I had a dream

Last night—or rather, early this morning—I had an extremely vivid dream. I was in some exotic locale on a cruise, but the cruise was a big ship traveling very rapidly down a narrow canal through a city that seemed to be a combination of Hawaii, Hong Kong, and Latin America. Somehow two friends and I had accidentally gotten off the boat, and desperately needed to get back on. The problem was that we didn’t know where the boat would stop next, and we couldn’t find out. We kept going to many information booths, and stopping many people, to find out—but no dice.

I knew that on the boat was my colleague Trevor Price, and I had a cellphone and his number, so I tried to call him to find out where the ship would stop so we could get aboard. But the cellphone was weird: the buttons wouldn’t work, or they’d jump out on springs, and the phone began disintegrating. I woke up terrified that I’d been left behind.

What does this mean?