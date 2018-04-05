Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s already Thursday, April 5, 2018, also National Raisin and Spice Bar Day, which I’ll gladly eschew. Right now the temperature in Chicago is below freezing: 25° F or -4°C, and it’s opening day for the White Sox at (I hate to write this) Guaranteed Rate Field. It may be the coldest opening day in White Sox history. And there’s no sign the weather will warm up for a week or so. Sadly, this cold weather also drives my ducks away, so I didn’t see Norton or Trixie yesterday. Wherever they are, I hope they’re warm—and cooking up a brood of ducklings.
It is a fasting day for me, so I am grumpy. I will not fast on my upcoming trips that begin next week.
On April 5, 1242, the Russians, led by Alexander Nevsky, defeated the Teutonic Knights at Lake Peipus, on the border of present-day Estonia and Russia. The Knights were on a crusade against Eastern Orthodox “infidels.”
Here’s the famous (but unrealistic) “Ice Battle” scene from Sergei Eisenstein’s eponymous film (his first to use sound), a very famous movie:
On this day in 1614 English colonist John Rolfe married the Native American woman Pocohontas. Two years later they went to England, where Pocohontas died at age 20 or 21. On April 5, 1900, archaeologists, excavating Minoan ruins at Knossos, Crete, discovered clay tablets with the form of hieroglyphic that became known as “Linear B“: Mycenaean Greek, the earliest known form of Greek writing. On this day 4 years thereafter, the first international rugby match took place between England on the one hand and “Other Nationalities” (Welsh and Scots) on the other, played in Wigan, England. I can’t find out who won. On April 5, 1922, the precursor of Planned Parenthood, The American Birth Control League, was incorporated. Finally, on April 5, 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, convicted of spying for Russia, were sentenced to death.
Notables born on this day include Elihu Yale (1649), Jean-Honoré Fragonard (1732), Booker T. Washington (1856), Spencer Tracy (1900), Bette Davis (1908) and Gregory Peck (1916)—what a trio of actors! Also born on April 5 were Janet Rowley, my former genetics colleague (1925, died 2013), Colin Powell (1937), Jane Asher (1946), and every Jewish lad’s favorite astronaut, Judith Resnik (1949, first Jewish woman in space, died in the Challenger disaster). Notables who died on April 5 include Douglas MacArthur (1964), geneticist Hermann J. Muller (1967) and geneticist Alfred Sturtevant (1970), Chian Kai-shek (1975), Abe Fortas (1982), Molly Picon (1992), Kurt Cobain (1994; shotgun), Allen ginsberg (1997), Saul Bellow (2005), Gene Pitney (2006) and Charlton Heston (2008).
Here’s a lovely painting by Fragonard and his colleague and studio pal Marguerite Gérard: “The Angora Cat” (1783). At least they painted cats realistically (except for that left paw)!
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking about for prey:
Hili: Not a living soul.
A: And Cyrus?
Hili: Wrong size.
Grania says this is a “totally non-guilty kitteh”. And I would totes eat one of those dumplings:
A non-bad kitty, ready for its closeup:
And a kitten at rest:
Yes, the post-Millennials have their own argot:
Matthew: Playing dead; are these mongeese?
The Birth of a Kitten, sent by Heather Hastie:
Finally, reader Barry sent the isolated vocal of Marvin Gaye’s great song, “I heard it through the grapevine“. I don’t know how they isolate the vocals from the music, unless they’re on completely different tracks, but this is quite interesting:
When you have the time, I’d like to know more about your fasting diet. Why did you choose it? How often do you fast and what does your fast consist of? Or maybe you’ve posted about it already and you can point me toward the archives? Thanks.
Not hieroglyphic. And Linear B descends from Linear A, which is Greek writing in the sense of writing found that existed in what we call Greece, but likely not writing of what we call the Greek language.
Glen Davidson
Why do you fast?
It was the first Riugby LEAGUE international as opposed to Union, in 1871…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1871_Scotland_versus_England_rugby_union_match
England lost 3-9
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Other_Nationalities_rugby_league_team
Riugby??? oops… 😦
The Game was a Rugby League International, not a Rugby Union Match. If you want to see the modern version just google Wigan Rugby League, who by the way are the largest Rugby League Club in the World, I must state an interest, they are my Hometown Club, and I am a big Fan and have been for over 60 yrs.
The Game of Rugby League itself broke away from Union in the 1880,s, over the issue of paid Players. It was supposedly an amateur Game, played down South by the Sons of the landed Gentry etc , who could afford the time off to play it. In the North the players were mostly Working Class ,who if theytook time off lost money, so the Northern Union as it was known, compensated their Players. This was a no-no to the Sports Governing Body and led to the breakaway of the NU, which became the Rugby Football League, it differs from RU, in that there are only 13 Players in a Team who tend to be a lot fitter than there RU counterparts as the Game is a lot faster, and more physical.
1904 Game.
frater-nu
George Frater From Scotland, Oldham’s George Frater captained the “Other Nationalities” team in the first ever rugby league international.
While the Northern Union (English Rugby Football League) had more clubs under its banner by the early 1900s than the Rugby Football Union, one feature the NU lacked was international matches.
For the most part though, it didn’t seem to bother anyone. Players, officials and supporters alike were content with the local parochialism of town and county rivalry. The absence of an England team representative of the NU mattered to few.
However the increasing number of players from Wales, and to a lesser extent Scotland, gave rise to the obvious suggestion that composite national sides could be formed from players of the NU clubs.
In April 1899 a “Benefit Match” for Swinton’s James “Jim” Valentine saw the initial move towards an international fixture. Valentine had made his debut for Swinton in 1884, and played for England 4 times in the 1890s before he and his club joined the NU for the 1896/97 season.
In what was the first ever “Testimonial Match” for a rugby player, Valentine was presented with £300 from the gate-money raised in a “England v Wales” contest.
The Manchester Guardian reported that “two strong sides got together,” though almost all of the 30 men (15-a-side) were players from Lancashire NU clubs. Held at Salford’s “New Barns” ground, 6,000 spectators cheered Valentine and his “England” team mates to victory over “Wales” 12-6.
The same ground was the scene of another “England” versus “Wales” contest in April 1900. Held as a fund-raiser for the “Lancashire Fusiliers Compassionate Fund”, the game drew 3,000 fans and ended in a 8-all draw.
At the start of the 1903/04 season the NU decided to begin scheduling an annual New Year’s Day fixture between teams styled as ‘England’ and ‘Other Nationalities’.
Rugby League’s first ever International was set down for January 1, 1904, at Oldham. The players of both sides would be awarded ‘caps’ in the tradition of all representative fixtures.
It was a season of experiments for the NU. Another change introduced was that all representative fixtures, including the ‘Other Nationalities’ match, were to be 12-a-side teams.
A number of member clubs in the early 1900s were pushing for reduced player numbers on the field. The thought was that while such a trial could not be risked in club matches, County matches would quickly demonstrate the potential of three players less in each team.
When the New Year arrived it brought a frost to the Oldham ground. It was so severe that the match had to be cancelled. Transferred to Central Park at Wigan, it was re-scheduled for 5 April, 1904.
It was hardly a spectacular entrance for international Rugby League.
The match was played on a Tuesday afternoon and, after heavy rain, the ground was in a poor condition. Unavoidably a cup-tie between Broughton Rangers and Bradford also ended up being played on the same day, necessitating numerous last minute changes to the international team line-ups and drawing away much interest.
While Central Park had just notched up a record gate from 29,000 spectators for Wigan’s two Easter weekend matches, only 6,000 were on hand to see England’s first ever appearance.
The ‘Other Nationalities’ team was comprised entirely of Welsh players, apart from forwards Jim Moffatt and George Frater who were from Scotland. Frater was chosen as captain.
Scotland-Rugby-League
Jim Moffatt (Leeds)
Star centre for the home team, Jim Lomas of Salford, didn’t even arrive until after the kick-off had been taken. England started with just 11 players!
England: W.B. Little (Halifax), full back; F. Spottiswoode (Oldham), G. Dickenson (Warrington), J. Lomas (Salford), J. Fish (Warrington), threequarters; J. Baxter (Rochdale Hornets), J. Morely (Halifax), half backs; A. Starks [c] (Hull K.R.), P. Tunney (Salford), J. Riley (Halifax), J.W. Bulmer (Halifax), J. Ferguson (Oldham), forwards.
Other Nationalities: D. Smith (Salford), full back; D. Thomas (Salford), T.D. Llewellyn (Leeds), D. Harris (Wigan), D.J. Lewis (Oldham), threequarters; E. Davies (Wigan), P.J. Brady (Huddersfield), half backs; J. Rhapps (Salford), J.G. Moffatt (Leeds), G. Frater [c] (Oldham), D. Thomas (Oldham), H. Buckler (Salford), forwards.
Soon after the game began the O.N. side had a chance for an early penalty goal, but half back Davies missed the kick. England’s threequarter Jackie Fish made a few ‘brilliant sweeps’, the second of which resulted in a try to him. Fish also took the conversion, which just went wide of the posts leaving England with a 3-0 lead.
O.N. soon went on the attack into England’s quarter with a ‘brilliant passing display’ in which their backs Harris and Llewellyn were prominent. After a scrum win by O.N., their forward Thomas crashed through to level the scores.
Brady and Davies made further breaks for O.N. but they couldn’t turn the opportunities into points. It was 3-3 at half-time.
England commenced the second half in good form, with Fish again ‘making two beautiful runs’. However O.N.’s Harris was instrumental in taking play back into the England half where a good interchange of passing saw Thomas (of Salford) dive over for a try in the corner to give O.N. a 6-3 lead.
The O.N. side dominated the remainder of the match showing ‘excellent form and passed very well’. A ‘daring rush’ from England was stopped by Davies to entirely frustrate the home side. O.N.’s threequarters Llewellyn and Harris again combined which resulted in the latter scoring the final try of the match.
While the O.N. backs had been to the fore throughout the game, it was reported that ‘their forwards were also superior’. With no goals kicked, the Other Nationalities side defeated England by 9 points to 3.
The concept only lasted a further two seasons and was played with 15-a-side teams.
In the 1905 encounter at Bradford Park Avenue, England gained some revenge by winning easily 26-11 (after being down 11-0 at the interval). The final match was again taken to Central Park and resulted in a 3-3 draw.
It was perhaps an inauspicious start for international Rugby League, nevertheless it is an important milestone in the game’s history and worth remembering a century on.
Marvin Gaye man, what a voice. I’d love to have such mastery over an instrument that’s part of my body. Although that sounds a bit weird now I’ve typed it out.
What a voice. When asked if he liked Marvin, Miles Davis supposedly replied ‘If he had one tit, I’d marry him….’.
It occurred to me that Nevsky might have also been intended to drum up support for the Winter War with Finland, but W’pedia doesn’t mention that. Any reason to suspect this may have also been the case, or wasn’t it released until after the Winter War?
I recall the vocal tracks being isolated on some of the early Beatles’ tunes produced by George Martin. Cranking them over to the instrumental side on the stereo was like karaoke avant la lettre. 🙂