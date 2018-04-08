Thanks to readers’ suggestions, I now have a name for Honey’s drake. The winner (sorry, no prize this time) is “Sir Francis”, which I’ll shorten to “Francis” or “Frank” for short. “Frank and Honey” sounds good.
They’ve been at the pond constantly, and I’m hoping they’re there for good. The gestation time for an egg is about a month, so perhaps in a few weeks we’ll have ducklings. (I’ve seen no sign of a nest, but I never have.) Here are a few pictures from yesterday’s afternoon feeding.
Frank in a formal pose. Sharp-eyed reader Taskin noticed that Frank didn’t have a brown chest, which normal male mallards do (see here). He could be the offspring of a cross between a wild mallard and a domesticated white mallard, like the male in the fourth picture on this site.
Birders: is this a normal drake mallard, or is he carrying genes from domesticated ducks?
I never get over the beauty of his head feathers, with their combination of purple and green iridescent hues:
Postprandial preening:
Honey finding the last few mealworms on the edge of the pond:
The happy couple. They like to sit on the duck island. Since Physical Plant doesn’t ensure it remains above the water line, this means that their feet get wet. I wish I could get the University to lower the pond level about eight inches or so, which would give them a dry bit of land to sit on.
Sunday Ducklog? Isn’t that the Canadian National Dish? LOL
A car tyre [tire] sprayed green would fit perfectly on Duck Island – pop along at 4am in your best hoodie & wellies & get it done [smear mud on your car tags].
Decorate tyre with official-looking university property inventory code on an attached label.
I could probably get permission for that, but I think I’ll ask if they can lower the water level–something they’re capable of doing.
How about sponsoring a higher duck island? Lowering the water level might have unforeseen effects like reducing natural food for the ducks, or making it harder for the squirrels to drink, or making the water too wsrm for the fish in summer, or freeze more easily. (Obviously I have no idea whether that would happen.)
Were Trixie and Norton chased away?
Honey’s man has been named Sir Francis and many of us were thinking ‘Drake’ which put me in mind of a little Mallard drake/duck story.
I have lived along Mill Creek for many years and have had the great pleasure of observing ducks, squirrels, other birds and mammals in the neighbourhood. The second fall here I noticed a complete absence of males. Not one. Lots of females, more than ever it seemed. I got in touch with my birding friend and asked about it – where did all the boys go? The reply was “Drakes are in drag”. I learned that the drakes mold and loose all their bright colours – looking like the females. You can only tell the difference if you know about the beak colours. The fellas tend to band together during this time. Then the new colours come in brighter and better than ever and they are ready to go courting again. 😀
They should create an actual Island in the pond with dirt, grass or some ground cover. Waterfowl like the Island in a lake or pond and will make the nest there. Much safer than on shore. Some of the predators cannot get to the nest this way.
There is a very large island at one end taking up nearly half the pond. It has very good cover in places. Unfortunately it also has two classical-styled hundred year old mini-bridges for pedestrians to shortcut across one end of the pond using the island. A moat could divide that island in two with one half for pedestrians & the other side for ducks etc.
Here’s a view showing one of the two bridges: To the left is ‘mainland’ & to the right is island:
https://www.hoerrschaudt.com/project/university-of-chicago-botany-pond/
Yes, very nice looking but probably not going to work for our purpose. I was thinking more of being able to keep the raccoons, cats and other 4 legged types away.
why wouldn’t it keep creatures away? With a moat they’d have to swim. I now see that part of the island is fenced off with water access only. There’s reeds & stuff at that point – perhaps that’s the designated nursery already. In that link pictures 2 & 5 show the steel fencing.