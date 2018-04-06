Honey is back!!! (Or so I think)

Trixie and Norton had been missing from the pond for several days (and the weather’s been cold), so I was heartened this morning to see the pair of them sitting on the duck island in the middle of the lake. When I whistled, they came over. And this is what I saw when they waddled ashore to get their corn:

“Norton” was as handsome as usual, but in my excitement it took me a moment to notice that the female was not Trixie, for she had all her toes! (Trixie was missing a toe on her left foot.)

The new female. Could this be Honey, my beloved mallard hen whom I fed—and whose four offspring I helped raise—last spring and summer?

No toes missing (Honey had all her toes):

That’s not Trixie, and perhaps it’s not Norton, either. Moreover, this new duck, like Honey, had mottled dark pigment on her bill. So I immediately captured left and right shots of that bill to compare to last year’s photos. Here they are; you tell me if this is Honey or not (remember, she also came to my whistle):

New duck, left side of bill:

Honey, left side of bill:

New duck, right side of bill:

Honey, right side of bill (two photos):

Honey, right side of bill (photo 2):

New duck, front view of bill:

Honey: front view of bill:

And honey had all her toes:

I’m pretty convinced, from the matching of the patterns, that this is indeed Honey, and she’s returned! What say you, readers? (Especially birders!)

As for Norton, well, I have no idea whether the drake mallard is the same as the one I’ve been feeding, or a different male whom Honey has chosen for her mate. I’ll worry about that later. Right now I’m pretty excited.