Only 2/3 of American Millennials believe that the Earth is round

A first I thought this was an April Fools joke, but the date didn’t comport, and it was reported reported by CBS News, ” which led me to the YouGov poll site. CBS reports a sample size of 8,215 Americans. The first graph shows the results for the entire sample, showing that only 84% of them have always believed in a round (well, “spherical” is more accurate) Earth, with 9% having some doubts or being flat-Earthers. 7% aren’t sure! Don’t they know the data?
When you divide it up by age, the youngest group, 18-24 years of age, show only 2/3 accepting the world is round, with 18% having some doubts (or being flat-Earthers) and 16% being sure. The proportion of round-Earthers rises with age, with fully 94% of those over 55 saying they’ve always believed the world is round. What are they teaching the kids in school these days? Or haven’t they looked at the photos from space?
As one might expect, flat-Earthers tend to be more religious than “evidentialists”. After all, if you believe in the delusions of faith, you can believe anything. Since the YouGov supplementary page shows that there is a flat-earth control, these people are probably those who have always believe in Pancake Earth, though it’s not clear which of the four groups are included. It’s interesting that in the total sample, 42% of Americans consider themselves either “not very religious” or “not religious at all.”
The earth isn’t round, it’s spheroidal.
I think the respondents know what the question means.
Well, maybe. Another site suggested hate some “Others” were being pedantic.
At least teach the evidence for the flat earth.
Like the evidence for ID/creationism.
None worthy of the name.
Glen Davidson
It seems to be one more bit of evidence to show we do get smarter with age. I say that with great caution, however, because there remains a large number of old people who bring us the likes of Trump. Even more evidence of exactly the opposite. I rest my case.
Don’t get overheated about this. There are real issues here but a lot has happened in our school curricula. To make room for “new” material, old material is jettisoned. My parents learned “casting out 9’s” in math, I did not. Every generation has new stuff to learn. I didn’t even see a computer until I had graduated from high school, let alone learn to program or use one. (I learned BASIC programming on a teletype machine attached to a “minicomputer” the size of a four-drawer file cabinet.)
In school, I learned that the Earth was round in the context of the story of Christopher Columbus’s “discovery” of the new world. (They left out the enslavement and abuse of the Native Americans … probably didn’t have room for that or didn’t want to offend any Italians, etc.)
Because I was a science-type that information was reinforced. But if you eschewed science it could easily have been lost and many people do not waste time thinking about unimportant stuff.
The existence of time zones, tells you the world is spherical, but not if you don’t think about it. You can see on TV that it is dark in New York for a baseball game but light in California where people are watching the game. This tells you that it is dark in some places while it is light in others which cannot be the case if the earth is flat, but not if you don’t think about it.
I think we have to get off of this stupid teaching to the test jag the education privatizers have forced on us and get back to educating people. This belief has shown us a flaw in our schools systems, so we need to fix it and move on, but you can’t do that with this moronic attack on public education underway by our home grown oligarchs. (Who needs Russian oligarchs? we have our own and they are doing far more damages.)
Of course flat earthers are religious. The Bible tells them the earth has four corners. How can it be round?