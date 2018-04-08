Reader Joe Dickinson sent another installment of photos from his trip to the Galápagos. His notes and IDs are indented:

This is the “welcoming committee” (Galapagos sea lions, Zalophus wollebaeki) next to the airport where we caught zodiacs to our tour ship.

This is a land iguana (Conolophus subcristatus), North Seymour Island subspecies.

A magnificent frigatebird (Fregata magnificens) in full display mode.

Two shots of Sally Lightfoot crabs (Grapsus grapsus):

This is a waved albatross (Phoebastria irrorata) heading in for a landing.

Albatross courtship.

Speaking of courtship, I think that’s also what these blue footed boobies (Sula nebouxii) are up to.

An aside: Watching a “changing of the guard” at some palace in Athens, I could not help thinking of the boobies. In both cases, the message seems to be “Hey, I’m the real deal! Check out these spectacular feet, and could any imposter possibly know all of these silly moves?”

Blue footed boobies, I think on a nest.

A Nasca booby (Sula granti), definitely on a nest.

This juxtaposition of Nasca boobies simply cried out to be “photoshopped”. Who was I to say no?