Spot the nightjar!

The nightjar was the original “spot the” animal, and our own Matthew Cobb was the instigator of that series. Well, we have another “spot the nightjar”, coming from this tweet:

I’ll enlarge the photo for you. Can you spot it? Matthew says this is “easy,” but I didn’t find it so. I’ll put up the reveal at 12:30 p.m. Chicago time.

10 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 10:52 am | Permalink

    Ah – gotcha!

  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 10:59 am | Permalink

    Yeah that was easy, less than a minute using the small photo. All I’ll say is he’s sideways on & facing left.

  3. GBJames
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 11:00 am | Permalink

    I can see this one.

  4. anthonyherbert2014
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 11:09 am | Permalink

    Took a minute or two, the birds left eye is closed.

  5. Liz
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 11:21 am | Permalink

    It was only easy after I found it.

  6. Dee
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 11:40 am | Permalink

    Found it! That’s the first one I’ve been able to spot.

  7. painedumonde
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 11:42 am | Permalink

    Not too hard.

  8. darwinwins
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 12:05 pm | Permalink

    Tail feathers gave it away.

  9. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 12:08 pm | Permalink

    Ok… but that was not easy. I only saw it after it moved.. 😶

  10. Frank Bath
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 12:25 pm | Permalink

    I found a pussy cat looking at me on the right hand edge. I think it frightened the nightjar away.

