Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Easter

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “died”, celebrates Easter using air quotes:

  1. W.T. Effingham
    Jesus SAVES. At Deutchebank, Credit Suisse, Cayman National, etc., etc…

  2. Randall Schenck
    How about Jesus not wanted dead or alive.

  3. glen1davidson
    Jesus paid the ultimate price.

    Then he was refunded.

    Glen Davidson

    • busterggi
      And given a promotion.

  4. busterggi
    If Jesus lives and all belivers live (in Heaven) and all sinners live (in Hell) then what is the point of inventing death?

  5. Ken Kukec
    “Died” — Sounds like Author’s sampling Jim Carroll

  6. JonLynnHarvey
    This oddly reminds me of the evolution of the morphing of “the Doctor” on TVs Doctor Who. Every three years or so they change actors by having the Doctor get a serious enough wound so that his body regenerates.

    Over time, they developed the notion that each time this happens the Doctor’s personality significantly alters, though each version has all the memories of previous versions, so in some sense the Doctor is actually “dying” each time he regenerates.

