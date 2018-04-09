Chutzpah: Syria to chair UN disarmament forum on nuclear and chemical weapons

Well, there’s chutzpah and there’s chutzpah, but this is CHUTZPAH. In 2013, Syria signed the Chemical Weapons Convention (administered from The Hague) which, according to Wikipedia, “outlaws the production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons and their precursors.” Yet Syria has violated this treated several times (including two days ago), with the latest chemical attack killing 40 people. It’s not yet clear what agent was used, though sarin has been used in the past. Those who suffered horribly in all these attacks include mostly civilians, including children; and the death is, as I’ve seen on videos, a gruesome one. What al-Assad and his regime have done, with the backing of Putin, is a war crime. (Of course the UN, too busy condemning Israel, haven’t said a word about Syria.)

Now, according to UN Watch, Syria is scheduled to chair a UN disarmament conference whose provisions include the ban on chemical weapons:

Despite accusations that it perpetrated yet another deadly chemical weapons attack on Saturday, Syria will next month chair the United Nations disarmament forum that produced the treaty banning chemical weapons, sparking calls by an independent monitoring group for the U.S., the EU, and UN chief Antonio Guterres to strongly protest, and for their ambassadors to walk out of the conference during the four weeks of the Syrian presidency. The 65-nation Conference on Disarmament, based in Geneva, has also negotiated the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament efforts, as well as the convention against biological weapons. “Having the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad preside over global chemical and nuclear weapons disarmament will be like putting a serial rapist in charge of a women’s shelter,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of United Nations Watch, the Geneva based non-governmental organization. The activist group announced that it intends to hold protest events outside the UN hall featuring Syrian victims of their government’s chemical weapons attacks. . . . “The Assad regime’s documented use of chemical weapons remains the most serious violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention in the treaty’s twenty-year history,” said Neuer. “We urge the UN to understand that at a time when Syria is gassing its own men, women, and children to death, to see Syria heading the world body that is supposed to protect these victims will simply shock the conscience of humanity,” said Neuer. Under UN rules, the Syrian ambassador to the forum, Hussam Edin Aala, will help organize the work of the conference and assist in setting the agenda. Mr. Aala will exercise all functions of a presiding officer and represent the body in its relations with states, the General Assembly and other organs of the United Nations, and with other international organizations. While the post is largely formal, “Syria holding the president’s gavel is liable to seriously undermine the UN’s credibility, and will send absolutely the worst message,” said Neuer.

This is hypocrisy of the highest order. If the UN would do something about Syria, which it apparently won’t, it would stop this farce and issue a condemnation of al-Assad’s actions. That that hasn’t happened is a severe indictment of the United Nations, which has become an increasingly useless organization.

Here’s the proof of Syria’s participation: