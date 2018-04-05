Weekly humor: more distortions from Pallywood

Well, it would be funnier if there weren’t lives involved. In this case there are also lies involved.
As we all know, the Palestinian media constantly lies and stages fake incidents for the benefit of the Western press, which buys the fakery uncritically since it fits their narrative (see here and here for lots of examples; these are must-read articles). Palestinian propaganda includes using fake photos (dead infants from Syria rather than Palestine), displaying pictures of Israeli children murdered by terrorists but labeling them as Palestinian children killed by the IDF [they really should have removed the mezuzah from the wall before posting that one!], photos of a dead child depicted as having been killed by Israelis but really killed by a misfired Palestinian rocket, staged photo ops, the conflating of Palestinian civilians with Hamas or other terrorist-group militants, and so on. Because the press is generally Leftist, and one Leftist narrative is that the Israelis are “apartheid staters” and “occupiers”, the press haven’t looked too hard at this stuff, and it’s been up to Israel—and sometimes American right-wing media—to debunk it (see the first two links in this post).
This genre of staged dramatic photos and videos, often involving children (who of course arouse the most empathy), is so common in Palestine that it’s received its own monicker: “Pallywood”. Here’s an example from yesterday posted by Palestinian media; the post (yes, it’s for real) was put up by the Palestinian Information Center (PIC; “the voice of the Palestinian people”) on their Facebook page. As Wikipedia notes, “It’s one of the most viewed website in Palestine.”
This is a screen capture (the post has been removed).
Do you recognize the “French doctor?” If you watched “Grey’s Anatomy”, you would. It’s Katherine Heigl!
The ruse was quickly discovered; after all, she’s a popular actress in America:
Here’s an enlargement of the comments on the right:
Note that one person (there’s always some of these!) claims that Israel actually posted the photo. But no it didn’t; the photo came from the PIC, who apologized when caught out:
If they were committed to truth and credible news, how did this get past them in the first place?
And, of course, the wags on the internet ran with the meme:
Seriously, though, the uncritical acceptance of the Palestinian narrative, because of the anti-Israel bias of the press and the Left, is appalling. And so long as journalists don’t look too hard, Pallywood will burgeon.
h/t: Orli
Oh come on! They missed a perfectly wonderful oportunity to say that the ‘doctor’ on the bottom right came from South Korea.
Seems the Reich Minister of Propaganda’s Big Lie technique is alive and well, and not living in Argentina.
Send in Weird Al
I hear that Pepper, Killdare, and Feelgood are on their way.
I’m not a real doctor but I play one in Palestine…
As to that “American right-wing media” — beware the false friends; they’re looking to ensure access to the “Holy Lands” until the End Times, when Jews will be put to the choice of converting or perishing in the flames of the Great Tribulation.
Two things:
(1) That’s not why most right-leaning publications are better when it comes to reporting on Israel and Palestine. Most of them seem to think (rightly, in my opinion) that Israel, for all its faults, is the sole democracy in its region, beset on all sides by people who would like to destroy it. Regardless of the reason, it’s not what you describe for the vast majority of them. The publications that do support Israel for the reasons you mention are exclusively evangelical Christian, and that’s a very limited subset of right-leaning sources.
(2) I don’t really care why an outlet is writing more fairly about Israel, so long as they’re doing so. Considering that those End Times are never coming (at least not the biblical ones), they’ll be doing this for the foreseeable future.
On the internet, the first thing to die is the truth.
Yep! Let’s all blame the Internet.
This fits perfectly with some of the discussion in yesterday’s post about the NYT. It seems that, even in large and still well-respected media outlets and publications, many journalists and editors believe it’s their job to use their power for activism and spreading preferred narratives to mold people’s beliefs in a desired direction. If you do a Google search or two, you’ll find reams of articles about how journalism shouldn’t be objective, or attempting to be objective is the province of the “privileged,” or objectivity is just a word for oppression, or objectivity actually means reporting in a way that supports one particular side because that side is the correct one. More and more, we have professors at colleges teaching students that objectivity is not what they should strive for, and being a journalist means having a platform you can and should use to push for their specific brand of/what they consider to be justice.
In many places and for many people, the job of a journalist is no longer considered to impartially inform citizens of information so they can think for themselves and draw their own conclusions, but to help them draw the “right” conclusions by reporting in a way that forces this. It’s much like an aspect of ideology: give people a set of rules and limit as much as possible their exposure to inconvenient information, and thus force them into your worldview before they even know it’s happened.
I understand that General Hospital has sent Dr. Drake Ramorey’s evil twin.
Glen Davidson
Agreed but thinking of the next post by PCC[E], bu Fuld says, “This is a thing. I can’t.” ?! I can’t finish a sentence? Why not just say ‘this is nonsense & another example of either fake news or shoddy research, or maybe to be charitable a daft joke.