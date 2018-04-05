Bad writing in The New Yorker

I have a six-month subscription to The New Yorker that will automatically renew if I do nothing. But I’m thinking of stopping it after the next interval because of its encroaching Regressive Leftism, as well as the usual reason: the magazine comes weekly, and there’s a lot of stuff to read that doesn’t get read. I find, though, that I’m reading less and less of the magazine as a whole. There are exceptions, but the solid reportage of yore has given way to fluff pieces, or pieces in which substance takes a back seat to prose style. I also see too much science-dissing for my taste. And the magazine’s relentless, week-after-week dissing of Trump, through either the introductory essays by humorless editor David Remnick or the magazine’s cover art (the “Trump penis” cover last week was out of line), makes me think that, like many venues, Trump’s election has driven the magazine mad. (Do I need to emphasize again that I despise Trump and his Republican running dogs?) I get enough information on Trump from the news, the New York Times, and other venues; I count on the New Yorker for culture as well as politics, and the politics, as a form of virtue signaling, is beginning to dominate.
Well, one thing you could count on, at least, was decent prose, for the magazine prides itself on the quality of its writing. So when I opened this week’s issue and read the opening article “Death of a King“, by Jelani Cobb, I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was written in a pompous, overbearing style that I would criticize my own undergraduate students for producing. And that is despite the magazine’s well known and hardcore editing.
The article itself is okay, though it hardly says anything new, much less stirring. Its point is that America has made progress in racial equality in the five decades since Martin Luther King’s death, but there’s still a long way to go. Well, who doesn’t know that? It also ties King’s death with gun violence, which afflicts both black and white communities, not mentioning that the problem is especially bad in some black communities, like the South Side of Chicago. But the connection with Dr. King is tenuous at best, since campaigning against guns wasn’t a major part of his agenda.
So the message, supposed to be a memoriam for and reflection on King, is trite and tedious. But the prose is noticeably leaden. A few examples:
Occasionally, a particular year transcends its function as a temporal marker to become shorthand for all the tumult that occurred within its parameters. 1968, a leap year, brought the Tet Offensive, the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., the student protests at Columbia University, the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, the bedlam of the Chicago Democratic Convention, the Black Power salutes at the Olympics, the emergence of George Wallace as an avatar of white-resentment politics, and the triumph of Richard Nixon’s Southern strategy. That’s a great deal of history, even adjusting for the extra day in February.
Let me translate that for you into English lacking pomposity.
“The year 1968 saw many tumultuous and divisive events, including. . . ” (add list of events).
The word “particular” is superfluous (Cobb could have said “Sometimes a year”); a year is not usually seen as a “temporal marker”; the phrase “shorthand for all the tumult” is awkward; and—dear God!—what are the “parameters” of a year? And who cares if 1968 had an extra day—is that some lame attempt at humor when Cobb “adjusts” for the degree of tumult?
It goes on:
We have not, in the past half century, had a year freighted with such emotional and historical heft, in part because we have not seen the convergence of so many defining issues—war, civil rights, populism, political realignment—in so short a timespan. Yet the singularity of 1968 does not diminish its pertinence to our present turmoil. This week, two events in particular are worth considering in tandem: one a cataclysm, the other a tragically predictive attempt to understand how such cataclysms occur.
“Freighted with heft”? Seriously? “Timespan” is awkward, 1968 may have been especially noteworthy, but wasn’t singular, and “diminish its pertinence to our present turmoil” is awkward and could be simplified. And there’s that superfluous “in particular” again.
I’m not going to point out the awkward prose of the rest of the piece, nor attempt a rewrite, for that’s the job of the New Yorker‘s editors. They appear to have fallen down this particular time.
Ever since I can remember, the New Yorker has been far left SJW, with mind-numbing prolixity.
Their cartoons also aren’t funny.
I’ll second that, with the proviso that they used to be funny. The cartoon editor should be fired. The only consistently funny cartoon feature is the one where the readers supply the caption.
I’ve subscribed to The New Yorker for many years and I agree with Jerry’s opinion about its decline. I haven’t read that article, and after reading the excerpts I certainly won’t.
/
It is possible to surmise that at the particular period in time that the above said article was in the process of consideration the appropriate copyeditor might have perhaps been indulging in a personal requirement for a physically somnolent state.
For goodness’ sake, give the guy a Seconal prescription! Such desperation is tough to watch.
Conceivably. But perhaps one should as well ponder the possibility that the copyeditor does not want to discourage the primordial endeaver of this new writer?
Wow, that is over-the-top bad writing. Especially for a magazine renowned for tight editing.
Some writers are so good that even when you disagree, they are still a pleasure to read. Hitch was this way.
Wanker prose. Buy him a Strunk & White. (One of Pinker’s blindspots is the excellence of S&W).
Agreed about S&W! I cut my teeth on that short book.
Fowler!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Dictionary_of_Modern_English_Usage
Quoted there “French Words –
Display of superior knowledge is as great a vulgarity as display of superior wealth—greater indeed, inasmuch as knowledge should tend more definitely than wealth towards discretion and good manner.”
My first thought on reading this was “what would E. B. White have said?’
Strunk – I note the advocacy of the active voice. British English is far more likely to use the passive. Microsoft Word continues to annoy me when it suggests that I rephrase, presumably, we might hazard, as those who set it up swallowed a Strunk style guide?
Ye gods! Pathetic writing – a leap year, AND an Olympic year? who would have thought…
The auteur nigh on pushed me into a apoplexy with his verbosity…
Yes, why not shovel in superfluous words to show us how clever you are…
Seeing as how I’ve already gone on rants in recent days about the decline in journalistic quality and encroaching regressive leftism in publications I used to respect, I’ll comment this time on the decline in prose.
I used to have a subscription to the New Yorker, but I cancelled it for many of the reasons you cite. I also had a subscription to Vanity Fair until a few months ago. I was glad I didn’t renew my subscription to VF when a friend handed me an issue two months ago so I could read an article on Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Here is a quote from the second paragraph of the article:
“You might have thought escapism would be in vogue, and 2001 offered that, but moviegoers in this uneasy but heady era were also in a mood to be provoked and challenged, even baffled, and they had never seen anything like 2001 — literally, in terms of the film’s painstakingly realistic portrayal of inter-planetary space travel, with special effects that still hold up, and figuratively, in the sense that 2001’s elliptical storytelling was as confounding to many viewers as, for others, the film’s cosmic scale, mythic reach, and wordless, psychedelic finale were exhilarating (if still confounding).”
Yes, you read that right: it’s all one sentence! This is so confusing, with so many shifts from subject to subject, breaks in what should be continuous thoughts, and unnecessary adjectives that it’s nearly incomprehensible. This is, apparently, what passes for quality or “intellectual” writing these days. Maybe they were trying to invoke the confusing nature of the film itself…
Here’s a link to the article, if anyone’s interested: https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/02/behind-the-scenes-of-2001-a-space-odyssey-50-years-later
I’m afraid I can’t read that, Dave.
The greatness of 1968 cannot be sufficiently hyperbolized to reach to the weighty magnitude that extends its largeness unto all of the years that follow, although the latter remain shrunken to nothingness by their shame of not being 1968.
Above all, 1968 embiggens my majestic prose.
Glen Davidson
I’ve been meaning to cancel my New Yorker subscription for a while, but I never seemed to remember it when I’m online. Meanwhile, the stack of mostly unread magazines has continued to grow.
But, thanks to your post, all that ends today. As of moments ago I have officially cancelled. Thanks so much.
You’d think a piece by the Ira A. Lipman Professor of Journalism at Columbia University wouldn’t need much editing, wouldn’t you?
Have just read a Steinbeck, Sweet Thursday, & – “j’accuse”! He uses ‘should of’ & ‘could of’ instead of ‘should’ve’ or ‘could’ve’ that could have easily stood in & reflected the speech.
The use of multiple cataclysms leaves the word hackneyed for me.
Regardless of the quality of his writing, Cobb does a service by bringing to public attention the significance of 1968. People who do not remember that year are perhaps not aware how America changed because of the events Cobb cites. The Vietnam War was at its height and much of this country’s subsequent woes can be traced back to it. Johnson’s decision not to run again marked the definitive end of the liberal moment in America (although in practice it ended a few years earlier). Conservatives have run the show since then. For me, 1968 ranks with 1914, 1933, 1939, and 1945 as the most pivotal years of the twentieth century.