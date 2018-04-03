FBI resolves email threat

On February 18 I got a particularly vile email threat from a person (male, I assume) telling me the lovely things he’d do to me, involving both eye-gouging and sexual penetration. I’ve said on this site that I won’t tolerate physical threats—not to me, nor to any readers. I wasn’t seriously worried about this threat, but one never knows, and it’s a felony to threaten people over email with such violence.
I reported the two emails I got from this boor to both the University cops and the FBI, forwarding them the complete email headers. While the University detectives proclaimed themselves unable to track the person down, the FBI came through, calling me today to say they’d found who made the threats. They also had sent an agent over to “have a talk with the person.” They couldn’t of course tell me who it was, except to say that the person was from out of state and tried to exculpate himself—again, I don’t know the sex for sure—by saying he was drunk.
The FBI said they don’t think I’ll have any trouble from this person again. Yes, I think a visit from an FBI agent would do that. Anyway, thanks, Bureau, for taking the time to track this down.
Oh good grief – “I was drunk”. Jesus. Can you press charges if you choose to? When I was stalked I didn’t press charges and now, 30 years later, I think maybe I should have as that person went on to sexually assault women. He’s dangerous & AFAIK in prison now.
They didn’t offer me that alternative, and I don’t think I would have taken it if they had. If he’d done it to other people, or pursued me more relentlessly, maybe I would have, but I don’t want to ruin someone’s life over one drunken tirade.
Very good and very kind.
Wow. Good outcome.
ditto!
That’s a happy surprise.
Probably not too competent, if he got caught.
Glen Davidson
Good for you! Too many trolls feel free to send threats. I’m all for free speech, but threats are no such thing. Maybe next time this moron will think before he acts.
Dear Mr. Coyne
I’m glad you’re OK!
Yikes, I’m glad they found the person!
Excellent!
I was reading a book about inter-personal violence and one of the recommendations the author had to make about such kind of cases is not to indulge the responder. No action has been taken to prevent future acts. The person, if he is a psychopath of any kind, is now encouraged to indulge in more such emails because he now knows what gets him a reaction. Ignoring is the best strategy. If he really means harm, reporting to FBI isnt going to stop him if all they do is juts m”talk” to him. This is not my thoughts but a recommendation from a professional in this field
Perhaps the visit is deterrence enough. He knows if he does this again, there is a record of his behaviour and it’s always unpleasant to be visited by the FBI when you’re on the bad end of it.
If he becomes a repeat offender, any excuses will lack credibility and the chance of prosecution will increase. Keep it up Jerry!
This isn’t true. A visit from the FBI is pretty clearly a form of action and most people would take it as a serious warning.
We don’t know if it is enough because the future is uncertain. But imagined scenarios of logically possible catastrophes isn’t a good basis for action, IMO.
I agree. I’m pleased Jerry decided to report thus, and thrilled with the result.
And the, “I was drunk,” excuse always sounds pretty pathetic to me. Being drunk might make people more likely to do things they normally wouldn’t, but it doesn’t create ideas. What I mean is, drinking makes you more likely to do bad stuff you’ve already thought of, but it doesn’t create thoughts of extreme violence that weren’t already there. So this person is someone who needs to be kept an eye on.
S/he might be just threatening now, but that could escalate in the future. Nipping it in the bud could have saved a person in the future. It also means that person becomes known if they don’t stop now, and makes them more likely to be caught in the future if, for example, they learn to hide their computer location.
Well said.
I agree with Diana and GBJames.
And Charles also.
The book sounds like The Gift of Fear by Gavin de Becker.
Hooray for the FBI.
There was a time when we progressive liberals didn’t trust the “g-men”.
Making the effort to discourage trolls! Good work!
*Whew*!
The Supreme court has weighed in on this a while ago, and ruled that the vile trolls can continue making some peoples’ lives a misery so long as they don’t cross a certain line.
I know the free speech issue and the slippery slope problem of imparting new regulations, but it must be admitted that I would not feel much difference between someone threatening to personally carry out violence versus someone wishing violence upon me. I don’t think that people can be expected to be coolly rational over these distinctions.
Good news! I’m actually surprised the FBI came through, and good on them for doing so. I’m heartened to see the feds take cyber threats seriously.
Good for you for reporting and good for the FBI for investigating. Well done!
I just finished Steve Berry’s most recent novel, The Bishop’s Pawn, a Cotton Malone adventure, about the murder of Martin Luther King. There was much in it to remind me of the bad ol’ days of the FBI when they committed illegal acts. I’m glad they helped you. As a college-age person in the 60s, I will probably never lose my distrust of the FBI, CIA, et al.
I’ll tell you, I’d PAY ATTENTION if the FBI “paid me a visit”!
I get wobbly when I get the occasional letter from the IRS (nothing serious so far!).
I’m very pleased that they are helping you out. And that the current version of the FBI is looking out for us (apparently) instead of itself and the POTUS.
I would still appreciate it if the coward who does something like this got a good beating. Somehow I wonder if that is not what they are looking for.
I saw a short review by a cyber security person on how to avoid getting your on line items captured when purchasing items with a card on line or in stores. It takes a lot of effort and knowledge to avoid penetration of your information. It involved getting a throw away phone, using a card, not your own but a prepaid card, getting another email address and not using your service but some other that you WIFI to connect. And it gets costly just to avoid this.
So… beat them all up! That’s what they want!
Srsly, dude…
I’m sure getting a list by the FBI is rather unsettling anyway. I have heard that the police certainly rip into people like that. I asked the police to make sure that the person bothering me would never do it again. He never did (so far) & I suspect the cops put the fear of god into him.
Hopefully he’s not an atheist, immune from such fears!
I dunno. That god scares me even if he’s not real. I’m also scared of dracula and darth vader though.
Uhhhh…eeewwww…I read the other article that reproduced the threat you received. You said you weren’t frightened. But I am, temporarily. Just reading that was enough to bring back fears I felt back in the 1980’s. I’m glad to hear that nothing awful has actually happened.
Whoops! Look what I just said! What I’ve described could be considered “triggering”. Now, it’s very mild triggering, but twice, back in the late ’80’s and early ’90’s I was genuinely triggered, hard, and I don’t mind saying that it was plenty awful!
But do I think those of us who have been through traumatizing and damaging experiences should be protected by censoring other people? No! Not at all! I want people to be free to speak up, and I want to be able to read and see difficult things!
And I don’t know that trigger warnings are a good idea. Now, in my case it would have helped if I’d known that I was about to be exposed to something frightening, I could have braced myself. But how is anybody going to know if a particular scene in a movie is going to freak somebody out? I think these trigger warnings have gotten out of hand.
As nasty as it is to be badly triggered, I’d rather run that risk than be protected and coddled. We need to be able to live in the real world.
In my case, one of the things that triggered me was a scene in a movie. I went and rented the movie and watched the video and paid attention to the scene. Rather than hiding from it, I looked and looked and got used to it. (I have to say it was particularly well done, superb acting and staging.)
And Jerry, I’m glad you’re okay, and I’m heartened to hear that the FBI tracked the person down and took some sort of action.