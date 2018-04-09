Atheists may now constitute 25% of Americans

The relentless march of our country towards nonbelief continues, documented by Michael Shermer in his latest Scientific American post (click on screenshot below):



There are three pieces of information:

1.) The number of atheists, agnostics, and “nones” (those who claim no formal religious affiliation) is continuing to grow.

A 2013 Harris Poll of 2,250 American adults, for example, found that 23 percent of all Americans have forsaken religion altogether. A 2015 Pew Research Center poll reported that 34 to 36 percent of millennials (those born after 1980) are nones and corroborated the 23 percent figure, adding that this was a dramatic increase from 2007, when only 16 percent of Americans said they were affiliated with no religion. In raw numbers, this translates to an increase from 36.6 million to 55.8 million nones. Though lagging far behind the 71 percent of Americans who identified as Christian in the Pew poll, they are still a significant voting block, far larger than Jews (4.7 million), Muslims (2.2 million) and Buddhists (1.7 million) combined (8.6 million) and comparable to politically powerful Christian sects such as Evangelical (25.4 percent) and Catholic (20.8 percent).

I can’t imagine any circumstance that would reverse this loss of belief, except perhaps a cataclysm that destroys the well being of all Americans, which might prompt a return to faith for many. Eventually we’re going to wind up like Denmark and Sweden, and we’ll be the better for it.

2.) The “nones” and nonbelievers can still believe in woo.

Even among atheists and agnostics, belief in things usually associated with religious faith can worm its way through fissures in the materialist dam. A 2014 survey conducted by the Austin Institute for the Study of Family and Culture on 15,738 Americans, for example, found that of the 13.2 percent who called themselves atheist or agnostic, 32 percent answered in the affirmative to the question “Do you think there is life, or some sort of conscious existence, after death?” Huh? Even more incongruent, 6 percent of these atheists and agnostics also said that they believed in the bodily resurrection of the dead. You know, like Jesus. What’s going on here? The surveys didn’t ask, but I strongly suspect a lot of these nonbelievers adopt either New Age notions of the continuation of consciousness without brains via some kind of “morphic resonance” or quantum field (or some such) or are holding out hope that science will soon master cloning, cryonics, mind uploading or the transhumanist ability to morph us into cyber-human hybrids.

Well, stuff like crystal healing and other forms of spirituality aren’t nearly as injurious to society as religion: for one thing, these believers don’t usually proselytize nor bring up their kids in as propagandistic a way as, say, Catholics, Mormons, or Christian Scientists. Belief in Resurrection is more harmful, as it “enables” religionists, and of course all forms of belief in woo gives unwarranted respect to faith, which is believe without proper evidence.

3.) The number of nonbelievers might be underestimated from poll data. (My emphasis in the following)

To work around this problem of self-reported data, the psychologists employed what is called an unmatched count technique, which has been previously validated for estimating the size of other underreported cohorts, such as the LGBTQ community. They contracted with YouGov to conduct two surveys of 2,000 American adults each, for a total of 4,000 subjects, asking participants to indicate how many innocuous versus sensitive statements on a list were true for them. The researchers then applied a Bayesian probability estimation to compare their results with similar Gallup and Pew polls of 2,000 American adults each. From this analysis, they estimated, with 93 percent certainty, that somewhere between 17 and 35 percent of Americans are atheists, with a “most credible indirect estimate” of 26 percent. If true, this means that there are more than 64 million American atheists, a staggering number that no politician can afford to ignore. Moreover, if these trends continue, we should be thinking about the deeper implications for how people will find meaning as the traditional source of it wanes in influence. And we should continue working on grounding our morals and values on viable secular sources such as reason and science.

Well, that’s heartening, but I’m not all that concerned about the issue of “how people will find meaning” in a world without religion. This will happen naturally, as it has in northern Europe—a largely atheist area. I don’t see it as my job to tell people how and where they should find meaning once they give up religion. They will find their own meaning.

As for grounding morals and values on secular sources, well, that’s a more important issue, and one that atheists should think about—if for no other reason than to answer religionists who say that without God there’s no source of morality. There are endless resources for reading about this, including Steve Pinker’s latest book, Enlightenment Now.