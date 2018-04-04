Amanda Marcotte: “Free speech” is code for “white nationalism”

I see the termites have again munched on Amanda Marcotte, who, as a writer for Salon, holds down one of the most reprehensible jobs in journalism. She’s perhaps best known for her erroneous rush to judgment on the Duke lacrosse team rape case as well as her firing as John Edwards’s social media maven, incidents described in her Wikipedia profile:

In January 2007, Marcotte made several controversial statements about the Duke lacrosse case including calling people who defended the accused “rape-loving scum”[6][7][8][9] and writing on her blog “Can’t a few white boys sexually assault a black woman anymore without people getting all wound up about it? So unfair.” The post, which Marcotte later deleted, attracted criticism, was mentioned in The New York Times.[10][11] The Duke lacrosse players were eventually found to have been falsely accused. Their accuser, Crystal Mangum, was later convicted of an unrelated murder, and the prosecuting attorney, Mike Nifong, was disbarred. On January 30, 2007, the John Edwards 2008 presidential campaign hired Marcotte to act as the campaign’s blogmaster despite the criticism,[12][13][14][15][16] responding that while Edwards was “personally offended” by some of Marcotte’s remarks, her job as their blogmaster was secure.[17] Further controversy resulted on February 12, 2007, when the Catholic League criticized Marcotte’s review of the film Children of Men as “anti-Christian.”[18] Following the criticism Marcotte announced her resignation from the Edwards campaign. In an article for Salon a few days later, she said the reaction to her comments on the Duke lacrosse case was the first in a series of “shitstorms” that prompted her resignation.[19]

At Real Clear Politics, Cathy Young writes this in her piece “A Feminist Flare Up“:

Marcotte sarcastically asserts that one of the major “victories” of “independent feminism” was “maintaining a cultural and legal framework that made it difficult to prosecute rape.” What does this mean? Her previous writings on the subject provide some context. In 2006-2007, Marcotte emerged as a leader of the cyber-lynch mob in the Duke University rape hoax. On her blog, anyone questioning the guilt of the three lacrosse players charged with sexually assaulting an exotic dancer at a team party was branded a “rape apologist.” In a particularly vicious broadside, she sneered at syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker for arguing that “unless the victim is 9 years old and a virgin and white and blonde … rape isn’t so much a crime as a feminist plot to put all men in jail.” This wasn’t so much hyperbole as outright distortion: while Parker had deplored the “rush to judgment” in the Duke case, she had explicitly condemned the notion that the alleged victim was less deserving of sympathy because she was a stripper. (Parker is one of the “independent feminists” on Marcotte’s Slate blacklist.) The true extent of Marcotte’s hate-filled zealotry is evident in a profanity-laced rant she posted about a CNN special report on the Duke case aired after the rape charges were dismissed. (She later deleted the post when it became an issue in the controversy over her short-lived appointment as blog coordinator for the John Edwards presidential campaign.) Slamming CNN as “pure evil,” Marcotte vented her outrage at having to “listen to how the poor dear lacrosse players at Duke are being persecuted just because they held someone down and f***ed her against her will,” and concluded sarcastically, “Can’t a few white boys sexually assault a black woman anymore without people getting all wound up about it? So unfair.” It seems that, in Marcotte’s eyes, the real crime of the “independent feminists'” is helping preserve the idea that the presumption of innocence applies even in cases of rape and sexual assault. If so, that is indeed a victory. Depriving men of their civil rights is no victory for women — both as a matter of principle and because most women have men in their lives whom they would not want to see face a false charge of rape under Marcotte-style standards of justice.

Note that several of the Wikipedia links go nowhere; but the last one, “Why I had to quit the John Edwards campaign”, can be found at this site. I’ve looked for a while for any admission by Marcotte that she was wrong or acted precipitately in the Duke matter, but nothing can found. The closest she got for whipping up false judgment was accusing prosecutor Nifong of “fumbling the ball.” For Marcotte is an Authoritarian Leftist, and one of their dictums is “Never apologize or admit you were wrong.” What she did is simply delete her tweets and gung-ho coverage of the rape case. I don’t think it’s unique to the Left to admit when they made a mistake, though: that’s just human nature. But to the targets of Authoritarian Leftists, admitting a mistake does not soothe their rage; as in the case of Matt Damon, they simply double down with the invective.

Don’t get me wrong, as a Leftist, I’ve often agreed with Marcotte’s published criticism of Trump and Republicans. But I don’t consider myself her “ally” in the sense that gender feminists use that word. Her tendency to get unhinged makes me wary.

This is all a long prelude to her having jumped the rails once again, so that she’s starting to become the equivalent of a female Dan Arel. Here you go:

https://t.co/o8CaFcvsof The process is complete. “Free speech” is now being used primarily, perhaps exclusively, as a right wing code for white nationalism. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) April 2, 2018

No, Ms. Marcotte, “Free speech” is not even primarily, much less “exclusively” used as a right wing code for white nationalism. The very idea is absurd. Yes, white nationalists may use the mantra of free speech to assert a right to promulgate their odious views, but they’re right: even white supremacy is protected under the First Amendment. And her expansion of the term “free speech” as a synonym for “racism” is another Authoritarian tactic: the stretching of words like “violence” or “safety” to encompass mental attitudes rather than physical situations. I’d love to see her lecture the American Civil Liberties Union on the new meaning of “free speech”!

What do we do when Authoritarian Leftists start denigrating free speech because it’s a code word for racism? We push back. And so, like defense attorney Scott Greenfield (who write the website “Simple Justice“), I once again call out Marcotte for her stupidity in defense of extremism. And do I need to remind her that, as a journalist, Marcotte depends on freedom speech to promulgate her palaver?

This sounds really serious. What other constitutional rights are now code for white nationalism? pic.twitter.com/BA89gvbxlx — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) April 3, 2018

h/t: Grania