Cunk on Britain, part I

I’m truly surprised that this is still up, as the BBC relentlessly removes most of its purloined videos from YouTube. So far, this one—the first of Cunk’s five-part BBC Two series—is still up. I mentioned it this morning, but you might have missed it. Have a look at this 30-minute show, which is classic Cunk, before it’s gone.
You’ll be amused at King Arthur of Come-A-Lot and the Baywatch Tapestry.
TRIGGER WARNING: Profanity!!
This sounds like an updated version of *1066 And All That*.
I had forgotten about 1066 and All That!
“Primative cave boffins” ftw.
Are the trigger warnings really necessary? Once is tongue-in-cheek but keep it up and the Authoritarian Left may assume you are claiming to be woke. 😉
The trigger warning was a JOKE!
I like this episode even more than her earlier stuff. I’ve never been to Plymouth but they must be outraged at their treatment.
But not as much as Colchester.
Turned it (Colchester) into a smoldering hell-hole, which you can still visit today.
Artisan bakeries in Hull…that’ll be Greggs, then…
(i’m allowed to mock. i’m a Hullensian)
It was very good. Some of her questions to the experts makes you want to crawl under something.
They have to be in on the joke, somehow, even if not the actual questions.
oh,they’ll know it’s a spoof interview, but will be totally unprepared for the way the questions go; the look on the poor girl’s face when Philomena starts to describe her mate Paul’s joke about the prisoner…
The humor arrives multiple times per sentence.
“…as we go from ancient man to Ed Sheeran…” – brilliant!
The expressions on the experts’ faces were funny.
Soob
Middle-evil🤓
I had to laugh out loud at Robert Peston, doing an extreme of his ‘I really don’t know what I want to say next’ routine. At least I hope it was intentional!
Watched it at 22:00 BST (British Summer Time) here in England because of your comment on it yesterday.. it was great…sorry you can’t get BBC over there…not allowed…didn’t realise…comedy, dead pan, serious and so funny…(didn’t always hit the mark) but the academics were great as well…
Laurence Little…Atheist from East Anglia, England
