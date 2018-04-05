The nightjar was the original “spot the” animal, and our own Matthew Cobb was the instigator of that series. Well, we have another “spot the nightjar”, coming from this tweet:

"Find the nightjar" It's almost that time of year again when I drive myself mad looking for Nightjars on the ground. Here's a photo of one grounded. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/7tk34QLd30 — Lee Gardiner (@Wildwood_photos) April 4, 2018

I’ll enlarge the photo for you. Can you spot it? Matthew says this is “easy,” but I didn’t find it so. I’ll put up the reveal at 12:30 p.m. Chicago time.