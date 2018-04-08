The anti-Semitism of Britain’s Labour Party

Although I’ve read some stuff about the British Labour Party’s growing anti-Semitism, I didn’t really know how pervasive it was until reader BJ sent me some links. The first is from the Spectator, simply listing 50 instances of Labour Party anti-Semitism. While some of the bigots have been expelled or punished for their sentiments (that’s up to the party, not me), others have gotten off scot-free for expressions that, were they applied to blacks or Muslims, would have been grounds for expulsion. Here are just a few examples from “Labour’s pockets of anti-Semitism: The evidence“. Remember that Jeremy Corbyn is an MP from Islington and leader of the Labour Party. I’m just repeating the Spectator’s assertions and haven’t verified them for myself:
7. Jeremy Corbyn had a ten-year association with a group which denied the Holocaust. Mr Corbyn was a ‘stalwart’ supporter of Deir Yassin Remembered, attending events in 2013, with the group’s founder, Paul Eisen, a self-professed Holocaust denier.
11. A Labour councillor in Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, shared a David Duke video on Facebook entitled ‘CNN Goldman Sachs and the Zio Matrix’. The Labour party accepted Mr Iqbal’s apology and claim that he had have no recollection of sharing this video’ – no disciplinary proceedings were enacted.
16. Ken Livingstone reportedly said a Jewish journalist was ‘just like a concentration camp guard’, that Jews vote Tory because they are rich and that Hitler supported Zionism. Despite his attempt to draw a parallel between those who fought for Jewish freedom and those who perpetrated a Jewish genocide, Livingstone was only given a temporary suspension from a party disciplinary panel – a decision Corbyn supported, despite 100 Labour MPs calling for Livingstone’s expulsion.
19. Labour Party member and Momentum Teesside activist Bob Campbell has shared an image of a rat marked with a Star of David and claimed Israel controls ISIS. Campbell denied to the press that he had been suspended by the party.
21. Labour Councillor and former Labour Mayor of Blackburn, Salim Mulla, called Zionist Jews a ‘disgrace to humanity’, endorsed a video which blamed Israel for school shootings in the USA, and said ‘Zionism’ was orchestrating ISIS. After an initial suspension he was reinstated as a Labour member.
27. Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, was suspended from the party for sharing a post suggesting Israel should be ‘relocated’ to the United States and for saying that ‘the Jews are rallying’ to a Daily Mirror poll. She later apologised and was re-instated.
30. Jeremy Corbyn called antisemitic terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah ‘our friends’ when inviting them to speak in Parliament. He claimed the invitation to Hezbollah was ‘absolutely the right function of using parliamentary facilities’ and that the group was committed to ‘social justice and political justice’. Corbyn later said this was ‘inclusive language I used, which with hindsight I would rather not have used’.
35. Miqdad Al-Nuaimi, a Labour Councillor in Newport, was suspended after tweeting that ‘#Israel regime and army are increasingly assuming the arrogance and genocidal character of the #Nazis’ and that ‘ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi dies in Israeli hospital…If confirmed, the #Israeli connection is very interesting’. He was initially suspended, but then cleared by the Labour party.
37. Afzal Khan, then a Labour MEP and now the MP for Manchester Gorton, compared Israel to Nazis. No disciplinary action was taken.
40. Luke Cresswell, a Labour Councillor in Suffolk, tweeted an image of a blood-soaked Israeli flag, accused Israel of genocide and captioned the image ‘Moses must be proud of you’. Though initially suspended, he was then re-admitted, and subsequently selected as a councillor.
42. Max Tasker, a Labour Councillor in North Wales, posted Youtube videos to his facebook page with entitled: ‘Is ISIS good for the Jews?’, ‘The whole story of Zionist conspiracy: the filthy history of pedophilia, murder and bigotry’, ‘Not for the immature! Zionist Antichrist will rule the [New World Order]’ and ‘Ukraine’s anti-Russian stance is a Zionist masterplan’.
48. Jeremy Corbyn defended in 2012 an anti-Semitic mural in East London that depicted Jewish bankers playing a monopoly-style game on the backs of the poor. He has since apologised.
This is a small sample, but I found it appalling, though just another instance of the Left being anti-Semitic. But I’m not sure why this is the case in the UK, though in the US it’s because Jews are seen as white oppressors of brown Muslims. Is this the same in the UK? I’m not the only one to be appalled by this, of course: journalist Nick Cohen has repeatedly called out Labour for its anti-Semitism; the latest example is here. But the leader of the party? Oy!
At any rate, the Guardian has published a letter signed by “more than forty senior academics” that is pure “whataboutery” with regards to Labour’s anti-Semitism. For example, it calls attention to anti-Semitism in Europe and Poland, the link between Conservatives and right-wing European parties, and accuses “dominant sections of the media” of claiming both that anti-Semitism is largely a problem of Labour and also that Corbyn hasn’t dealt with it. In other words, it uses whataboutery (while claiming it isn’t doing that) to defend Labour against anti-Semitism. But the issue, of course, is whether the party of inclusion is also bigoted, regardless of whether other countries are equally bigoted.
Notice that the signatories of the letters are largely from Goldsmiths at the University of London, the London School of Economics, and other universities that have a strong Authoritarian Leftist strain. No wonder their “senior academics” are defending Labour against bigotry!
In two pieces in the Spectator, conservative writer Douglas Murray examines whether those “senior academics” really are respected senior academics. Well, he finds some weirdos among them, including people whose scholarship is in Zombie and Star Wars studies, and one woman who’s not an academic at all. But that’s not really the point, which is the accusation of anti-Semitism. The academic credentials of the signatories isn’t that important, though the Guardian’s possible misrepresentation of them is. Still, you may want to look at Murray’s pieces, “The truth about the ‘senior academics’ defending Corbyn” and “The Guardian letter defending Jeremy Corbyn is a sham“. They’re more snark than light, but still fun.
What makes me sad is that were I a Brit, I’d be a Labour voter, and yet the party appears ridden with anti-Semitism. That’s not true of the American Democratic Party. Some of the problem may be because the Labour bigots appear to be Muslims, or at least have Arabic names, and therefore are enemies of the Jews from the outset. I don’t know, and ask British readers to explain this to me.
And this is one of the reasons I would be uncomfortable supporting Labour. Part of the problem is that the British Left has always supported the rights of the Palestinians against Israel and this has become indivisible from anti-Jewish sentiment for some.
The fact that it is all over the mainstream media now is no coincidence – it’s been known about for some time as a problem (vide the Livingstone debacle), but just when we all start watching the already shaky wheels come off the Brexit bus and our beloved overlords need a distraction, ooh look, here it is.
Yes, as you suggest, the Islam angle is important here. The Muslim population is about 5% now, but importantly for this topic they are highly concentrated in certain cities. Further, with many of their communities being relatively poor, they tend to be natural Labour voters.
What this means is that in 20 or 30 Parliamentary constituencies the Labour MPs depend very much on appealing to Muslim voters. And dislike of Jews runs deep in the Islamic world.
By the way, Jerry, I suspect you’d vote Lib Dem not Labour. 🙂
Robert Peston, respected politics telly presenter, recently accused “Leave EU” of Islamophobia. At the start of the recent wave of anti-Semitism revelations about large parts of the Labour Party, that organization posted a meme noting that there are ten times as many Muslim voters as Jewish. In these tripwire-outrage times, that was enough for an accusatory pile-in about bigotry or something.
About 80% of Muslims vote Labour and only about 15% of Jews do. Peston thought that it was outrageous to imply that the LP should consider this. I rather think that the LP would be barely worth calling a political party if it did not. As for a political commentator claiming that the LP should not pay attention to voting patterns, that is simply ridiculous.
I trace the spread of anti-Semitism in the LP back to the 1980s. I was in a Trotskyist group called “Militant” in London then. Militant was not influential in the big smoke but Corbyn’s fellow-travellers were: such as the Socialist Workers’ Party, Socialist Organiser and London Labour Briefing. All 3 of those groups supported the PLO and terroristic methods. I always thought that if you support terrorism against Israelis, you may end up being anti-Jewish: the step is not too far. Those groups also did not accentuate that Muslim women were thrice-oppressed, by sex, class and religion. And those oppressions could not be addressed by pandering to them, much as the LP did by shutting up about religious bigotry: hence the rise to power of anti-Semites like Naz Shah.
I often agree with the views here, but I must object to the sentence
Some of the problem may be because the Labour bigots appear to be Muslims, or at least have Arabic names, and therefore are enemies of the Jews from the outset.
This is an easy to make but dangerous generalization, in the spirit of “they are Jewish so of course they are money-grabbing thieves.”
