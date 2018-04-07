Saturday duck report

I’m pretty convinced that Honey and her man are in the pond for keeps. They’re there all the time, despite the fact that it’s bloody cold and part of the pond wears a thin skin of ice in the morning. I’m convinced that she’ll nest and produce a brood; I just hope it’s not when I’m gone. If any grad students are reading this, I’ll pay you to feed the ducks when I’m gone for two weeks starting next Friday.

At any rate, I feed them twice a day, and they waddle ashore for corn and then hie back to the water for the floating mealworms. Honey’s a bit skittish, but her companion is a gentleman, standing by on watch as she eats, and letting her have first crack at the food.

It was below freezing when I fed them a while back, and so they ate lying down, with their legs tucked underneath. Here are some formal portraits:

Honey:

Unnamed drake (PLEASE SUGGEST NAMES):

Keeping warm: