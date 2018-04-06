Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, April 6, 2018, National Caramel Popcorn Day. Now you may spurn this snack, but to get a warm bag of freshly made caramel corn from Garrett’s Popcorn Shop in Chicago is to hold a sack of heaven in your hands. It’s even better when mixed with “cheese corn”, a melange called a “Chicago Mix.” It’s also “New Beer’s Eve” in the U.S., celebrating the day before Prohibition ended in 1933.

On this day in 1199, Richard I of England died from an infection after being shot in the shoulder by a crossbow. On April 6, 1320, the stalwart Scots signed the Declaration of Arbroath, informing the Pope that Scotland was an independent country that could and would defend itself. In 1808, John Jacob Astor incorporated the American Fur Company, whose proceeds would, says Wikipedia, make him America’s very first millionaire. On April 6, 1862, the bloody Battle of Shiloh began in Tennessee, resulting in 24,000 casualties and nearly 3500 killed. On this day in 1895, Oscar Wilde was arrested in London for homosexuality after having lost a libel lawsuit against the Marquess of Queensbury. It was the beginning of the end for the luckless Wilde, guilty only of the love that dare not speak its name. On this day in 1909, or so it’s claimed, Robert Peary and Matthew Henson (an African American) reached the North Pole. There’s still dispute over whether they actually reached that landmark. On April 6, 1930, Mohandas Gandhi reached the sea, ending his famous Salt March. As he raised a handful of muddy salt to the sky, he declared, “With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire.” And so he did. On this day in 1968, Pierre Trudeau won the Liberal Leadership Election, ensuring that he’d become the Prime Minister of Canada. And an infamous day: on April 6, 1973, the American League (in baseball) began using “designated hitters” so that pitchers, who were notoriously poor hitters, didn’t have to bat. Another infamous day: exactly a year thereafter, ABBA won the Eurovision Song contest with their song “Waterloo.” (I have to admit, I cannot stand that group!). Finally, a third day of infamy: the Rwandan genocide began on April 6, 1994 when a plane carrying Rwandan president Juvénal Habyarimana and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira was mysteriously shot down.

Notables born on this day include Philip Henry Gosse (1810), Lowell Thomas (1892), Harold Eugene Edgerton (1903), Gerry Mulligan (1927), James D. (NA) Watson (1928; he’s 90 today), Merle Haggard (1937), and Marilu Henner (1952).

Lowell Thomas made a lot of money giving lectures about T. E. Lawrence (“Lawrence of Arabia”), who he’d interviewed several times. Lawrence despised the ensuing publicity. Here’s one of Thomas’s films (music added later) which shows Lawrence only briefly (only about a minute of video exists showing the man). You can see a newsreel of Lawrence’s simple village funeral here.

Those who expired on this day include Richard I (see above), Albrecht Dürer (1528; one of my 10 favorite artists), Edward Arlington Robinson (1935), Igor Stravinsky (1971), Isaac Asimov (1992), Greer Garson (1996), Tammy Wynette (1998), Prince Ranier III of Monaco (2005), Mickey Rooney (2014), Ray Charles (2015), Merle Haggard (2016) and Don Rickles (last year). Here’s a big cat from Dürer:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is, as usual, controlling the sleeping arrangements:

I must defend Cyrus’s bed.

Me: From who?

A tweet found by Grania: some Irish/English equivalents:

A mother cuddling her somewhat malformed (but still beloved) kitten:

This mother cat has a soft spot for her tiniest kitten — and she's spent her whole life making her feel safe 💕 pic.twitter.com/Xg8hB7ygpO — The Dodo (@dodo) April 4, 2018

Umibōzo!!!!!

Umibōzu are giant spirits that live in the ocean and often try to try drown sailors. Their convoluted method of drowning involves asking the sailors to give them a barrel so they can fill it with water and dunk them in it. They may not be the brightest spirits #FolkloreThursday pic.twitter.com/fdVc5UF7ps — Adam Pidgeon (@CineLore) April 5, 2018

This is a great front-on view of a walking chameleon, showing not only its bizarre gait, but its independently moving eyes:

This chameleon walking to the camera is EVERYTHING. Those eyes. Those feet. Spectacular anaimals! (Video via Tuko29 Reddit) pic.twitter.com/o1lAicY0lA — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) April 4, 2018

Look at that tongue!

Holy hell, the tongue of the nectar bat (Anoura fistulata) is 150% its body length. (Image: Murray Cooper). pic.twitter.com/ZUzacJREPf — Jules Howard (@juleslhoward) April 6, 2018

First Responders rescue goats. I saw on the news last night that these goats had escaped from a farm and it took 18 hours to rescue them!

These are no goats… they are daredevils! @PennDOTNews, @PAStatePolice and @PA_Turnpike workers made quite the rescue after two goats were stuck on a western Pennsylvania bridge! https://t.co/Iy7cyvQxR0 (Courtesy: @PA_Turnpike) pic.twitter.com/zorCmzWPoE — ABC6 (@wsyx6) April 5, 2018

You MUST know the orders of insects:

Decided to add all the rest of the orders to the insect order slogans! #Entomology https://t.co/um6bAeePYS pic.twitter.com/QsNzajd3lM — Entomology Uncensored (@BugsUncensored) April 4, 2018

The wisdom of philosophers:

What distinguishes humans from animals?

Aristotle: reason.

Descartes: a soul.

Nietzsche: keeping promises.

Marx: making industry.

Kierkegaard: being in constant despair every single moment of their lives. — Existential Comics (@existentialcoms) April 4, 2018

LOOK AT THAT FACE!

Matthew surmises that this is at Schiphol airport:

I love the Dutch. pic.twitter.com/qWdCDzKMgD — The Vexed Muddler (@vexedmuddler) April 5, 2018

