Duck breakfast

Thank goodness that the behemoth Canada goose, 88K, wasn’t there this morning in the pond. But Trixie and Norton were, and had a hearty breakfast of corn and mealworms. Trixie is still quite skittish, jumping into the water before breakfast is over, but they’re both eating big helpings of mealworms. They’ve both learned to hop out of the water when I call them and waddle over to their designated feeding spot (for corn):

Let’s hope we’ve seen the last of 88K!

Petit déjuner sur l’herbe:

And yes, the duck is Trixie, as she’s missing one toe on her left foot, but none are missing on the right: