A parody on Canadian television highlights the divisiveness of religion

Diana MacPherson sent these two videos, one of which is a real commercial and the other a parody. As she says:
I hope you can view these. It’s for “This Hour Has 22 Minutes“, a political and satirical comedy show in Canada. Here they make fun of religion as divisive based on an Ancestry.ca commercial about finding out about your DNA.
The show Diana refers to appears on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, a government entity.
First we have the legit commercial—the one parodied by the satire below. It’s tribalistic and way over the top, but that’s how they’re sellling ancestry tests in Canada. (I wonder, as an atheist Jew who has ancestors in Galway, if I’d be greeted so warmly!):
Can you imagine this being shown on any television station in the U.S., much less one run by the government? Ceiling Cat bless Canada!
It reminds me of this joke related by Richard Dawkins in The God Delusion:
A journalist, researching for an article on the complex political situation in Northern Ireland, was in a pub in a war-torn area of Belfast. One of his potential informants leaned over his pint of Guinness and suspiciously cross-examined the journalist: “Are you a Catholic or a Protestant?” the Irishman asked.”Neither,” replied the journalist; “I’m an atheist.”
The Irishman, not content with this answer, put a further question: “Ah, but are you a Catholic atheist or a Protestant atheist?”
People want to get rid of the CBC. What fools they are. As Jerry says – where else can you see neat stuff like this?
All I know is that Jamesons is Catholic whiskey and Bushmills is Protestant, and you’d better know which is which when you go in the pub.
…And I guess by now Johnnie Walker is atheist!
That’s hilarious said the Jewish Atheist.
As Yogi Berra said when a Jew was elected mayor of Dublin: only in America.
Haha! When I lived in the US we had an Irish neighbour. Her son was a Catholic priest who owned an airplane and a Cadillac, which he got stolen in Atlantic City, where he went gambling. He refused one appointment by the local bishop because it was in a less affluent area, he would only play in posh areas. But the mother was known for continuously ask for rides from the neighbours. So when it was my turn she asked me in the car: what are you? Catholic, Protestant? I answered, “No religion.” She never asked me again.
That Dawkins joke actually happened to me when I was a kid.
I have family from both sides of Belfast’s sectarian divide. They often come over for the Grand National and one relative asked me the same questions.
I’m not sure how serious they were though…
Completely serious, I’m guessing. Northern Ireland is still deeply divided along religious lines.
I just spent my whole lunch watching clips from that show. It is incredible. I literally did two spit-takes.
I’m a catholic atheist. I’ll forgo any and all gods, hence I’m catholic in spurning all of the gods.
Should go without saying, though.
Glen Davidson
They continue to run the FFRF commercial here in the U.S. with Ron Reagan, but only on certain channels. I see it on MSNBC often. The one where he ends with – Not afraid of burning in hell.
I wonder if Evangelical Atheists walk around with coffee and guitars.
Best line in the YouTube comment: we’re all 1/8th moose.
This is brilliant!