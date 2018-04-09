Monday DuckLog

It snowed last night, but Honey and Frank were still there, and boy were they hungry! I suspect this is the place they’ll hang their hats and produce a brood. My main worry is who’s gonna take care of the ducks for the two weeks that I’ll be gone soon, and then later when I’m out of the U.S. for 12 days. Our graduate students were asked by an administrator if they’d be willing to care for the ducks for a payment, but none volunteered: they said it was “too much responsibility.” I am deeply disappointed—and these are biology students!

But there’s good news, too: the Powers that Be have promised me that they’ll lower the pond level so that the ducks (and their ducklings) will have a dry place to rest, free from predators (which are largely feral cats around here).

And here’s daily skinny on the ducks.

Yesterday afternoon they wouldn’t come for food; they were too busy resting and snoozing on the duck island, as the weather had warmed up. As always, Frank is vigilant, guarding Honey while she rests.

I didn’t think they’d be around this morning, but when I whistled they came right to the bank and, using their wings, flapped themselves over a high ledge and onto the bank. They then waddled quickly toward me through the snow, downing a hearty breakfast of corn and mealworms. And they left ducky footprints in the snow:

Remnants of the loving couple approaching me together: