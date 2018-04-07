Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, April 7, 2018, and if the creeks don’t rise in one week I’ll be in Florida’s panhandle soaking up sun and watching my friends fish. (I’ll also be eating oysters and shrimp.) Warning: these several trips, and another one soon thereafter, will reduce writing here to a minimal level until mid-May. As always, I do my best.

Today is also National Coffee Cake Day, as well as National Beer Day in the U.S., celebrating the day Prohibition ended in 1933.

The weather in Chicago has been crazy cold; right now it’s 23º F (-5° C), and I’m worried that Honey and her boyfriend will be cold. I don’t want them to leave the pond. (By the way, I’m looking for a name for Honey’s duck-husband.) There’s no sign of a let-up in weather over the next few days, and that means the vegetation around the pond, where the ducks presumably nest and the ducklings hide, isn’t growing very fast.

On April 7, 1724, Bach’s St. John Passion premiered at the St. Nicholas Church in Leipzig. Another premiere on this day in 1805: Beethoven’s Third Symphony, which played at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna. On this day in 1829, Joseph Smith, who founded Mormonism, began translating the “golden plates” using his peepstone to see God’s words and his credulous friend Oliver Cowdery as a scribe. What a scam! On April 7, 1906, Mount Vesuvius erupted again, killing 100 people and ejecting tons of lava. And Naples still sits there, awaiting the next eruption. This day in 1927 saw the first long-distance public television broadcast: an image of Herbert Hoover (oy!) was sent from Washington D. C. to New York City. And (see above) Prohibition ended on this day in 1933, allowing the sale of beer of 3.2% alcohol content or less. On this day in 1949 (my birth year), the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical South Pacific opened on Broadway. It ran for 1,925 performances and garnered ten Tony awards. On April 7, 1955, Winston Churchill resigned his second stint as Prime Minister, purportedly for health reasons. But he lived on for another decade.

On April 7, 1994, the Rwandan genocide began in earnest as the massacre of Tutsis began. Here’s one I didn’t know. On this day in 1999, as Wikipedia notes, “The World Trade Organization rules in favor of the United States in its long-running trade dispute with the European Union over bananas.” Bananas? Could someone enlighten me? Finally, on this day 15 years ago, U.S. troops captured Baghdad in the Iraq war, and Saddam Hussein’s regime collapsed two days later.

Notables born on this day include William Wordsworth (1770), Percy Faith (1908), Billie Holiday (1915), Ravi Shankar (1920), Daniel Ellsberg (1931), Francis Ford Coppola (1939), Janis Ian (1951), Jackie Chan (1954) and Russell Crowe (1964). Those who died on this day include El Greco (1614), P. T. Barnum (1891), Henry Ford (1947), Walter Huston (1950), Jim Clark (1968; killed in a race car crash), and Mike Wallace (2012).

Here’s a lovely El Greco: “The Noblelman”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hil is defending Cyrus against accusations of canine malfeasance!

A: Cyrus dug up all the bulbs.

Hili: You exaggerate—only 96 per cent.

In Polish:

Ja: Cyrus wykopał wszystkie cebulki.

Hili: Przesadzasz, tylko 96 procent.

From reader Paul, a brutal kidnapping (or catnapping):

A brutal kidnapping pic.twitter.com/9N7Ijk15uT — kitties mp4 (@kittiesmp4) April 5, 2018

From Grania: “Bad joke day”. Brits would say this is “rude.”

My sister in laws auntie is making toad in the hole and a sausage popped up 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mRZNDKJIhA — Kayleigh Ann (@ThatFurf) April 4, 2018

“Kitteh”. Don’t ask me what “DarkSouls” is!

This Kitten has been playing too much DarkSouls pic.twitter.com/PNbV87UirI — Blame the Controller (@BlameTC) April 5, 2018

“Shocking interspecies love” from Grania.

Look at that Tabby try to run! It’s also the Wile E. Coyote run.

The best bit about this is the last cat who does the Scooby Doo 'run on the spot for a split second before actually moving' pic.twitter.com/rEQN6tY3K4 — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 4, 2018

Whoa!

Hiroko, who made my Hili shirt!

Contemporary Japanese embroidery artist Hiroko Kubota, known for her work highlighting cats #womensart pic.twitter.com/El38XdwcQf — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) April 6, 2018

All your strings belong to us:

From Matthew: a new book displaces Dawkins on Amazon, and one of the authors preens. This is the state of modern science education.

. . . and GET OFF MY LAWN!

Hey kids. I'm in my 60s. You've never lived in an America where the rich paid their fair share. I have. Let me tell you what that was like:

* We built new schools

* We built new highways

* We cut the poverty rate

* We lead the world in technology

* WE WENT TO THE FUCKING MOON — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) April 6, 2018