University of Chicago student wounded by cops after vandalism spree and attack on police; students blame the cops

To me this story exemplifies the tendency of today’s Leftist college students to think from gut rather than the brain, and to react to a “social justice” incident precipitously and in an accusatory manner—without knowing the facts. Sadly, the story took place at my University.
Last Tuesday, the University of Chicago police (who are armed and deputized to act like Chicago city police) were called to an alley not too far from me, responding to a report that a man wielding an iron bar was breaking doors and car windows. The police arrived up on the scene to find someone wearing a helmet and visor, acting like a maniac, and damaging property. (When the person was later charged, the estimate was that he’d done $300,000 worth of damage, which seems high.) The accused vandal and police assailant turned out to be a fourth-year student at the University of Chicago, Charles Thomas. The cops of course did not know he was a student.
When the cops told Thomas to drop the bar, he went gonzo and then walked toward them, brandishing the bar. As the student newspaper Chicago Maroon reports in the paper edition (this isn’t in any online report I can find):
Bodycam and dashboard footage released by the University shows officers confronting Thomas. As he walks toward them, an officer can be heard shouting, “Put down the weapon!” while Thomas shouts “What the fuck do you want?” and “Fuck you.” About a minute after the officers arrived on the scene, Thomas begins running rapidly toward the individual wearing the body camera, who commanded Thomas again to drop the weapon, and then fired a single shot into his shoulder.”
Here’s that video. As you can see, Thomas was wounded (I think they aimed for the shoulder to get him to drop the weapon), but, on the ground, was still screaming “Fuck you!” and “Fuck you all!” as he was on the ground.
Here’s a video from the police car dashcam:
Taken into custody and sent to Northwestern Hospital, where he’s recovering, Thomas has been charged with three felonies: two counts for criminal property damage and one for aggravated assault of a police officer. The indictment also includes two misdemeanors involving criminal damage to property. His bond has been set at $15,000, with the judge ordering that Thomas be kept at home with “electronic monitoring”. (This is from the paper version of the Maroon, whose articles aren’t all online.) The judge said she gave Thomas a break because he had a clean record.
The response has been surprising to me (well, maybe not that surprising): the students are saying the police shooting was unnecessary, that the cops should be disarmed; that this was clearly a psychotic episode or some symptom of mental illness that should have been treated by the University and, accordingly, by the cops on the scene; that this demonstrates the racism of the University police (Thomas is reportedly half black and half Japanese), and even that the University should pay reparations to Thomas! They also demonstrated at a University event. Here’s a video of that below. The protest was in favor of unionization of graduate students, but turned into a demonstration against the shooting incident:
When the group arrived at I-House, the activists gathered around the steps on South Dorchester Avenue, around the corner from the building’s main entrance. As more and more people joined the protest, speakers repeatedly called on activists to “Make some noise,” eliciting cheers from the crowd directed toward the I-House windows.
Meanwhile, inside the I-House Assembly Hall, moderator and Institute of Politics (IOP) Director David Axelrod opened the forum by asking Zimmer and Boyer for an update on Tuesday’s shooting, which he said he believed to be the first incident of its kind in recent memory.
“I don’t know if there’s anything that new to say. This is a tragic incident for all those involved. We were very focused on getting what information that we did have out as quickly as possible in terms of making the videos that we did have available…and there’s a mandatory investigation on the use of firearms from our police,” Zimmer said.
Axelrod also asked Zimmer how he felt about the University’s response to the shooting, Zimmer again emphasized the UCPD firearms investigation. Boyer added that spring quarter can be a high pressure time for undergraduates as they try to find summer internships and organize their coursework.
Chants began outside the western window of the Assembly Hall about five minutes after the start of the event, making it difficult for attendees to hear the speakers. GSU organizers said they were shouting, “Bargain now,” though some chants sounded like “Fire him now” from inside.
