Cunk on Britain, part I

I’m truly surprised that this is still up, as the BBC relentlessly removes most of its purloined videos from YouTube. So far, this one—the first of Cunk’s five-part BBC Two series—is still up. I mentioned it this morning, but you might have missed it. Have a look at this 30-minute show, which is classic Cunk, before it’s gone.

You’ll be amused at King Arthur of Come-A-Lot and the Baywatch Tapestry.

TRIGGER WARNING: Profanity!!