I had a dream

Last night—or rather, early this morning—I had an extremely vivid dream. I was in some exotic locale on a cruise, but the cruise was a big ship traveling very rapidly down a narrow canal through a city that seemed to be a combination of Hawaii, Hong Kong, and Latin America. Somehow two friends and I had accidentally gotten off the boat, and desperately needed to get back on. The problem was that we didn’t know where the boat would stop next, and we couldn’t find out. We kept going to many information booths, and stopping many people, to find out—but no dice.
I knew that on the boat was my colleague Trevor Price, and I had a cellphone and his number, so I tried to call him to find out where the ship would stop so we could get aboard. But the cellphone was weird: the buttons wouldn’t work, or they’d jump out on springs, and the phone began disintegrating. I woke up terrified that I’d been left behind.
What does this mean?
Hmmmm… beats me, Dr. C.
Are you a little anxious about your trip to Florida and leaving Honey and (Webster) behind?
In any case, make sure you wear a life jacket on the fishing excursions and keep your cellphone charged.
(It’s also a good idea to seal your cellphone in a ziploc freezer bag and tether it to, say, your belt loop, in case it falls overboard.)
It means that you are going on a trip! With the normal anxieties about being on time to catch your transportation….isnt the mind interesting…
It means don’t eat pizza just before going to bed.
Maybe it means you ate something that didn’t agree with you last night or you ate too late before bed.
Martin Luther King you are not.
Must be something in the air. I’ve been having lots of crazy dreams involving random old friends, and also the requisite unprepared for an exam ones.
I agree with the rest, probably trip anxiety, fear of things out of your control, things you can control but still go wrong anyway.
My recents dreams included having to soothe a large lion by rubbing its belly so it wouldn’t bite anyone, and then being hired to go jogging with a boy with autism and his llama. Wednesday I had a horrific dream where I was driving one of those giant tour buses at speed, towards a police roadblock, and the brakes wouldn’t work and the steering wheel wouldn’t steer. I woke up sweating and my heart thundering in my chest, absolutely terrified.
Can I borrow your lion and llama dream?
It means stay away from Welsh rarebit. It’s fiendish.
Errm, what it means is that you were thinking about boat trips, or had recently seen a TV doco about boat trips, and your brain was just shuffling around the various images and concepts that were floating around in memory.
At least, that’s what I find with most of my dreams.
The information booths element was a quite common anxiety. (I had a dream a few weeks ago that I was attending a university course (I know where that came from) but I’d forgotten which room it was in and the lecture was due to start and I kept wandering down a twisty maze of passages all alike looking for room numbers, and I couldn’t find a timetable or a plan of the building…)
The ‘travelling’ element seems to be an inherently attractive concept – there’s just something about a train or boat voyage that appeals to the imagination.
cr
Fear of dying. You might consider altering what you say before heading to bed.
It’s the extended winter hibernation instinctively subliminal consciousness.. too cold to coordinate.
Maybe a bit of pop psychology here, but the obvious “missing the boat” fear jumps out…what metaphorical “boat” are you afraid of missing?
I agree that normal trip anxiety is probably it. Sometimes I have dreams that are so frightening that I am just relieved to wake up. In my dream last night I was with a group of about 10 random people on a team to complete a 14 mile obstacle course. I wasn’t that nervous about it but the group kept getting stalled before beginning. People had to register, use the bathroom, put items in lockers, and things like that. Finally everyone was ready to go and then I had to use the bathroom. When I was washing my hands, I asked this girl doing her hair at the sink if we could just share the space since it was just the one sink. She said no so I had to use this other sink off to the side and this fancy green bar soap that was brand new.
Standard travel anxiety dream. Relative to the “lost homework” dream.
Agreed. I’d say the trouble with the phone is related to not being actually able to read things in dreams.
As advised, it is one of ‘those’ dreams that are related to whatever you are needing to get done lately. As a student I had those frustrating sorts of dreams about getting to class or missing an exam. Now I have those sorts of dreams about making it to work or getting to my lecture on time.
“What does this mean?”
It means Basement Dog is messing with your brain.
The writer of The Book of Matthew (whatever that person’s name really was) used meaningful dreams as a plot device, but I lean toward the more scientific position that dreams have no more meaning than a pattern in a series of roulette spins. They might be influenced by what’s on your mind, but you already know what’s on your mind!
I’m with you on the basic meaninglessness of the content of dreams, though in these times of generalized anxiety we might all be prone to more “oh, no” dreams?
All from
http://hyperdictionary.com/dream.
I have noooo idea in re this dictionary’s
lexicographer(s) nor have I researched any
other ‘dream dictionary’ and likely will not.
Hyperdictionary ‘as been online for decades;
I have no idea, however, IF at all meaningful
… … these ‘definitions’ … … inside
Any’s … … realities.
Definition: Seeing a ship in your dream indicates that you are exploring aspects of your emotions and unconscious mind. The state and condition of the ship is indicative of your emotional state. If it is a cruise ship, then it suggests pleasant moods. If it is a warship, then you are experiencing feelings of aggression. Dreaming that you are sailing the high seas in a ship indicates that you are standing tall in times emotional turmoil. Dreaming that a ship crashed or is sinking, suggests that some aspect of your life is out of control You are expressing some fear or uncertainly within your emotional state. You are afraid of losing something close to you because of certain difficulties.
Definition: Seeing or using a cell phone in your dream indicates that you are being receptive to new information. It also represents your mobility. Dreaming that you lost your cell phone, represents a lack of communication. You have lost touch with some aspect of your feelings or your Self.
Definition: Seeing your friends in your dream means aspects of your personality that you have rejected, but are ready to integrate these rejected part of yourself. The relationships you have with those around you are important in learning about yourself. Additionally, this symbol foretells of happy tidings from them and the arrival of good news. Seeing your childhood friend in your dream means regression into your past where you had no responsibilities and things were much simpler and carefree. You may be wanting to escape the the pressures and stresses of adulthood. Consider the relationship you had with this friend and the lessons that were learned. Alternatively, the childhood friend may be suggesting that you have been acting in a childish manner and you need to start acting like an adult. Dreaming that your best friend is dying, suggests that some aspect or quality that your best friend possess is dying within your own self.
I tried but could not get a definition here
for ‘colleague’ so used ‘friend’ instead. Perhaps this dictionary ‘ll have other key word – definitions for the dream’s sequence.
Blue
Holiday anxiety. A non-fisherman [you] going to Florida on a fishing trip. Will you fit in or be the wet blanket? That’s what it’s about I reckon.
Did you find a duck minder for your absent two weeks?
It means dreams are weird.
Oh, it’s an anxiety dream, but I doubt that because the dream is apparently about traveling that the underlying anxiety has to be related to traveling. Or that it really means anything, other than that there was some anxiety.
Glen Davidson
Maybe your subconscious is telling you that you should change your smartphone…
I thoought this was something unique to fundamentalist Christians.
A few words from Brother William of Baskerville (as reported by Brother Adso of Melk and later by Humberto Eco): “I don’t know, Adso. We have so many truths in our possession that if the day came when someone insisted on deriving a truth even from our dreams, then the day of the Antichrist would truly be at hand.” Of course we must also note that in the very next sentence Brother William sets out to do exactly that, with the consequences foreseen.