The nightjar was the original “spot the” animal, and our own Matthew Cobb was the instigator of that series. Well, we have another “spot the nightjar”, coming from this tweet:
I’ll enlarge the photo for you. Can you spot it? Matthew says this is “easy,” but I didn’t find it so. I’ll put up the reveal at 12:30 p.m. Chicago time.
Ah – gotcha!
Yeah that was easy, less than a minute using the small photo. All I’ll say is he’s sideways on & facing left.
I can see this one.
Took a minute or two, the birds left eye is closed.
It was only easy after I found it.
Found it! That’s the first one I’ve been able to spot.
Not too hard.
Tail feathers gave it away.
Ok… but that was not easy. I only saw it after it moved.. 😶
I found a pussy cat looking at me on the right hand edge. I think it frightened the nightjar away.