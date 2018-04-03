Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Tuesday, April 3, 2018, and we’re predicted to have rain (and perhaps sleet and a bit of snow) in Chicago today. We shall see. It’s National Chocolate Mousse Day, and, for crying out loud, Fish Fingers and Custard Day, celebrating what looks like a vile British comestible (I hope the custard isn’t sweet!)
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 325th birthday of John Harrison (1693-1776), an English carpenter who invented the first marine chronometer, enabling sailors to at last calculate their longitude at sea. It was a remarkable and immensely useful achievement, celebrated in a book many of you must have read, Dava Sobel’s Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time. In a 2002 poll by the BBC of the Hundred Greatest Britons, Harrison came in at #39. It’s hard to make out the word “Google” into today’s Doodle, and I’m not sure what the grasshopper denotes:
On this day in 1043, Edward the Confessor became King of England. Exactly 817 years later, the first Pony Express run successfully delivered the mail from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento, California. It was a 1900-mile journey and took 10 days using relays of horses and riders. Despite its fame in American lore, the service lasted but one year (1860-1861) and lost over $100,000. Here’s a commemorative stamp:
Also on April 3, 1882, Jesse James was shot down by his gang member Robert Ford—all to collect a reward. On this day in 1888, the first of 11 murders, all unsolved, occurred in the East End of London. These are of course the famous “Jack the Ripper” killings. On this day in 1895, the libel case brought by Oscar Wilde against the Marquess of Queensberry began in London; the Marquess had accused Wilde of being a homosexual. To win his case, Wilde had to prove that this wasn’t true. He failed, was rearrested for homosexuality, and went to jail for two years. His health broken, Wilde died in 1900 in Paris, only 46 years old. On April 3, 1936, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for kidnapping the baby son of Charles Lindbergh. And on this day in 1968, one day before he was murdered, Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech in Memphis, Tennessee. Here’s the famous excerpt, with his prescient statement pondering his own death beginning at 1:20. What a speaker the man was!
On this day in 1981, Osborne I, the first successful portable computer, made its appearance at the West coast Computer Faire in San Francisco. And 29 years later, in 2010, Apple released the first iPad.
Notables born on April 3 include Washington Irving (1783), Leslie Howard (1893), Henry Luce (1898), Sally Rand (1904), Doris Day (1922), Marlon Brando (1924), Gus Grissom (1926), Jane Goodall (1934), Wayne Newton (1942), A. C. Grayling (1949), and Eddie Murphy (1961). Those who died on this day include Jesse James (1882; see above), Johannes Brahms (1897), Kurt Weill (1950), Peter Pears (1986), Sarah Vaughan (1990), Pinky Lee (1993; real name Pinkus Leff), and Ruth Prawer Jhabvala (2013).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, spotting a bird, shows off her knowledge, but she got it a bit wrong:
Hili: Pterodactylus.A: I doubt it.Hili: Well, one of his descendants then.
Leon: Are the holidays over already?
We have a special treat today: Matthew sent a photo of himself and his three cats: Ollie, Pepper, and Harry. Ollie, the uninterested tabby to the right, is the one who clawed my nose open. To me, the photo looks almost like a Rembrandt painting: Scientist With Cats.
Me and three cats and a glass of wine. Pepper is watching telly with me. The other two aren’t interested.
Matthew sent a Google Doodle which shows the rise of secular “faith”:
And a funny exchange of notes from four decades ago:
Enlarge this photo, for it really does look like a painting: a modern version of The Night Watch:
Grania sent a lovely video of a woman caring for baby foxes:
This video tweet is from the Beefeater who doubles as the Official Ravenmaster at the Tower of London:
How to treat your cat today. If it lacked ears, it could be Gus!
This is just plain weird:
And a mixed-species nursery:
Harrison invented the grasshopper escapement, hence the insect in the doodle.
A video about the Corpus Christi clock in Cambridge, illustrating the grassopper escapement:
(and for PCC – ‘fish fingers and custard’ was a joke in Doctor Who as a ridiculous food he wanted to eat after he had regenerated, and the ‘day’ is a BBC PR stunt)
Ran over here to check – yes – very interesting story behind the apparently frivolous grasshopper.
John Taylor comes into the story at some point – if you have an electric tea kettle, you should learn about Taylor
I have to find out now how that’s all connected to Harrison- another fascinating story.
I’m a life long (very) Londoner and I’ve never heard of Fish Finger and Custard Day. It has to be a joke – much like Hedgehog and Rhubarb flavoured crisps.
The custard loved by my fellow countrymen is sweet and yellow and put on tinned fruit and sweet puddings. The runny stuff in the picture on the linked site has to be parsley sauce.
It is undoubtedly tartare sauce, a common accompaniment of fishy dishes, quite good actually. It is based on mayonnaise, with added chopped pickles (gherkins), chopped capers and extra lemon juice, and indeed sometimes some parsley.
And custard is based on milk and vanilla, with added sugar and egg yolk, do not, repeat do not, add starches. Here is it mainly eaten warm with cooked guava, but I guess it would be nice with any fruit (fish-fingers is not fruit).
I think the fish fingers and custard thing is from Dr Who; when Matt Smith’s Doctor crashed the Tardis in Amy Pond’s back garden, his post-regeneration body demanded food, and that was all that was available.
Proofs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oo2RKAHu-kI
Fish fingers and custard was a joke on Dr Who, no-one in their right mind would actually eat it. I await the coming blizzard of corrections.
Mass hysteria to begin any minute.
I see that I was beaten to the Dr Who reference… glad my memory isn’t at fault 🙂
Good to see Harrison get a Google Doodle, I have just returned from the post office in village he moved to in 1700; the school celebrates the connection with a rather nice wall decoration.
I should add that the grasshopper refers to a type of clock escapement.
My first computer was an Osborne 1, bought in 1983! But not for long: one of the floppy drives went broken, I sent the computer back to the seller… and I never got it back because of the company’s bankruptcy. I got a Morrow instead. Ah the nice ol’ time of Wordstare, Supercalc and CP/M…
There was a film with Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck about it a few years ago, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford — which is a bit wordy and on-the-nose as movie titles go, especially for a western, but it was a revisionist western, and a pretty good one, too.
I’m deeply shocked the ‘Pony Express’ lasted only a year! So much about it in history books. The lore indeed, I guess. I feel kinda cheated now 😦
The Pony Express and Jesse James, both part of the history around St. Joseph, Missouri or to locals just St. Joe. I believe the telegraph and or the railroad helped to end the pony express.
The demise of the Pony Express was the completion of the transcontinental telegraph in October 1861.
The Union Pacific – Central Pacific railroads met five years later.
The Pony Express stations were about 10 miles apart. Horses really can’t cover a very large mileage per day. Each horse could carry 20 pounds of mail.
The costs of the system (quite aside from paying extremely high wages to the riders) will be obvious.
Correction – the UP – CP met in 1869, that was 8 years later.
Here’s a great song by the English folk group, Show of Hands, about John Harrison:
P.S., I discovered Show of Hands via a comment from a UK commenter on this site!
Thanks to whoever that was!