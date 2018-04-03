“Cunk on Britain” tonight

Several Brits have written to inform me that the first episode of “Cunk on Britain”, Philomena’s series on her beloved land, plays tonight on BBC Two. There will be five episodes, with two scheduled. The first is this evening at 10 pm England time (don’t ask me what it’s formally called)—about an hour and a half from this posting; and the second episode is in a week:

Little do the people who wrote me know that I won’t be able to SEE this, which makes me unspeakably sad. (BBC shows are embargoed in the US.) It’s like telling me they’re giving out free glasses of 1982 Petrus at a bar in Mongolia.

Here’s one clip, which makes me want to watch it even more (click on screenshot):

4 Comments

  1. Coel
    Posted April 3, 2018 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

    It’s called British Summer Time (at this time of year, as opposed to Greenwich Mean Time the rest of the year). 🙂

    Reply
  2. Charles Kinsley
    Posted April 3, 2018 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    They’re giving out free tastings of 1981 Petrus?! Where in Mongolia?

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 3, 2018 at 2:42 pm | Permalink

    Maybe later they will bring this over, never know. I remember some years ago we got the British series – Law and Order, UK. I thought it was better than the U.S. version.

    Reply
  4. Øystein
    Posted April 3, 2018 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    I have always wondered if the experts she interviews are in on the joke, or if they are initially misled into thinking it’s for a real documentary. Does anyone know?

    Reply