The reaction of the students and protestors was instantaneous and, to my mind, not well thought out. Here are the questions:
1.) Was Thomas dealt with properly? As far as I can see, the police acted properly in this incident (this is just my judgment from the videos and reports). They asked Thomas to drop his weapon several times, and he refused. He then charged the cop brandishing his iron bar. What was the cop to do? Take the blow—or use judo? He couldn’t have used a Taser, as University cops don’t carry them (maybe they should). Everyone knows that if a cop is pointing a gun at you and asks you to drop your weapon or do something, you do it.
Further, the cops shot not to kill, but to disable him: a shoulder shot was probably designed to make Thomas drop the weapon. He is now out of intensive care. I’m sure the cops could have shot him in the torso, which is where you’re supposed to aim to fully take someone down, but they didn’t. [JAC: See my note in the comments; even if they did shoot to take him down, Thomas could have killed the cop with a single blow of that iron bar.]
Now, is there anything else they could have done to stop him? Perhaps a Taser would have worked had the cops had one, but I’m not sure whether they can be deployed when someone decides to charge you at such short range. At any rate rate, that question is academic. Could they have tackled him from behind? I don’t know; I don’t think that’s the usual procedure when someone has a metal bar that could do serious damage. I will await reports on normal police procedure, but for now it seems that a shoulder shot was the proper and most humane response to somebody acting psychotic and trying to attack you.
2.) Was Thomas mentally ill? A lot of the student response to the shooting centers on the claim that Thomas was clearly mentally ill or had some sort of psychotic break, and you must treat people differently when they are mentally ill. Yes, you should do that after the suspect is neutralized, but not necessarily when he’s doing what Thomas did. In fact, we have no idea whether Thomas was mentally ill. The Maroon reports that Thomas’s mother cites a family history of bipolar disorder, but also that he himself had shown no symptoms of it:
Kathleen Thomas said she has never seen anything like the behavior her son Charles Thomas, a fourth-year in the College, displayed Tuesday night, but there is a history of bipolar disorder in their family.
“That was not the Charles I know. All through him growing up and his teenage years, I’ve only seen him get slightly angry a couple times,” she said. “He never had to go to the principal’s office ever, never had any run-ins with the law.”
She had not previously seen any signs of bipolar disorder from Thomas; she said that she has been paying close attention because it can start manifesting around this age.
Now she’s wondering if it may explain his behavior Tuesday night.
She suspects that stress because of B.A. thesis deadlines may have been a factor contributing to his mental health episode.
“He’s always put a lot of pressure on himself to be successful.”
She said Thomas has been working hard to finish a thesis for his political science major, and he probably has not been sleeping much.
But something must have made him snap, she said.
Much has been made of the cop saying, in the first video, that the guy was “mental” (they of course didn’t know he was a student). But that isn’t an on-the-spot diagnosis of mental illness; it refers to the fact that Thomas was in a frenzy. All of us have heard the word “mental” used to refer to someone acting crazy, but not necessarily afflicted with a mental illness. Given that Thomas had no history of this behavior, I think it’s at least as likely that he either snapped, as his mother said, or that he was on some kind of drug that made him act erratically.
There is, however, one statement by a friend of Thomas’s, reported in the Maroon:
A friend of Thomas told protesters at a UChicago United protest on Friday that Thomas sought help from the University’s mental health services and was “referred off campus.”
The University of course cannot confirm this, as health issues are confidential. But the article adds, and this is indeed the case:
The Student Counseling Service (SCS) website suggests that, for counseling needs beyond “immediate needs,” students are referred to an independent counseling provider.
“If any student requires more support, they will be referred to counseling outside of SCS,” the website reads. It’s not clear if Thomas ever received outside treatment.
It’s also not clear whether, even if he sought mental health service, that it was for some kind of bipolar disorder as opposed to the many other issues for which students seek counseling.
In this respect, the Maroon‘s front page paper story on this episode, composed by five reporters, was irresponsible, for the headlines were these:
UCPD Shoots Fourth-Year Charles Thomas (sub-headline; Protests continue Friday after UCPD shot a student who was having a manic episode. He ran toward the cops with a metal rod.
