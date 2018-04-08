The anti-Semitism of Britain’s Labour Party

Although I’ve read some stuff about the British Labour Party’s growing anti-Semitism, I didn’t really know how pervasive it was until reader BJ sent me some links. The first is from the Spectator, simply listing 50 instances of Labour Party anti-Semitism. While some of the bigots have been expelled or punished for their sentiments (that’s up to the party, not me), others have gotten off scot-free for expressions that, were they applied to blacks or Muslims, would have been grounds for expulsion. Here are just a few examples from “Labour’s pockets of anti-Semitism: The evidence“. Remember that Jeremy Corbyn is an MP from Islington and leader of the Labour Party. I’m just repeating the Spectator’s assertions and haven’t verified them for myself:

7. Jeremy Corbyn had a ten-year association with a group which denied the Holocaust. Mr Corbyn was a ‘stalwart’ supporter of Deir Yassin Remembered, attending events in 2013, with the group’s founder, Paul Eisen, a self-professed Holocaust denier. 11. A Labour councillor in Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, shared a David Duke video on Facebook entitled ‘CNN Goldman Sachs and the Zio Matrix’. The Labour party accepted Mr Iqbal’s apology and claim that he had have no recollection of sharing this video’ – no disciplinary proceedings were enacted. 16. Ken Livingstone reportedly said a Jewish journalist was ‘just like a concentration camp guard’, that Jews vote Tory because they are rich and that Hitler supported Zionism. Despite his attempt to draw a parallel between those who fought for Jewish freedom and those who perpetrated a Jewish genocide, Livingstone was only given a temporary suspension from a party disciplinary panel – a decision Corbyn supported, despite 100 Labour MPs calling for Livingstone’s expulsion. 19. Labour Party member and Momentum Teesside activist Bob Campbell has shared an image of a rat marked with a Star of David and claimed Israel controls ISIS. Campbell denied to the press that he had been suspended by the party. 21. Labour Councillor and former Labour Mayor of Blackburn, Salim Mulla, called Zionist Jews a ‘disgrace to humanity’, endorsed a video which blamed Israel for school shootings in the USA, and said ‘Zionism’ was orchestrating ISIS. After an initial suspension he was reinstated as a Labour member. 27. Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, was suspended from the party for sharing a post suggesting Israel should be ‘relocated’ to the United States and for saying that ‘the Jews are rallying’ to a Daily Mirror poll. She later apologised and was re-instated. 30. Jeremy Corbyn called antisemitic terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah ‘our friends’ when inviting them to speak in Parliament. He claimed the invitation to Hezbollah was ‘absolutely the right function of using parliamentary facilities’ and that the group was committed to ‘social justice and political justice’. Corbyn later said this was ‘inclusive language I used, which with hindsight I would rather not have used’. 35. Miqdad Al-Nuaimi, a Labour Councillor in Newport, was suspended after tweeting that ‘#Israel regime and army are increasingly assuming the arrogance and genocidal character of the #Nazis’ and that ‘ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi dies in Israeli hospital…If confirmed, the #Israeli connection is very interesting’. He was initially suspended, but then cleared by the Labour party. 37. Afzal Khan, then a Labour MEP and now the MP for Manchester Gorton, compared Israel to Nazis. No disciplinary action was taken. 40. Luke Cresswell, a Labour Councillor in Suffolk, tweeted an image of a blood-soaked Israeli flag, accused Israel of genocide and captioned the image ‘Moses must be proud of you’. Though initially suspended, he was then re-admitted, and subsequently selected as a councillor. 42. Max Tasker, a Labour Councillor in North Wales, posted Youtube videos to his facebook page with entitled: ‘Is ISIS good for the Jews?’, ‘The whole story of Zionist conspiracy: the filthy history of pedophilia, murder and bigotry’, ‘Not for the immature! Zionist Antichrist will rule the [New World Order]’ and ‘Ukraine’s anti-Russian stance is a Zionist masterplan’. 48. Jeremy Corbyn defended in 2012 an anti-Semitic mural in East London that depicted Jewish bankers playing a monopoly-style game on the backs of the poor. He has since apologised.

This is a small sample, but I found it appalling, though just another instance of the Left being anti-Semitic. But I’m not sure why this is the case in the UK, though in the US it’s because Jews are seen as white oppressors of brown Muslims. Is this the same in the UK? I’m not the only one to be appalled by this, of course: journalist Nick Cohen has repeatedly called out Labour for its anti-Semitism; the latest example is here. But the leader of the party? Oy!

At any rate, the Guardian has published a letter signed by “more than forty senior academics” that is pure “whataboutery” with regards to Labour’s anti-Semitism. For example, it calls attention to anti-Semitism in Europe and Poland, the link between Conservatives and right-wing European parties, and accuses “dominant sections of the media” of claiming both that anti-Semitism is largely a problem of Labour and also that Corbyn hasn’t dealt with it. In other words, it uses whataboutery (while claiming it isn’t doing that) to defend Labour against anti-Semitism. But the issue, of course, is whether the party of inclusion is also bigoted, regardless of whether other countries are equally bigoted.

Notice that the signatories of the letters are largely from Goldsmiths at the University of London, the London School of Economics, and other universities that have a strong Authoritarian Leftist strain. No wonder their “senior academics” are defending Labour against bigotry!

In two pieces in the Spectator, conservative writer Douglas Murray examines whether those “senior academics” really are respected senior academics. Well, he finds some weirdos among them, including people whose scholarship is in Zombie and Star Wars studies, and one woman who’s not an academic at all. But that’s not really the point, which is the accusation of anti-Semitism. The academic credentials of the signatories isn’t that important, though the Guardian’s possible misrepresentation of them is. Still, you may want to look at Murray’s pieces, “The truth about the ‘senior academics’ defending Corbyn” and “The Guardian letter defending Jeremy Corbyn is a sham“. They’re more snark than light, but still fun.

What makes me sad is that were I a Brit, I’d be a Labour voter, and yet the party appears ridden with anti-Semitism. That’s not true of the American Democratic Party. Some of the problem may be because the Labour bigots appear to be Muslims, or at least have Arabic names, and therefore are enemies of the Jews from the outset. I don’t know, and ask British readers to explain this to me.