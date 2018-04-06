I may have put this up before, so sue me if I did. It’s my favorite Pretenders song, featuring the inimitable Chrissie Hynde on vocals. “Don’t get me wrong” (1986) was also of Hynde’s composition, and I like it because it has some SCIENCE in it. But mainly I like it because it’s a real rocker, and its driving and almost monotonic beat is what I need to wake up this morning: I’m having a latte with three shots of espresso (my own making; I eschew the overpriced Starbucks because, like Dan Arel, I hate capitalism). If you want to hear another favorite, “Back on the Chain Gang”, sung in the same London concert, go to this video.

Fun fact: Hynde was born in Akron, Ohio.