Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, April 4, 2018, and that means it’s the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A day after broaching the possibility of his own death (and saying that it didn’t matter to him, as he’d seen the “promised land”), he was brutally shot down by James Earl Ray at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Here’s a brief memorial (and then a documentary) to the man who stands beside Nelson Mandela as one of the two great civil rights heroes of our era. And both (Mandela after his imprisonment) abjured violence, urging peaceful resistance and civil disobedience.

In his speech the night before he died, King said this:

Well, I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live – a long life; longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land. So I’m happy, tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!

Longevity does have its place, and it’s ineffably sad that King didn’t get it. If he’d lived, he would be 89 this year, and I often wonder what he’d think of many modern civil rights activists who reject nonviolence as well as King’s dictum that people should be judged not by their race, but by the “content of their character.”

A short documentary on the assassination:

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is an interactive one (clicking on the arrow at the site produces one of her poems) celebrating the 90th birthday of author Maya Angelou, who died in 2014. Most of you will know her work. Like King, she was a civil rights activist. As Refinery 29 reports:

Today’s Doodle honoring the poet, civil rights activist, and author on what would have been her 90th birthday is nothing short of a masterpiece. When you click the homepage illustration, you’ll hear the words of Angelou’s empowering poem “Still I Rise” read aloud as drawings illustrating each line fill the screen. The recorded reading from Angelou is interspersed with sections read by Keys, Cox, Winfrey, America Ferrera, Martina McBride, and Angelou’s son, Guy Johnson.

On April 4, 1581, Francis Drake was knighted for circumnavigating the Earth. On this day in 1721, Sir Robert Walpole became the first Prime Minister of Great Britain. Exactly five years later, at least according to Wikipedia, the French zoologist Georges Cuvier delivered the first lecture on paleontology. On April 4, 1850, Los Angeles was incorporated as a city. On this day in 1958, the CND [Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament] peace symbol was first publicly displayed —in London. As you see below, it’s derived from the semaphore flag signals for ND: “nuclear disarmament”. Few people who wear or know of this symbol are aware of its origin (I wasn’t).

On this day in 1964, songs by the Beatles occupied the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 rock music (“pop”) chart. I don’t think that feat has been duplicated. As noted above, it was on this day 50 years ago that Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. Exactly one year later, Dr. Denton Cooley implanted the first temporary artificial heart, which was to act as a bridge for a heart transplant. That transplant was done, but unfortunately the recipient died from an infection only 32 hours after the operation. On April 4, 1975, Microsoft was founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico under the partnership of Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

Notables born on April 4 include Dorothea Dix (1802), Tris Speaker (1888), Muddy Waters (1913), Maya Angelou (1928; see above), Berry Oakley (1948) and Heath Ledger (1979). Those who expired on this day include John Napier (1617), Johnny Stompanato (1958, stabbed to death by Lana Turner’s daughter), Martin Luther King, Jr. (1968), Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (1972), Gloria Swanson (1983) and Roger Ebert (2013).

