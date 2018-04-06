Heather Hastie called my attention to the existence of a movie, McCollum v. Board of Education, that exists in its entirety on YouTube. This case, which was argued before the Supreme Court in late 1947 and decided in 1948, decided the issue of whether public schools could support religious education by setting aside class time for religious instruction. (This took place in Champaign, Illinois.) In a landmark First Amendment decision, the Court ruled 8-1 that the public schools in this case were entangled with religious instruction—using public facilities and public funds—which was unconstitutional. (You can see the full decision here.) The case had been decided in favor of religious instruction by the local circuit court and then the Illinois Supreme Court, and so was appealed to the top. Vashti McCollum, the plaintiff and mother of an eight-year-old student, was the plaintiff; she later served as president of the American Humanist Association.
The movie, a documentary, is about an hour long, and is well worth watching if you’re interested in the history of the First Amendment. This is truly one of the key cases in buttressing the wall between church and state in America.
I shall be giving it a look, soon as possible.
In 1962 or so I remember that once a week we had something called “release time” where students were allowed to get religious instruction. I wish I remember how this was presented to us. At the time I was not very aware of the legal aspects of this. I suspect it was significant that this all occurred off-campus. I’m thinking it was a way to avoid any support-of-religion issues. I was not a believer but I don’t remember being given an “atheist” choice or a do-nothing choice. I went to what I considered the default Protestant choice. I also remember it being very boring and wished to be back in class. This was public school in Burbank, CA.
This IMO is even more self-evident than the issue of prayers in public schools. For it clearly involves the privileging of a particular religion, evangelical Protestant Christianity, at the expense of others.
James Madison wrote of “that mutual respect and good will among Citizens of every religious denomination which are necessary to social harmony and most favorable to the advancement of truth.”