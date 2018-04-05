Bad writing in The New Yorker

I have a six-month subscription to The New Yorker that will automatically renew if I do nothing. But I’m thinking of stopping it after the next interval because of its encroaching Regressive Leftism, as well as the usual reason: the magazine comes weekly, and there’s a lot of stuff to read that doesn’t get read. I find, though, that I’m reading less and less of the magazine as a whole. There are exceptions, but the solid reportage of yore has given way to fluff pieces, or pieces in which substance takes a back seat to prose style. I also see too much science-dissing for my taste. And the magazine’s relentless, week-after-week dissing of Trump, through either the introductory essays by humorless editor David Remnick or the magazine’s cover art (the “Trump penis” cover last week was out of line), makes me think that, like many venues, Trump’s election has driven the magazine mad. (Do I need to emphasize again that I despise Trump and his Republican running dogs?) I get enough information on Trump from the news, the New York Times, and other venues; I count on the New Yorker for culture as well as politics, and the politics, as a form of virtue signaling, is beginning to dominate.

Well, one thing you could count on, at least, was decent prose, for the magazine prides itself on the quality of its writing. So when I opened this week’s issue and read the opening article “Death of a King“, by Jelani Cobb, I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was written in a pompous, overbearing style that I would criticize my own undergraduate students for producing. And that is despite the magazine’s well known and hardcore editing.

The article itself is okay, though it hardly says anything new, much less stirring. Its point is that America has made progress in racial equality in the five decades since Martin Luther King’s death, but there’s still a long way to go. Well, who doesn’t know that? It also ties King’s death with gun violence, which afflicts both black and white communities, not mentioning that the problem is especially bad in some black communities, like the South Side of Chicago. But the connection with Dr. King is tenuous at best, since campaigning against guns wasn’t a major part of his agenda.

So the message, supposed to be a memoriam for and reflection on King, is trite and tedious. But the prose is noticeably leaden. A few examples:

Occasionally, a particular year transcends its function as a temporal marker to become shorthand for all the tumult that occurred within its parameters. 1968, a leap year, brought the Tet Offensive, the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., the student protests at Columbia University, the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, the bedlam of the Chicago Democratic Convention, the Black Power salutes at the Olympics, the emergence of George Wallace as an avatar of white-resentment politics, and the triumph of Richard Nixon’s Southern strategy. That’s a great deal of history, even adjusting for the extra day in February.

Let me translate that for you into English lacking pomposity.

“The year 1968 saw many tumultuous and divisive events, including. . . ” (add list of events).

The word “particular” is superfluous (Cobb could have said “Sometimes a year”); a year is not usually seen as a “temporal marker”; the phrase “shorthand for all the tumult” is awkward; and—dear God!—what are the “parameters” of a year? And who cares if 1968 had an extra day—is that some lame attempt at humor when Cobb “adjusts” for the degree of tumult?

It goes on:

We have not, in the past half century, had a year freighted with such emotional and historical heft, in part because we have not seen the convergence of so many defining issues—war, civil rights, populism, political realignment—in so short a timespan. Yet the singularity of 1968 does not diminish its pertinence to our present turmoil. This week, two events in particular are worth considering in tandem: one a cataclysm, the other a tragically predictive attempt to understand how such cataclysms occur.

“Freighted with heft”? Seriously? “Timespan” is awkward, 1968 may have been especially noteworthy, but wasn’t singular, and “diminish its pertinence to our present turmoil” is awkward and could be simplified. And there’s that superfluous “in particular” again.

I’m not going to point out the awkward prose of the rest of the piece, nor attempt a rewrite, for that’s the job of the New Yorker‘s editors. They appear to have fallen down this particular time.