++
Anti Semitism in Great Britain has a long history, mostly from the right wing upper classes in the past, but now it is the left that has caught the disease, both here and abroad. The presence of Jews who support the Palestinians has emboldened anti Semites in general. If you don’t believe this, go do research on Great Britain’s attitude and policies towards Hitler and the Nazis. The aristocrats were quite ready to knuckle under to Hitler and the Nazis. Only Churchill stood in their way. Corbyn is an extreme leftist and an anti Semite bred in the bone, as was
former London mayor Ken Livingstone and of course the deplorable George Galloway. In the universities there are pressures not only for BDS against Israel but bans on Israeli scholars presenting papers at academic conferences. The American left does its best to shut down anything that originates in Israel or Israeli scholars and artists. The BDS movement would never have gotten so far had Jews not supported it. The movement is an offshoot of Palestinian Right of Return, or Al Awda.
It would be interesting to do a similar exercise on the Conservative Party, especially if we were to generalise to other forms of bigotry.
For example, Boris Johnson Boris Johnson,according to the pro-Consevativ e Evening Standard reporting in 2008, “has apologised in public for calling black people “piccaninnies” and referring to their “watermelon” smiles.” (See https://www.standard.co.uk/news/i-didnt-mean-to-be-racist-claims-boris-6648542.html)
I also think it’s extremely dangerous to use guilt by association, as in the first instance you cite.
Dermot O’Sullivan, do you have a link to your statement that “only 15% of Jews vote Labour”? If that’s true, things have totally changed in my own lifetime.
For context on the Boris Johnson article, here it is.
Thanks, Coel. Boris Johnson in The Telegraph: “They say he is shortly off to the Congo. No doubt the AK47s will fall silent, and the pangas will stop their hacking of human flesh, and the tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles to see the big white chief touch down in his big white British taxpayer-funded bird.”
The question is whether he is ridiculing Blair by attributing such attitudes to Blair (and similarly the Queen).
Obviously the main point of the article is ridiculing Blair.
And indeed, the Jewish Chronicle endorsed Sadiq Khan, Labour, for Lord Mayor of London, over the Conservative cndidate, who was Jewish.
US readers may not be aware that the Spectator, Jerry’s source, is strongly pro-Conservative, and that Corbyn is the target of a sustained programme of personal vilification, some of it clearly fake news (though I would expect the Spectator is accurate, if selective. After all, there are over 6,400 Labour councillors in the UK)
New Statesman article.
“A Survation poll before the election found only 13 per cent of Jews were planning to vote Labour in 2017”
It must be said that the article points out that the percentage hasn’t changed much since Milliband’s day.
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk/2017/07/can-jeremy-corbyns-labour-win-back-jewish-vote
Don’t expect objectivity here: I am a fully paid up LD member and detest what Corbyn has done to a once great party. What is happening to Labour is a mirror image of what is happening to the Conservatives – a massive lurch to the extremes of the party, exemplified, in the Tories case, by the rise of the odious Jacob Rees-Mogg. Unfortunately for Labour, Ed Milliband’s catastrophic changes to the party membership rules has meant that Corbyn is in for the duration – there is no chance of the membership rules being changed since that would mean that the hard left, personified by Momentum, would lose control. What is so depressing is that I cannot see how Labour can escape this trap – if Corbyn goes then another hard-left candidate (John McDonnell probably) would be immediately inaugurated as leader. And so the cycle would continue.
To be honest, there is a feeling that Brexit is the great divide between the British electorate now.
Anti-Semitism of any kind is abhorrent, but as a Brit and a Labour Party member I refute the idea of ‘growing anti-Semitism’. The vast majority of the Labour Party’s 570,000 members oppose racism and discrimination. The current spate of trial by media has a lot more to do with those who seek to damage the party and its leadership than it does with any underlying anti-Semitic trend within the British Labour Party.
Nick Cohen’s book What’s Left places this directly in both a long tradition of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party and the deep hatred of “the West” which since the fall of Communism has located radical Islam as the most useful enemy in the overthrow of capitalism.
Corbyn embodies both.
I’ve also encountered the Ken Livingston mentality in real life among friends. There’s no talking to these people. They’re not interested in reality and only interested in shouting slogans, even at their friends (especially if the friend has committed the crime of having a Jewish girlfriend.)
—
Oddly, The Guardian’s ‘Comment is Free’ editor Johnathon Friedland has been unequivocally opposed to Labour’s denials of this problem–
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/30/antisemitism-jews-canary-coalmine-fake-news?CMP=soc_3156
“…what’s motivating those Jews protesting about antisemitism in Labour is fear of antisemitism, no more and no less. It’s wrong to suggest their true purpose is thwarting the Corbyn project, as if the Jews who demonstrated in Westminster on Monday are pretending to be outraged by anti-Jewish racism when their real motive is stopping the renationalisation of the railways.”