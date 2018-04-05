Here’s the nightjar!

Did you spot it here?

I didn’t, despite Matthew saying it was “easy”. So I got him to circle it, and here’s the answer:

6 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 12:35 pm | Permalink

    Yeah… Matthew was right. Easy one (for a nightjar).

    Reply
    • Coel
      Posted April 5, 2018 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

      But then we have had lots of practice at nightjars.

      Reply
  2. John Hamill
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

    Good grief … I still can’t see it!

    Reply
  3. Stephen Barnard
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

    I have a confession. I usually don’t click on the “Find the X” posts. They’re too hard. I wait for the “Here’s the X” post. 🙂

    Reply
  4. paultopping
    Posted April 5, 2018 at 12:44 pm | Permalink

    I have to concede that I am no good at these things. I can’t make out the nightjar even after having it pointed out AND googling for nightjar images to find out what I am looking for.

    Reply
    • Ann German
      Posted April 5, 2018 at 12:53 pm | Permalink

      It looks like a pile of leaves with whiskers . . . in other words, impossible to see.

      Reply

