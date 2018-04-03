Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Tuesday, April 3, 2018, and we’re predicted to have rain (and perhaps sleet and a bit of snow) in Chicago today. We shall see. It’s National Chocolate Mousse Day, and, for crying out loud, Fish Fingers and Custard Day, celebrating what looks like a vile British comestible (I hope the custard isn’t sweet!)

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 325th birthday of John Harrison (1693-1776), an English carpenter who invented the first marine chronometer, enabling sailors to at last calculate their longitude at sea. It was a remarkable and immensely useful achievement, celebrated in a book many of you must have read, Dava Sobel’s Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time. In a 2002 poll by the BBC of the Hundred Greatest Britons, Harrison came in at #39. It’s hard to make out the word “Google” into today’s Doodle, and I’m not sure what the grasshopper denotes:

On this day in 1043, Edward the Confessor became King of England. Exactly 817 years later, the first Pony Express run successfully delivered the mail from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento, California. It was a 1900-mile journey and took 10 days using relays of horses and riders. Despite its fame in American lore, the service lasted but one year (1860-1861) and lost over $100,000. Here’s a commemorative stamp:

Also on April 3, 1882, Jesse James was shot down by his gang member Robert Ford—all to collect a reward. On this day in 1888, the first of 11 murders, all unsolved, occurred in the East End of London. These are of course the famous “Jack the Ripper” killings. On this day in 1895, the libel case brought by Oscar Wilde against the Marquess of Queensberry began in London; the Marquess had accused Wilde of being a homosexual. To win his case, Wilde had to prove that this wasn’t true. He failed, was rearrested for homosexuality, and went to jail for two years. His health broken, Wilde died in 1900 in Paris, only 46 years old. On April 3, 1936, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for kidnapping the baby son of Charles Lindbergh. And on this day in 1968, one day before he was murdered, Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech in Memphis, Tennessee. Here’s the famous excerpt, with his prescient statement pondering his own death beginning at 1:20. What a speaker the man was!

On this day in 1981, Osborne I, the first successful portable computer, made its appearance at the West coast Computer Faire in San Francisco. And 29 years later, in 2010, Apple released the first iPad.

Notables born on April 3 include Washington Irving (1783), Leslie Howard (1893), Henry Luce (1898), Sally Rand (1904), Doris Day (1922), Marlon Brando (1924), Gus Grissom (1926), Jane Goodall (1934), Wayne Newton (1942), A. C. Grayling (1949), and Eddie Murphy (1961). Those who died on this day include Jesse James (1882; see above), Johannes Brahms (1897), Kurt Weill (1950), Peter Pears (1986), Sarah Vaughan (1990), Pinky Lee (1993; real name Pinkus Leff), and Ruth Prawer Jhabvala (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, spotting a bird, shows off her knowledge, but she got it a bit wrong:

Hili: Pterodactylus. A: I doubt it. Hili: Well, one of his descendants then.

In Polish:

Hili: Pterodaktyl.

Ja: Wątpię.

Hili: No to jakiś jego potomek.

And in Wloclawek, Leon, ever serious, is concerned with the dearth of holiday snacks:

Leon: Are the holidays over already?

We have a special treat today: Matthew sent a photo of himself and his three cats: Ollie, Pepper, and Harry. Ollie, the uninterested tabby to the right, is the one who clawed my nose open. To me, the photo looks almost like a Rembrandt painting: Scientist With Cats.

Me and three cats and a glass of wine. Pepper is watching telly with me. The other two aren’t interested.

Matthew sent a Google Doodle which shows the rise of secular “faith”:

PDF overtakes Christianity and becomes second most popular religion. pic.twitter.com/XxvNnbVvzj — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) April 1, 2018

And a funny exchange of notes from four decades ago:

In 1977, it seems, my mum got badly overdrawn and tried to get the bank off her neck by writing a poem. More astonishingly yet, it appears the bank… um… wrote one back. Well played, Midland. Well played mum. pic.twitter.com/NJoRnWZErd — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) April 2, 2018

Enlarge this photo, for it really does look like a painting: a modern version of The Night Watch:

This photo of Dele Alli getting abused by Chelsea fans after scoring is like a giant Renaissance canvas. The more you look, the more characters and possible back stories you discover pic.twitter.com/2a0RW1MKDe — Chris Applegate (@chrisapplegate) April 1, 2018

Grania sent a lovely video of a woman caring for baby foxes:

Baby foxes showed up in this woman’s backyard, so she gave them toys — and it was MAGICAL 🦊❤️ (via @foxguardiansuk) pic.twitter.com/ISrJJySHLt — The Dodo (@dodo) March 30, 2018

This video tweet is from the Beefeater who doubles as the Official Ravenmaster at the Tower of London:

One must makes ones self look beautiful for my adoring fans🍸 pic.twitter.com/muZbD92g9s — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) April 2, 2018

How to treat your cat today. If it lacked ears, it could be Gus!

🎈😽🎈😻🎈😸🎈😽🎈😻🎈

This is the #MondayEvening treatment your #tomcat was expecting … So what are you 👉🏼 waiting for … ? Via cohty_neo #instagram 🐾🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/79Kz4P6zAp — The Cult Cat (@Elverojaguar) April 2, 2018

This is just plain weird:

Not sure why you think Siri is so behind. Neither Google nor Alexa figured out that I wanted to divide the maximum lifetime of lobsters by the total water in then world when I asked “How long can a lobster survive out of water?” @caseyliss @marcoarment @siracusa pic.twitter.com/ShOlStQvS6 — Shaun Jensen (@Shaun_Jensen) April 1, 2018

And a mixed-species nursery:

This mama dog was keeping her puppies warm inside a doghouse when someone else decided to join her 💞 pic.twitter.com/AOHKosQNa3 — The Dodo (@dodo) April 1, 2018