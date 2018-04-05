Weekly humor: more distortions from Pallywood

Well, it would be funnier if there weren’t lives involved. In this case there are also lies involved.

As we all know, the Palestinian media constantly lies and stages fake incidents for the benefit of the Western press, which buys the fakery uncritically since it fits their narrative (see here and here for lots of examples; these are must-read articles). Palestinian propaganda includes using fake photos (dead infants from Syria rather than Palestine), displaying pictures of Israeli children murdered by terrorists but labeling them as Palestinian children killed by the IDF [they really should have removed the mezuzah from the wall before posting that one!], photos of a dead child depicted as having been killed by Israelis but really killed by a misfired Palestinian rocket, staged photo ops, the conflating of Palestinian civilians with Hamas or other terrorist-group militants, and so on. Because the press is generally Leftist, and one Leftist narrative is that the Israelis are “apartheid staters” and “occupiers”, the press haven’t looked too hard at this stuff, and it’s been up to Israel—and sometimes American right-wing media—to debunk it (see the first two links in this post).

This genre of staged dramatic photos and videos, often involving children (who of course arouse the most empathy), is so common in Palestine that it’s received its own monicker: “Pallywood”. Here’s an example from yesterday posted by Palestinian media; the post (yes, it’s for real) was put up by the Palestinian Information Center (PIC; “the voice of the Palestinian people”) on their Facebook page. As Wikipedia notes, “It’s one of the most viewed website in Palestine.”

This is a screen capture (the post has been removed).

Do you recognize the “French doctor?” If you watched “Grey’s Anatomy”, you would. It’s Katherine Heigl!

The ruse was quickly discovered; after all, she’s a popular actress in America:

Here’s an enlargement of the comments on the right:

Note that one person (there’s always some of these!) claims that Israel actually posted the photo. But no it didn’t; the photo came from the PIC, who apologized when caught out:

If they were committed to truth and credible news, how did this get past them in the first place?

And, of course, the wags on the internet ran with the meme:

This is taking #Pallywood to a new level! Thank you @palinfoen! And thank you @Israellycool for the h/t.#BREAKING: This French ‘doctor’ has since been joined by these Physicians from Spain, Ireland & America! pic.twitter.com/YSTK13ORHV — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 4, 2018

Seriously, though, the uncritical acceptance of the Palestinian narrative, because of the anti-Israel bias of the press and the Left, is appalling. And so long as journalists don’t look too hard, Pallywood will burgeon.

h/t: Orli