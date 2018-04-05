FFRF celebrates 30th anniversary with a full-page ad in the NYT

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding by putting a full-page ad in today’s New York Times commemorating “40 years of activism.” Ceiling Cat bless the FFRF, my favorite secular/atheist organization, and if you want to join for a year (and receive the FFRF’s great monthly newspaper), it’s only $40. There are various other options for joining, including a life membership for $1000 (I’d suggest you be no older than 50 for that!). Join here. And tell them that Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) sent you!
Post headline incorrect:
30th
I posted this to my fb page (I know, I know) and asked people to join!!!
Should be a sliding scale based on age for the lifetime membership.
I joined at your last mention and did share that it was by your recommendation.