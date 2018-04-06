Honey is back!!! (Or so I think)

Trixie and Norton had been missing from the pond for several days (and the weather’s been cold), so I was heartened this morning to see the pair of them sitting on the duck island in the middle of the lake. When I whistled, they came over. And this is what I saw when they waddled ashore to get their corn:
“Norton” was as handsome as usual, but in my excitement it took me a moment to notice that the female was not Trixie, for she had all her toes! (Trixie was missing a toe on her left foot.)
The new female. Could this be Honey, my beloved mallard hen whom I fed—and whose four offspring I helped raise—last spring and summer?
No toes missing (Honey had all her toes):
That’s not Trixie, and perhaps it’s not Norton, either. Moreover, this new duck, like Honey, had mottled dark pigment on her bill. So I immediately captured left and right shots of that bill to compare to last year’s photos. Here they are; you tell me if this is Honey or not (remember, she also came to my whistle):
New duck, left side of bill:
Honey, left side of bill:
New duck, right side of bill:
Honey, right side of bill (two photos):
Honey, right side of bill (photo 2):
New duck, front view of bill:
Honey: front view of bill:
And honey had all her toes:
I’m pretty convinced, from the matching of the patterns, that this is indeed Honey, and she’s returned! What say you, readers? (Especially birders!)
As for Norton, well, I have no idea whether the drake mallard is the same as the one I’ve been feeding, or a different male whom Honey has chosen for her mate. I’ll worry about that later. Right now I’m pretty excited.
I think, from the bill photos, that that is indeed Honey, returned. However, if another female shows up and answers to your whistle and looks like Honey, then you can reconsider. In the meantime, stay excited!!! (Why don’t you just ask her?)
Definitely Honey.
Disagree, not honey, sorry.
Can anyone suggest ways to band these birds? Provide some certainty? I assume that requires some permitting if it’s even to be considered.
The markings are darker (more contrasting) in last year’s photos of Honey. I know that coloring and intensity of coloring changes with age in parrots. So I’m assuming this could be the case with ducks. I am leaning toward the possibility that this IS Honey.
To paraphrase Isaiah only slightly, they that wait upon their prized duck shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.
It’s Honey! Some changes in contrast, but the pattern is right. Congrats!
Ducks always look so pleased.
Their bills make them look like they’re smiling a bit.
Glen Davidson
The pattern is decisive. It is Honey.
Now you have a problem. Are you going to provide for two families of ducklings?
And if the drake with Honey is Norton, he’s got some ‘splaining to do.
I don’t think there’s room in the pond for two hens. Briefly Honey was sharing with another hen last year, but she had 6 chicks and disappeared one day (I don’t like to think what happened to them). But I’ll try to feed everyone who takes up residence.
In other mallard societies I would see multiple females and males living together. There may be a dominance hierarchy, but they co-exist. But two hens with one drake? I don’t know.
Definitely Honey!
Are there any papers about bill patterns or color changes in mallards or related species? I’m sure somebody somewhere may have studied it at some point. I would feel more confident in the identification if I knew more about the biology of duck bills. I had never given the coloration or variability of their bills any thought before this issue arose so I haven’t a clue. I am, however tentatively, leaning towards a positive ID as the the one true Honey.
Looking sweet enough to be Honey, at least.
Glen Davidson
Those spots on the bill tend to be slightly larger, but what I could tell they matched well with honey! The prodigal duck has returned!
Or so I think.
The romance continues! It was a separation, and I’m glad it didn’t turn into a divorce. I so wanted you two to reconcile.
Just in case a divorce is down the road, I hope Honey didn’t have you sign a prenuptial agreement. If I know ducks, Honey would get all the mealworms and bread. Not to mention the home on the water…