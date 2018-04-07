Caturday felids: stretchy cats, funny cat tweets, a cat that opens doors

Go to this site, “Stretchy cats are on display for this Japanese meme“, to see the latest fad in Japan: stretching one’s cat. Here are a few examples from many (I wouldn’t necessarily try this at home:

and a self-stretching cat with lovely markings:

***********

BuzzFeed has an article called “25 tweets that prove cats are a) hilarious and b) the best“. I agree on both counts. Here are a few of the 25.

1. how did he do this

2. why did he do this pic.twitter.com/iNIzvtezkc — Elin (@elinmeat) December 21, 2017

I think I’ve posted this one before, so sue me:

"Go back to bed. This doesn't concern you." pic.twitter.com/53L15p5iXU — Richard Kadrey (@Richard_Kadrey) July 13, 2017

My friend's cat is out here trying to collect some insurance money. pic.twitter.com/rFzaXLiXgi — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) August 9, 2017

This has been the hardest test I've had to endure pic.twitter.com/Eq53RBwDQT — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) October 2, 2016

I spent like 2 fucking hours looking for my cat pic.twitter.com/pq6nCiOB0p — Eli Mckenzie🍥 (@EliiMckenzie) August 4, 2016

my son is voting for the first time i'm so proud pic.twitter.com/Wka7HoyIV5 — knth (@painted_eel) November 8, 2016

Sometimes I wonder if I spoil the cat, seeing him with his iPad, in his yurt. pic.twitter.com/45ScY3Rloe — Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) January 21, 2015

************

A door-opening cat (a dog couldn’t do this!):

h/t: Michael, Snowy Owl, Michael B.