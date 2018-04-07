Spot the Tiktaalik!

As you probably know, my colleague Neil Shubin was on the team of biologists and paleontologists who uncovered the fossil Tiktaalik, a lobe-finned fish that lived about 375 million years ago. Three skeletons of this species are now known, all found on Ellesmere Island, part of the Canadian territory of Nunavet. Below in red is the place these guys had to schlep to when searching for the skeleton. (The cool part, as recounted by Neil in his book Your Inner Fish, is that they chose this area because it had sediments of the right age: the age when fish started coming ashore to begin the evolution of tetrapods. That shows that evolution is indeed predictable: you can posit when such transitional forms might have lived, and then see if they really were around then.)

Tiktaalik has features that make it look as if it were on the line going from lobe-finned fish to tetrapods (terrestrial four-legged creatures), including a neck, fingerlike bones that could have been the precursors of terrestrial digits, a shoulder and a wrist, spiracles on the head, (which might have indicated lungs), and a robust ribcage and pectoral girdle that could have helped it move onto land. Now it’s not clear that this creature really did venture on land. As Neil surmises, it may have just lurked in shallow water near the shore, searching for prey. But perhaps its descendants turned into tetrapods: early land-dwelling amphibians.

But did they? Since Tiktaalik was discovered in 2004, paleontologists have reported finding tracks on land that pre-dated the Tiktaalik fossils, meaning that there were already terrestrial tetrapods before Tiktaalik (ergo it couldn’t have been the ancestor of tetrapods). Here are the fossil tracks from the Nature paper, along with the paper’s caption:

In response, Neil and others have questioned whether these really are tracks, or that they could have been made by Tiktaalik or other “walking fish.” Right now the issue is unsettled, but some people claimed that tetrapods were already on land 425 million years ago: 50 million years before Tiktaalik.

The issue isn’t resolved, but it’s clear that Tiktaalik was some kind of “transitional form” that could have been related to the real ancestors of tetrapods, even if it wasn’t. In that sense it’s like the feathered dinosaurs that appear in the fossil record when flying birds were already around. These feathered dinos weren’t on the direct line to birds, but showed that there were feathered reptiles around at roughly the times birds began appearing.

But I digress. Matthew found this tweet from Neil and sent it to me with the note, “This is a very cool photo. I would be a complete failure as a paleontologist.” It’s the very first view of Tiktaalik, and was almost missed as it’s hard to see (it was found after several unsuccessful expeditions to the area). Are you a good paleontologist—could you have spotted it?

This was the first view of Tiktaalik, announced 12 years ago today. The tip of the snout is poking out. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/vXtzw9w9dc — Neil Shubin (@NeilShubin) April 6, 2018

Well, the reveal is below the fold (click on “read more”):

Here’s the reveal created by Matthew, who explains:

The bottom circle shows the snout bones, the left oval shows part of the jaw (I think) and the overall arc is the shape of its head. How the hell did they spot that? (I asked Shubin, he just said you got your eye in…)