Poll results prove Chris Stedman wrong

Now I won’t pretend that the poll I put up yesterday—responding to Chris Stedman’s VICE article about how atheists are becoming alt-righters, ridden with misogyny, bigotry, homophobia, and racism—is in any way scientific. On the other hand, the answers were anonymous, and the responders, as I asked, were supposed to be atheists. So if atheists fail to decry these forms of alt-right behavior, it should show up as a big “meh” if I asked them to decry.

It didn’t. Here are the results in just a day:

In other words, 96% of atheists on this site decry. (And it’s possible that a few trolls tried to make us look bad by answering “no”.)

So I’ll tweet this to the Great Humanist just for fun. Of course he’ll say it’s bogus, and at any rate he doesn’t care about atheists in general, but about atheist LEADERS (who, of course, never asked to be leaders). So be it.

.@ChrisDStedman Here's a poll of atheists on my website: 96% of them decry forms of bigotry and hatred that you say they're loath to decry. Will you reject these data, which, after all, aren't the unsupported opinions or anecdotes you used to support your thesis in VICE? pic.twitter.com/E8actm4aho — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) April 4, 2018