But it’s unclear if he was having a manic episode unless “manic” is meant in the sense of “frenzied”. The usual meaning of “manic,” however, and one followed in the story, is that he was in one phase of bipolar disorder. In the Maroon‘s paper issue on the report, a postdoctoral fellow, Guy Emerson Mount, who teaches one of Thomas’s classes, says “. . . obviously he had a mental health episode as everyone can see on the film. . “. But that’s no obvious to me. It is just as “obvious” that he was on some drug. Only further diagnosis or blood tests can distinguish between these hypotheses.
3.) Did the cops shoot Thomas because he was a person of color? There is no evidence for this. For one thing, we don’t know the race of the shooting cop; many of the U of C police are African American. More important, Thomas was wearing a visor, and you simply can’t discern his race in the video. Have a look at the bodycam; my guess would have been that Thomas is white. The claim that this shooting was motivated by racism holds no water.
*********
Now, what about the student and faculty reaction? It was unseemly, accusatory, and unreflective. The three accusations above, for instance, are not supportable with the evidence at hand. Nevertheless, a consortium called UChicago United (which has beefed before about the University’s declaration that it would discipline students who disrupted University events, issued another series of demands. Here’s the organization’s description from the Maroon’s op-ed by the group:
UChicago United is a coalition of multicultural student organizations, including Organization of Black Students (OBS), PanAsia, MEChA, Organization of Latin American Students (OLAS), and African Caribbean Students Association (UChicago). UC United was formed to make the University of Chicago campus more inclusive for students of marginalized backgrounds and identities.
- We demand the University disarm the UCPD and reduce the jurisdiction of the Department’s patrol.
- We demand community control over UCPD. This shall include an all-elected Independent Review Committee with decision-making powers. No more Board of Trustees control of UCPD!
- We demand UCPD compliance with the Freedom of Information Act. We demand University support legislation that would hold the UCPD accountable to the Freedom of Information Act.
- We demand UChicago fully fund mental health services, including responders trained in trauma-informed crisis intervention. In addition, the University policy on involuntary leaves of absence must cease immediately. Deterring students from seeking out on-campus mental health services is harmful and not effective.
- We demand community safety for all, from community members to students on the South Side of Chicago.
The full statement of this group (and others), as well as the list of demands, which goes beyond the following, is here.
This is a kneejerk and gut response. I have no idea about the Freedom of Information Act, but I doubt that the students would want the police disarmed if they themselves were attacked by someone with a gun or metal bar while the police had to stand by unarmed. While I’m against private ownership of guns except, perhaps, for target shooting, I’m not against police having guns, although their need for guns would be less if, as in the UK, private gun ownership was severely restricted. And how can you demand “community safety” for all when our University is on the South Side of Chicago, a place notorious for gun violence? (There were 12 shootings just between March 30 and April 1.) As for mental health services, as far as I know the University has made huge strides in assuring they’re available to students, include a 24/7 crisis manager for mental health problems and good psychiatric care. I’m sure there’s room for improvement, but remember that the demand above is in response to an unproven claim that Thomas’s frenzy was due to mental illness, and also that he wasn’t adequately treated by the University for it. There is no evidence for either of those claims.
Guy Emerson Mount, who has been focused on reparations he says are due to blacks from the University of Chicago, also calls for reparations to Thomas for being shot. As the paper edition of the Maroon reports:
Postdoctoral fellow Guy Emerson Mount, a former grad student organizer, spoke about his student, demanding reparations in wake of the shooting.
“On Tuesday of last week, he was in class. On Tuesday of this week, he was shot by the campus police at the University of Chicago,” Mount said. “Charles was shot under a system of punitive justice which says that if you break a law of the state, yo must be punished for it. Restorative justice says we must help people who have been harmed and must bring together people who are responsible for harm that has happened. In this case, the University of Chicago has harmed Charles. The University of Chicago needs to make reparations to Charles and his family for the harm they have caused.”
