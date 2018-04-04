Cunk on Britain, part I

I’m truly surprised that this is still up, as the BBC relentlessly removes most of its purloined videos from YouTube. So far, this one—the first of Cunk’s five-part BBC Two series—is still up. I mentioned it this morning, but you might have missed it. Have a look at this 30-minute show, which is classic Cunk, before it’s gone.

You’ll be amused at King Arthur of Come-A-Lot and the Baywatch Tapestry.

TRIGGER WARNING: Profanity!!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 4, 2018 at 3:00 pm and filed under history, Philomena!. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

17 Comments

  1. Sarah
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    This sounds like an updated version of *1066 And All That*.

    Reply
    • Merilee
      Posted April 4, 2018 at 4:22 pm | Permalink

      I had forgotten about 1066 and All That!

      Reply
  2. DrBrydon
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

    “Primative cave boffins” ftw.

    Reply
  3. paultopping
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    Are the trigger warnings really necessary? Once is tongue-in-cheek but keep it up and the Authoritarian Left may assume you are claiming to be woke. 😉

    Reply
  4. paultopping
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

    I like this episode even more than her earlier stuff. I’ve never been to Plymouth but they must be outraged at their treatment.

    Reply
    • Frank Bath
      Posted April 4, 2018 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

      But not as much as Colchester.

      Reply
      • W.T. Effingham
        Posted April 4, 2018 at 4:21 pm | Permalink

        Turned it (Colchester) into a smoldering hell-hole, which you can still visit today.

        Reply
        • neil
          Posted April 4, 2018 at 5:20 pm | Permalink

          Artisan bakeries in Hull…that’ll be Greggs, then…

          (i’m allowed to mock. i’m a Hullensian)

          Reply
  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 3:40 pm | Permalink

    It was very good. Some of her questions to the experts makes you want to crawl under something.

    Reply
    • SA Gould
      Posted April 4, 2018 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

      They have to be in on the joke, somehow, even if not the actual questions.

      Reply
      • neil
        Posted April 4, 2018 at 5:16 pm | Permalink

        oh,they’ll know it’s a spoof interview, but will be totally unprepared for the way the questions go; the look on the poor girl’s face when Philomena starts to describe her mate Paul’s joke about the prisoner…

        Reply
  6. BobTerrace
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 3:55 pm | Permalink

    The humor arrives multiple times per sentence.

    “…as we go from ancient man to Ed Sheeran…” – brilliant!

    The expressions on the experts’ faces were funny.

    Reply
  7. Merilee
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 4:21 pm | Permalink

    Soob

    Middle-evil🤓

    Reply
  8. Geoff Toscano
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 4:26 pm | Permalink

    I had to laugh out loud at Robert Peston, doing an extreme of his ‘I really don’t know what I want to say next’ routine. At least I hope it was intentional!

    Reply
  9. elloell
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 4:43 pm | Permalink

    Watched it at 22:00 BST (British Summer Time) here in England because of your comment on it yesterday.. it was great…sorry you can’t get BBC over there…not allowed…didn’t realise…comedy, dead pan, serious and so funny…(didn’t always hit the mark) but the academics were great as well…

    Laurence Little…Atheist from East Anglia, England

    Reply
  10. elloell
    Posted April 4, 2018 at 4:43 pm | Permalink

    Watched it at 22:00 BST (British Summer Time) here in England because of your comment on it yesterday.. it was great…sorry you can’t get BBC over there…not allowed…didn’t realise…comedy, dead pan, serious and so funny…(didn’t always hit the mark) but the academics were great as well…

    Laurence Little…Atheist from East Anglia, England

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: