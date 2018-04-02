Trump has a bad dream

Grania called this bit to my attention, since I never watch the Simpsons except online. This bit, a dream sequence from the show, was apparently aired recently (you can also tell that from its content). When you realize that this stuff is aired on FOX, it’s really quite amazing.
I love the hairpiece, and note the pictures on the wall at the end.
As soon as he admits making any mistakes, you know it’s a dream. The cartoon version seems much smarter.
I like the newspaper headlines in the beginning! I especially enjoyed, “Jared Loses Access to Ivanka” and “Putin Names Self US Secretary of State”.
I particularly liked the bits about Melania. I think that the main motive that will restrain Trump from resigning is that as soon he does, Melania will sue for divorce. Trump knows that, and his pride could never take it.
Fox does make some good movies and shows. It seems it’s just Fox News that spews junk as part of their charter.
The Fox Network is not the same as Fox News and, even within the latter, Fox News is not the same as Fox News opinion shows.
I don’t see Fox Network as particularly political. Fox News (not opinion) is center to center-right and Fox opinion is conservative right.