That’s truly bizarre. No punishment? In this case, Thomas was shot because he was threatening police; he would not have been shot had he dropped his iron bar. And “punishment” is necessary for good reasons: keep dangerous people out of society, deter others from committing similar acts, and so on. If Thomas is truly mentally ill, the proper response would be treatment, not incarceration. But he’s still responsible for paying for the damage he caused. Perhaps the “reparations” that, according to Mount, should go to Thomas, should then be given to those whose property he damaged!
Finally, three faculty members and a postdoctoral scholar from departments of social services (the usual locus of such reactions) wrote an op-ed in the Maroon whose thesis is largely is that Thomas was mentally ill and that “police are inadequate and inappropriate first responders in the case of mental health crises.” (They cite another example of someone who was mentally ill being shot by Chicago police last month). The writers first express sorrow for the incident, but it’s directed to Thomas, whose shooting, they aver, was clearly the University’s fault:
To this student and to all those who love them, we send this unequivocal message: We are deeply sorry for what happened. We wish you the easiest possible recovery and we are terribly dismayed that the University so badly failed to create a safe environment for you at a time of vulnerability. We cannot imagine the level of trauma this must have caused to you and your loved ones. We send you a message of care and support during what we know will be an ongoing period of recovery.
And then, asserting—again without evidence—that this was a mental health crisis inappropriately dealt with by the University, they have the temerity to say this (my emphasis):
As we write, many factual details regarding this incident remain unclear. As more details emerge, many in the observing public may focus on adjudicating the facts of the case and whether the shooting was justified. As tends to be the case in police shooting incidents, there will be divergent interpretations of police accounts and body camera footage. We argue that many of these details—whether the student charged the officer, whether the officers ordered him to drop the pipe he was holding—are in fact irrelevant to the undisputed facts and the crucial concerns they raise for our community. Three officers approached a civilian who was not armed with a deadly weapon, and they fired a gun at him, endangering his life.
This level of logic is unworthy of University faculty and scholars. They note in bold that the shooting may have been justified, but then the rest of the letter, including the last sentence, clearly say that the shooting was not justified.
At this point, the proper response is to wait for more facts before we figure out whether blame falls on the University or the police. For, as the data at hand show, there is no evidence that the police acted improperly, were racist, knew that Thomas was mentally ill (and we still don’t know that), or that the University is somehow deficient in mental health care. I am surprised at the immediate, kneejerk, and accusatory response of the students and some of the faculty, as well as the accusations of police racism, but of course that’s what we can expect these days.
It is a good thing that this is all on video.
I think the cops behaved well under the circumstances. Sure, perhaps a baton or taser would be better but then that is a lessons learned and they can be equipped as such. But considering the person was armed and charging the cop, I think shooting in the shoulder was reasonable. I can see protesting if he had a full clip unloaded in his chest but he didn’t.
Agreed, but I really wish a taser could have been used. In many of situations the young man would have been shot multiple times, as is well known.
Yes, disarm the UPCD, then if someone is harmed by the next violent attack, sue them for not stopping the perpetrator. And if the victim has the right identity, call it racism or sexism, without bothering to check the facts.
We demand protection, but we demand that that all apprehensions be nice and non-violent, whatever the perpetrator does.
Glen Davidson
Nice review. We are at a crossroads in thinking today about protests, civil discussions and leftist students, whatever that implies, acting light alt rights
I’m amazed that student isn’t dead given how trigger-happy the US cops are. And they just as readily shoot whites, as the Daniel Shaver case shows.
While I don’t disagree with your general concern about some police departments in the U.S., from the details currently available it looks like this officer behaved appropriately. If anything, he was restrained while facing a potentially deadly threat.
I don’t think you can lump the U of C police in with all “US cops”. They’re trained differently and they’re a private police force.
I don’t really know what Hyde Park is like these days, but back when I was in school, no one but the most hide-bound ideologue would have argued that UC Police shouldn’t be armed. It just wasn’t a safe neighborhood. I think it’s unfortunate that the kid was shot, I would have liked the cops to try to disarm him without shooting him, but their actions seem to lie within the spectrum of acceptable use of force by police. Watching the video it’s clear that the police showed restraint, gave a lot of ground before Thomas, and that he had plenty of room to not get shot.
“Further, the cops shot not to kill, but to disable him: a shoulder shot was probably designed to make Thomas drop the weapon. He is now out of intensive care. I’m sure the cops could have shot him in the torso, which is where you’re supposed to aim to fully take someone down, but they didn’t.”
With all due respect to PCC(E), I doubt this is the case. Police officers are trained to respond to a potentially fatal threat by stopping it. In situations like this, they do not have the time to play sharpshooter. The usual procedure is to fire two shots to the center of mass then continue to fire if the threat isn’t stopped. The assailant in this case is fortunate to have encountered an officer who fired only once.
The majority of police officers are only able to hit a 4 to 8 inch circle at 7 yards — and that’s a stationary target (https://www.quora.com/Why-is-police-shooting-accuracy-in-the-field-so-low-I-once-had-a-firearm-instructor-tell-me-that-only-30-of-bullets-shot-by-a-cop-hit-the-target-What-should-be-done-about-that). In a stressful situation, the measured accuracy is that only approximately one in three shots hit the target at all. My strong suspicion is that the assailant just got very lucky.
I’m willing to admit that you might be right, and the kid was just lucky. I’ll wait to see what the cops say. But even if he had been killed, so far I don’t think the cops behaved inappropriately. The kid with the iron bar could have killed the cop with a single blow to the head.
Exactly. That’s why I’m stunned by this comment from the protestors: “Three officers approached a civilian who was not armed with a deadly weapon, and they fired a gun at him, endangering his life.”
I am curious if the person who wrote that would feel the same about a crowbar aimed at them.
Sure, but it does make me wish that there was a way for the officers to disarm the guy without putting his life in danger. I know that there are alternative means such as tasers and that they aren’t always effective but why not try the “not 100% effective methods” first and only use the gun when all else has failed. In short, avoid threats to civilians’ lives never seems a high enough priority. This is not to justify the students’ and admins’ rhetoric which was not constructive to say the least.
A reader wrote me that tasers have to be attached to skin to work, and that the student was completely covered. If the cop tried to tase him and failed, that would be the end of the cop.
I’m not sure what other methods there could be save incapacitating bullets that wouldn’t kill (rubber bullets?). Whatever you do it has to work the first time and stop the perpetrator cold.
That’s true but only if one assumes that the cops assume no risk in a situation like this. BTW, I have heard of other non-deadly mechanisms besides tasers. I seem to remember some kind of gun that shoots a net over the person. Sounds a bit silly too, I’ll admit.
Of course, police officers do assume risk in taking the job. Someone deciding to rush a police officer while wielding a deadly weapon after being told multiple times to stop also assumes risk, and it’s entirely appropriate at that point for a police officer to mitigate his own risk of dying by using necessary force.
You may be inventing a lot of things that simply do not apply. The police do not patrol with large amounts of alternative technology to pull out of a bag at a moments notice. Totally unrealistic. If you show up at a gun fight with a knife you are probably dead. Police must concentrate on using their weapons and to be trained well in using them properly. Notice this policemen shot one time and did the job. He did not empty his weapon and risk injuring who knows what in the middle of Chicago.
A punch in the face is usually pretty effective. A cop did this to a woman that went to whack him with something and knocked her on her ass.
A punch to the face of a man with adrenaline coursing through his veins and wielding a deadly weapon has a very low likelihood of success. I mean, look at a boxing or MMA fight. Throwing a punch to the face, which isn’t even likely to connect well in the first place, is probably the worst way to try and stop a situation like this, aside from maybe just getting in a fetal position and begging the assailant to stop 😛
According to Wikipedia, tasers can penetrate ordinary clothing, and the latest models are designed to get through thick clothes.
The article also says that the name comes from the initial letters of Thomas A Swift’s Electric Rifle, based on a book published in 1911. I did not know that!
There are so many variables and ‘if only’ scenarios. The cops were called in because it was reported as a situation that called for police. Mental health professionals would not be armed, but what could they do with a violent person with a pipe coming at them? The situation was unrolling fast and there was no time but to react. The police did what they could to not use lethal force, I think, while also securing their own safety.
As someone who, due to unforeseen circumstances found himself opening the door to a full armed swat team (I was babysitting for someone who turned out to be fooling around with an underage girl; they were after him, I knew nothing) the simple fact of the matter is when a cop or anyone, really, tells you do to something…DO IT. If you refuse, or worse, attack, then you get what you deserve. My action when confronted with this nightmare scenario, which was when I opened the door because I heard something and thought it was the person I was working for, was to drop my phone, turn, and fall straight to the floor and not to move or talk unless told to. I survived. Why? Because I’m not black? Nope, because I didnt argue, fight, run, reach into my pocket or jacket. It’s really quite simple. A person with a gun is in no mood to argue and you won’t win the argument anyway.
A terrible response. What is making people act this way? Lack of respect for the police is one major cause and is justified in many cases. Still, this is no excuse not to examine every incident independently and fairly. It is hard not to be embarrassed for the Left and worried about how such incidents will be used by the Right.
I think it obvious why the protest is out on this; they have their very own Saheed Vaselli. They wanted outrage and settled for this.
If that officer really did aim for his shoulder he needs to be retrained; if you are in a situation where deadly force is required you shoot to kill. Aiming to wound will often result in you or other innocents dying.
“We argue that many of these details—whether the student charged the officer, whether the officers ordered him to drop the pipe he was holding—ARE IN FACT IRRELEVANT to the undisputed facts and the crucial concerns they raise for our community.” UC faculty saying that facts are irrelevant? Yikes! Not having read the whole op-ed, did they mention the possibly irrelevant fact that the guy was caught in the act of violently destroying other people’s property? PCC(E), you are justly proud of UC’s stated values, but with faculty like these, it’s on the way to becoming a Social Justice U. Sigh, condolences.
I have a lot more respect for our university administration than I do for many people in the humanities, like those who signed the letter urging the deplatforming of Steve Bannon.
As one who has had weapons and use of force training, that round wasn’t aimed to disable, it was happy luck. Most law enforcement officers, on the street, are trained to kill if a firearm is used; there is no such thing as “attempting to wound to disable.”
I detest the use of deadly force, except to defend one’s or loved one’s life in immediate extremis. Unfortunately, training now dictates that firearms are unholstered regularly and for confused reasons. I would like less “bad” shootings by police, of course. But to reach that change, we must find the political will to change policing as a whole. Good luck with that.
The need of immediate knee jerk responses of the public to castigate police in violent outcomes needs to join the need for police to defend indefensible actions of officers acting widely, or even minimally, outside the parameters of policy and humanity on the trash heap of bad ideas.
I’m glad he wasn’t killed but I know that this result was blind luck.
Totally agree. The only fix to avoid incidents like this one is to change the rules of engagement. I don’t hear much talk about that and, like you, doubt it will happen any time soon.
IMHO, I believe the change starts at the dinner table. Where else? Congress? City Hall? LULZ
We don’t allow crowbars at our dinner table! But seriously, I assume by “start at the dinner table” you mean it needs to start with public opinion which, of course, is what PCC(E)’s post is all about.
What I meant was that any change we really want to see in our society needs to start with our children.
Who should clean up their room!
Bien sûr !
What sorts of changes to the rules of engagement do you have in mind?
