Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Easter

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “died”, celebrates Easter using air quotes:
Jesus SAVES. At Deutchebank, Credit Suisse, Cayman National, etc., etc…
How about Jesus not wanted dead or alive.
Jesus paid the ultimate price.
Then he was refunded.
Glen Davidson
And given a promotion.
If Jesus lives and all belivers live (in Heaven) and all sinners live (in Hell) then what is the point of inventing death?
“Died” — Sounds like Author’s sampling Jim Carroll
This oddly reminds me of the evolution of the morphing of “the Doctor” on TVs Doctor Who. Every three years or so they change actors by having the Doctor get a serious enough wound so that his body regenerates.
Over time, they developed the notion that each time this happens the Doctor’s personality significantly alters, though each version has all the memories of previous versions, so in some sense the Doctor is actually “dying” each time he regenerates.
