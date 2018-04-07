Caturday felids: stretchy cats, funny cat tweets, a cat that opens doors

Go to this site, “Stretchy cats are on display for this Japanese meme“, to see the latest fad in Japan: stretching one’s cat. Here are a few examples from many (I wouldn’t necessarily try this at home:

and a self-stretching cat with lovely markings:

***********

BuzzFeed has an article called “25 tweets that prove cats are a) hilarious and b) the best“. I agree on both counts. Here are a few of the 25.

I think I’ve posted this one before, so sue me:

************

A door-opening cat (a dog couldn’t do this!):

h/t: Michael, Snowy Owl, Michael B.

3 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 7, 2018 at 9:16 am | Permalink

    The cat opening doors is very good. It use to be you would say this door would be in Europe not in the U.S. However, today you do see some doors with handles or levers here.

    Reply
  2. brianbreczinski
    Posted April 7, 2018 at 10:01 am | Permalink

    We had a cat when I was a kid that could open a door that had a round doorknob. The door fit loosely so it wasn’t too difficult, but still pretty impressive. No container of water in front of the door though.

    Reply
  3. Merilee
    Posted April 7, 2018 at 10:03 am | Permalink

    🐾🐾♥️

    Reply

