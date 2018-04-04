Poll results prove Chris Stedman wrong

Now I won’t pretend that the poll I put up yesterday—responding to Chris Stedman’s VICE article about how atheists are becoming alt-righters, ridden with misogyny, bigotry, homophobia, and racism—is in any way scientific. On the other hand, the answers were anonymous, and the responders, as I asked, were supposed to be atheists. So if atheists fail to decry these forms of alt-right behavior, it should show up as a big “meh” if I asked them to decry.
It didn’t. Here are the results in just a day:
In other words, 96% of atheists on this site decry. (And it’s possible that a few trolls tried to make us look bad by answering “no”.)
So I’ll tweet this to the Great Humanist just for fun. Of course he’ll say it’s bogus, and at any rate he doesn’t care about atheists in general, but about atheist LEADERS (who, of course, never asked to be leaders). So be it.
sub
Sorry I didn’t vote – didn’t read down far enough- but I’d have voted yes. As if I need to write that out. Well, perhaps for some.
Sorry I didn’t vote – didn’t read down far enough- but I’d have voted yes. As if I need to write that out. Well, perhaps for some.
Yes, but did they say they’d shut out all of the blacklisted people?
I mean, Bill Maher would say he condemns all of those things too, and yet he actually was willing to interview Milo Yiannopoulos.
Someone like Stedman can always find something wrong with someone, like keeping a reasonably open mind.
Glen Davidson
Wrong place (should be a normal numbered comment), but so long as it’s understood that I wasn’t replying to comment #3…
I do not wish to meet those 14 people. We may have nothing in common besides the air we breath.
Ask him to conduct a similar poll for theists.
There is an article on Patheos’s “Friendly Atheist” blog today by David McAfee and Hemant Mehta making basically the same point made by our host here and in his earlier post: http://www.patheos.com/blogs/friendlyatheist/2018/04/03/no-most-atheists-are-not-veering-dangerously-toward-the-alt-right/.
I’ll quote the last two paragraphs:
“It’s foolish to pretend that the march in Charlottesville had something to do with atheism, or that Breitbart is staffed with Dawkins fanboys, or that any significant number of atheists defend Trump and his acolytes.
Saying otherwise is the wishful thinking of a person who pops up every few months just to remind people that other atheists are less thoughtful and humanistic than himself.”
Well said!
The people who voted no MAY be trolls, or misogynistic racists, but it should be noted that declining to condemn is not the same as approval.
It’s possible that some people won’t condemn them for the reason that they don’t see why they should have to when the default expectation is that they already reject them.
I don’t feel the need to inform people I’m not a rapist. If someone insisted I had to deny I am a rapist I’d probably refuse. I’d actually be very wary of someone who denied, our of the blue, that he was a rapist.