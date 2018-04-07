Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, April 7, 2018, and if the creeks don’t rise in one week I’ll be in Florida’s panhandle soaking up sun and watching my friends fish. (I’ll also be eating oysters and shrimp.) Warning: these several trips, and another one soon thereafter, will reduce writing here to a minimal level until mid-May. As always, I do my best.
Today is also National Coffee Cake Day, as well as National Beer Day in the U.S., celebrating the day Prohibition ended in 1933.
The weather in Chicago has been crazy cold; right now it’s 23º F (-5° C), and I’m worried that Honey and her boyfriend will be cold. I don’t want them to leave the pond. (By the way, I’m looking for a name for Honey’s duck-husband.) There’s no sign of a let-up in weather over the next few days, and that means the vegetation around the pond, where the ducks presumably nest and the ducklings hide, isn’t growing very fast.
On April 7, 1724, Bach’s St. John Passion premiered at the St. Nicholas Church in Leipzig. Another premiere on this day in 1805: Beethoven’s Third Symphony, which played at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna. On this day in 1829, Joseph Smith, who founded Mormonism, began translating the “golden plates” using his peepstone to see God’s words and his credulous friend Oliver Cowdery as a scribe. What a scam! On April 7, 1906, Mount Vesuvius erupted again, killing 100 people and ejecting tons of lava. And Naples still sits there, awaiting the next eruption. This day in 1927 saw the first long-distance public television broadcast: an image of Herbert Hoover (oy!) was sent from Washington D. C. to New York City. And (see above) Prohibition ended on this day in 1933, allowing the sale of beer of 3.2% alcohol content or less. On this day in 1949 (my birth year), the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical South Pacific opened on Broadway. It ran for 1,925 performances and garnered ten Tony awards. On April 7, 1955, Winston Churchill resigned his second stint as Prime Minister, purportedly for health reasons. But he lived on for another decade.
On April 7, 1994, the Rwandan genocide began in earnest as the massacre of Tutsis began. Here’s one I didn’t know. On this day in 1999, as Wikipedia notes, “The World Trade Organization rules in favor of the United States in its long-running trade dispute with the European Union over bananas.” Bananas? Could someone enlighten me? Finally, on this day 15 years ago, U.S. troops captured Baghdad in the Iraq war, and Saddam Hussein’s regime collapsed two days later.
Notables born on this day include William Wordsworth (1770), Percy Faith (1908), Billie Holiday (1915), Ravi Shankar (1920), Daniel Ellsberg (1931), Francis Ford Coppola (1939), Janis Ian (1951), Jackie Chan (1954) and Russell Crowe (1964). Those who died on this day include El Greco (1614), P. T. Barnum (1891), Henry Ford (1947), Walter Huston (1950), Jim Clark (1968; killed in a race car crash), and Mike Wallace (2012).
Here’s a lovely El Greco: “The Noblelman”:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hil is defending Cyrus against accusations of canine malfeasance!
A: Cyrus dug up all the bulbs.
Hili: You exaggerate—only 96 per cent.
Ja: Cyrus wykopał wszystkie cebulki.
Hili: Przesadzasz, tylko 96 procent.
It is colder by a couple of degrees in Wichita than Chicago this morning. About an inch of snow as well. That can’t be good.
The over-indulged Puss in the El Greco Painting, does not look too happy.lol
Dark Souls is a notoriously rock-hard, Japanese videogame series, in which the player spends most of their time desperately rolling away from enormous, hideous/beautiful creatures as they smash twenty foot long melee weapons into the ground. The default style of movement for the player is a kind of terrified, panicky scuttle, with the shield constantly drawn in anticipation of a surprise attack from a giant skeleton with scythes for arms.
I’d say the kitten is displaying decent Dark Souls protocol, although it could at least have tried backstabbing the cat. The big bosses often go down easier than the smaller ones.
Honey’s partner’s name – Sir Francis?
Born this day within Minneapolis, Minnesota,
and living to 108 years of age,
Ms Marjory Stoneman of the name on that
Floridian school and of this y1987 statement:
“I believe that life should be lived
so vividly and so intensely that thoughts
of another life, or of a longer life, are
not … … necessary.”
Of FFRF’s twitter:
https://twitter.com/FFRF/status/982588807567601664 and wikipedia thus: “journalist,
author, women’s advocate and
conservationist” within
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marjory_Stoneman_Douglas
