Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s already Thursday, April 5, 2018, also National Raisin and Spice Bar Day, which I’ll gladly eschew. Right now the temperature in Chicago is below freezing: 25° F or -4°C, and it’s opening day for the White Sox at (I hate to write this) Guaranteed Rate Field. It may be the coldest opening day in White Sox history. And there’s no sign the weather will warm up for a week or so. Sadly, this cold weather also drives my ducks away, so I didn’t see Norton or Trixie yesterday. Wherever they are, I hope they’re warm—and cooking up a brood of ducklings.

It is a fasting day for me, so I am grumpy. I will not fast on my upcoming trips that begin next week.

On April 5, 1242, the Russians, led by Alexander Nevsky, defeated the Teutonic Knights at Lake Peipus, on the border of present-day Estonia and Russia. The Knights were on a crusade against Eastern Orthodox “infidels.”

Here’s the famous (but unrealistic) “Ice Battle” scene from Sergei Eisenstein’s eponymous film (his first to use sound), a very famous movie:

On this day in 1614 English colonist John Rolfe married the Native American woman Pocohontas. Two years later they went to England, where Pocohontas died at age 20 or 21. On April 5, 1900, archaeologists, excavating Minoan ruins at Knossos, Crete, discovered clay tablets with the form of hieroglyphic that became known as “Linear B“: Mycenaean Greek, the earliest known form of Greek writing. On this day 4 years thereafter, the first international rugby match took place between England on the one hand and “Other Nationalities” (Welsh and Scots) on the other, played in Wigan, England. I can’t find out who won. On April 5, 1922, the precursor of Planned Parenthood, The American Birth Control League, was incorporated. Finally, on April 5, 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, convicted of spying for Russia, were sentenced to death.

Notables born on this day include Elihu Yale (1649), Jean-Honoré Fragonard (1732), Booker T. Washington (1856), Spencer Tracy (1900), Bette Davis (1908) and Gregory Peck (1916)—what a trio of actors! Also born on April 5 were Janet Rowley, my former genetics colleague (1925, died 2013), Colin Powell (1937), Jane Asher (1946), and every Jewish lad’s favorite astronaut, Judith Resnik (1949, first Jewish woman in space, died in the Challenger disaster). Notables who died on April 5 include Douglas MacArthur (1964), geneticist Hermann J. Muller (1967) and geneticist Alfred Sturtevant (1970), Chian Kai-shek (1975), Abe Fortas (1982), Molly Picon (1992), Kurt Cobain (1994; shotgun), Allen ginsberg (1997), Saul Bellow (2005), Gene Pitney (2006) and Charlton Heston (2008).

Here’s a lovely painting by Fragonard and his colleague and studio pal Marguerite Gérard: “The Angora Cat” (1783). At least they painted cats realistically (except for that left paw)!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking about for prey:

Hili: Not a living soul.

A: And Cyrus?

Hili: Wrong size.

In Polish:

Hili: Ani żywej duszy.

Ja: A Cyrus?

Hili: Niewłaściwy rozmiar.

Grania says this is a “totally non-guilty kitteh”. And I would totes eat one of those dumplings:

A non-bad kitty, ready for its closeup:

The most beautiful flower in the garden pic.twitter.com/5kQnt1jDk6 — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) April 3, 2018

And a kitten at rest:

When your cat decided to get comfortable pic.twitter.com/AoxuEyGcyu — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) April 5, 2018

Yes, the post-Millennials have their own argot:

My daughter and her friends have grown up to refer to commercials of any kind as "Skip Ads". Usage Example: "I saw this really funny kitten in a skip ad yesterday." pic.twitter.com/Pj5VPwiKeX — Robert McGregor (@ID_R_McGregor) April 3, 2018

Matthew: Playing dead; are these mongeese?

"I don't think I’ll ever see anything like that ever again in my life," says the safari guide, laughing so hard she has to stop to breathe https://t.co/qfj1vcJTLk pic.twitter.com/1SyohcK1P7 — National Geographic (@NatGeo) April 3, 2018

The Birth of a Kitten, sent by Heather Hastie:

What will be ?? 🤔🙄

Surprise !! 😮😺🤗 pic.twitter.com/cSs0wjUcTj — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) April 3, 2018

Finally, reader Barry sent the isolated vocal of Marvin Gaye’s great song, “I heard it through the grapevine“. I don’t know how they isolate the vocals from the music, unless they’re on completely different tracks, but this is quite interesting:

Marvin Gaye’s isolated vocals for “I Heard It Through The Grapevine." Simply incredible. https://t.co/ztG6l3lM2U pic.twitter.com/9tdb9xHCX0 — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) April 3, 2018