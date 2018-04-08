Sunday DuckLog

Thanks to readers’ suggestions, I now have a name for Honey’s drake. The winner (sorry, no prize this time) is “Sir Francis”, which I’ll shorten to “Francis” or “Frank” for short. “Frank and Honey” sounds good.

They’ve been at the pond constantly, and I’m hoping they’re there for good. The gestation time for an egg is about a month, so perhaps in a few weeks we’ll have ducklings. (I’ve seen no sign of a nest, but I never have.) Here are a few pictures from yesterday’s afternoon feeding.

Frank in a formal pose. Sharp-eyed reader Taskin noticed that Frank didn’t have a brown chest, which normal male mallards do (see here). He could be the offspring of a cross between a wild mallard and a domesticated white mallard, like the male in the fourth picture on this site.

Birders: is this a normal drake mallard, or is he carrying genes from domesticated ducks?

I never get over the beauty of his head feathers, with their combination of purple and green iridescent hues:

Postprandial preening:

Honey finding the last few mealworms on the edge of the pond:

The happy couple. They like to sit on the duck island. Since Physical Plant doesn’t ensure it remains above the water line, this means that their feet get wet. I wish I could get the University to lower the pond level about eight inches or so, which would give them a dry bit of land to sit on.