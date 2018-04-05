Stephen Barnard is back with some great bird shots from Idaho. His IDs and captions are indented:

Northern Harriers (Circus cyaneus) like to hunt in the wind, and yesterday was very windy, with gusts up to 45 mph. This female was using the wind to hover over one spot, but she was buffeted erratically by turbulence. I was buffeted, too, with my long hand-held lens. Getting focus was difficult, especially with the willows in the background confusing the autofocus. I took over 20 shots in bursts and only one was sharp.

A pair of American Kestrels (Falco sparverius) is hanging around a nest box I built to their specifications.

I believe this is the male. I saw the pair close together this morning but failed to get a photo when my dogs spooked them. Thanks a lot, Deets and Hitch.

And one shot of a snowshoe hare (Lepus americanus) from reader Christopher Moss (see his earlier photos here):

It’s quite amazing how quickly these hares are changing colour – it must mean a lot of rapid growth of new hair, as hair colour can’t be changed (save for dye) once grown. This guy was white when I sent you his photo about a week ago. Fortunately for me he is sticking to his usual plan of sitting perfectly still when faced with a possible threat, so he just sits there when I point a camera at him.

I asked him if it was the same hare that I put up recently, and he replied:

Given that I’ve never seen a hare (technically, not a rabbit) in the garden until last week, it’s probably the same one. I hear there have been reports of hares failing to change colour completely as a result of global warming, but I’ve also read that the change occurs in response to the changing light/dark periods of each day through the seasons and can be induced deliberately by changing the light exposure of captive animals, so I doubt warmer temperatures have anything to do with it! I must confess he or she fills me with a strong desire to scatter carrots until I get to give him, or her, a scratch on the ears!

Of course I importuned Christopher to start putting out the carrots immediately!