but none volunteered: they said it was “too much responsibility.” I am deeply disappointed—and these are biology students!
But there’s good news, too: the Powers that Be have promised me that they’ll lower the pond level so that the ducks (and their ducklings) will have a dry place to rest, free from predators (which are largely feral cats around here).
And here’s daily skinny on the ducks.
Yesterday afternoon they wouldn’t come for food; they were too busy resting and snoozing on the duck island, as the weather had warmed up. As always, Frank is vigilant, guarding Honey while she rests.
I didn’t think they’d be around this morning, but when I whistled they came right to the bank and, using their wings, flapped themselves over a high ledge and onto the bank. They then waddled quickly toward me through the snow, downing a hearty breakfast of corn and mealworms. And they left ducky footprints in the snow:
Remnants of the loving couple approaching me together:
Too much responsibility? To feed animals? I guess getting up in the morning must be a real struggle.
Too much responsibility!? I would do it if I lived anywhere near there. No payment.
Yeah, me too! I’d consider it an honor to care for them, if I didn’t live 8+ hours south of Chicago. If I still lived near Aurora, I’d still attempt ta do so some of the days.
“too much responsibility.”
I hope none of them figure on becoming parents.
Your care of these lovely creatures is moving. And I am getting pretty attached to Frank as he is a devoted and attentive fella.
Try the undergrads.
WTF? Have kids today never minded a neighbor’s pet while the neighbor was on vacation? Ever babysat a younger sibling? Ever delivered newspapers on a buddy’s route while the buddy was outta town?
“Ducky footprints” has a sort of double meaning, particularly the image with two sets of tracks.
Not the first time I’ve noticed kids don’t do the things they once did, mow lawns, deliver newspapers. Have you any friends with kids? Grandkids? Undergrads a good bet — you can offer them a glowing recommendation to grad school.