I don’t think most people enjoying their cozy, safe worlds fully appreciate the pressure cops are under, when they must in a split-second make a decision that, if wrong, can cost them their own life. Which is why the unofficial rule of engagement is ‘better to be judged by twelve, than carried by six.’
Unofficial rules are for schmucks, cowboys, pirates, and any other person that acts as a rogue. A professional acts by a code, policies, and a deeply-held underpinning of basic decency.
Unofficial rules are for animals, not civilized humans.
In the video, I noted that the officer who fired began by retreating, trying to maintain distance between himself and the man with the rod, until the latter accelerated his approach. I was reminded of the repeal, in many states, of the “duty to retreat”, a legal doctrine that states that a person should seek to retreat from or avoid an attacker, and use force only as a last resort. (The alternative doctrine, “stand your ground”, has led to many killings of civilians by civilians.) It seems proper procedure for police to avoid physical confrontation when, as in this case, the suspect’s weapon can only be used at very close range, as opposed to “shoot first”, ask questions later.
With regard to the shot hitting the suspect’s shoulder, I doubt very much that this was a precisely aimed shot. Police are just not that trained as marksmen (nor are most military). In the recent case of the man killed in his backyard by police in California, he was hit by only 8 of 20 shots fired, even though one of the first shots took him to the ground, and he lay there as the remaining shots were fired.
And, finally, although I’ve not been visiting the University of Chicago neighborhood at night much lately, when I did, I always felt safe there. U of C friends assured me that the crime rate was low and minor within the “perimeter” patrolled by the UCPD, and I used to see, and appreciate, UCPD patrol cars when walking there late at night.
Answer begging the question – there’s no reason to presume that the uni’s MH services are under-funded.
Further, expecting ‘crisis intervention responders’ to rush out to deal with a vandalism 911 is sheer lunacy.
Finally, who the hell do all these self-created ‘coalitions’ think they are, that they get to demand? The coddling of these temper-tantrum-throwing brats has to stop now.
Eric ‘Bicycle Lock’ Clanton was another advocate for ‘restorative justice.’
It’s just another cloud-castle delusion along with abolishing the police, reparations, and direct democracy popular among the extreme leftist anarchist whackos who we also saw completely bollox Occupy. That so many college students’ minds have been polluted with with such unrealistic stupidity, is very discouraging.
Yes, thanks for mentioning Occupy. They lost me when they announced they didn’t have specific requests for change. Might as well announce to the world they were just having a tantrum and to just move along.
Have patience — General Assembly is still in the process of hand-jiving to come to a consensus on those requests.
I still giggle when I think back to the videos of their meetings, where they can’t even decide what they’re meeting about or who gets to speak when. It was like a Monty Python skit.
The immediate protesters are a perfect example of the motto – Ready, Fire, Aim
Why not wait for facts to actually be established before going off like this. College level people? Sure does not look like it. And how is it that no nothing civilians are the ones who always jump out of the woodwork to condemn something they know nothing about?
I say the police did exactly what they are trained to do and accomplished it well. Had this guy hit some other student in the head with this pipe they would be screaming what happened to the cops who are suppose to be protecting us. The student reactions to this event are reprehensible.
Questions:
1. Doesn’t the University of Chicago have the second largest, public or private, police force in Illinois? Due largely to the fact that the area in which it is in is among a handful or 2 of the most crime ridden/murder prone areas in any first world country?
2. I do wonder the degree to which the calls to disarm the police isn’t a function of how well UC’s police department protects its students.
3. Looking at the video, I thought it was a white student. And how would anyone know that he was supposedly having a mental breakdown?
Eric Zorn, a liberal columnist at the Chicago Tribune, has posted a long analysis of the incident. He squarely comes down on the position that the actions of the U of C police were justifiable. He concludes: “What’s outrageous is a knee-jerk response to all police shootings that ends up blunting the message and confusing the issue when police do cross the line.”
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/zorn/ct-perspec-zorn-police-shooting-university-chicago-0408-20180406-story.html