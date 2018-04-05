Here’s the nightjar!

Did you spot it here?
I didn’t, despite Matthew saying it was “easy”. So I got him to circle it, and here’s the answer:
Did you spot it here?
"Find the nightjar" It's almost that time of year again when I drive myself mad looking for Nightjars on the ground. Here's a photo of one grounded. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/7tk34QLd30
— Lee Gardiner (@Wildwood_photos) April 4, 2018
Yeah… Matthew was right. Easy one (for a nightjar).
But then we have had lots of practice at nightjars.
Good grief … I still can’t see it!
I have a confession. I usually don’t click on the “Find the X” posts. They’re too hard. I wait for the “Here’s the X” post. 🙂
I have to concede that I am no good at these things. I can’t make out the nightjar even after having it pointed out AND googling for nightjar images to find out what I am looking for.
It looks like a pile of leaves with whiskers . . . in other words, impossible to see.