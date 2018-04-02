Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Monday, April 2, 2018, so Spring is well ensconced—in theory. Yesterday was the fourth coldest Easter since the mid-1800s, and it’s predicted to remain cold in Chicago for two weeks or so. It’s National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day as well, and this will most probably be my lunch. It’s also International Children’s Book Day, and I’m waiting patiently to hear some news on my own such work from the publisher.

April 2 was, historically, not a big news day. On this day in 1513, Juan Ponce de León first caught sight of land in what is now Florida. On April 2, 1800, Beethoven led the first performance of his First Symphony in Vienna. On April 2, 1917, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson requested that the Congress declare war on Germany; Congress complied two days later. Finally, on this day in 1982, Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands, setting off the Falklands War. According to Wikipedia, here’s how London was informed:

At 16:30 local time on 2 April 1982, the last telex conversation between the operator in the Falklands and an operative in London, announced that the islands were under Argentine control. LON (London): HELLO THERE WHAT ARE ALL THESE RUMOURS WE HEAR THIS IS LON

FK (Falklands): WE HAVE LOTS OF NEW FRIENDS

LON: WHAT ABOUT INVASION RUMOURS

FK: THOSE ARE THE FRIENDS I WAS MEANING

LON: THEY HAVE LANDED

FK: ABSOLUTELY

LON: ARE YOU OPEN FOR TRAFFIC (i.e. normal telex service)

FK: NO ORDERS ON THAT YET ONE MUST OBEY ORDERS

LON: WHOSE ORDERS

FK: THE NEW GOVERNORS

LON: ARGENTINA

FK: YES

LON: ARE THE ARGENTINIANS IN CONTROL

FK: YES YOU CAN’T ARGUE WITH THOUSANDS OF TROOPS PLUS ENORMOUS NAVY SUPPORT WHEN YOU ARE ONLY 1800 STRONG. STAND BY PLEASE.

Notables born on April 2 include Charlemagne (742), Giacomo Casanova (yes, that one; 1725), Hans Christian Andersen (1805), Émile Zola (1840), Buddy Ebsen (1908), Alec Guinness (1914), Serge Gainsbourg (1928), Marvin Gaye (1939; shot to death 1984), Leon Russell (1942), and Emmylou Harris and Camille Paglia (both 1947). Those who expired on this day include Samuel “Code” Morse (1872), Georges Pompidou (1974), Buddy Rich (1987), and Pope John Paul II (2005).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is engaging in classic feline dithering about whether to come in or stay out:

A: Are you coming back? Hili: I have to think about it.

In Polish:

Ja: Wracasz?

Hili: Muszę się jeszcze zastanowić.

And in Wloclawek, Leon is chilling before the television. I have to say that he has strange tastes in programs.

Leon: Prepare me something to eat. I’m watching a serial now.

Big news from Winnipeg: Gus had a nap in the sun!

Reader Barry sent an Easter-related cartoon:

A tweet from Grania. I get why bath clogs have to be raised off the floor, but so high?

And a few from Matthew. He insists on presenting another color illusion, but I expect readers to find out this is bogus:

Another color illusion: The narrow vertical zigzags look strikingly different colors but are actually the same color. pic.twitter.com/eThWk2HHH9 — David Novick (@NovickProf) March 28, 2018

Here’s the supposed proof (tweet can be found here):

Okay, this is an April Fool joke, but it’s not mine:

Haggis colony on the Isle of Harris. In early April they begin hatching from their cocoons and make their way down to the beach to disperse around the Western Isles on tidal currents. Once fully mature they return to the land and make their way up the hills to graze on lichens. pic.twitter.com/MMf5VApVgr — Guy Edwardes (@guyedwardes) April 1, 2018

Dumb dog tries to get a statue to throw a ball:

Post-Easter eggs:

Dutiful father caring for his eggs above, deadly predator with piercing beak below! Belostoma flumineum from the Santa Cruz River, AZ pic.twitter.com/MSUxQVfTW5 — Michael Thomas Bogan (@mtbogan) March 31, 2018

Here’s a possible successor to Bill Nye:

I have called the phrigging cops pic.twitter.com/CARrvW4PdB — trouteyes (@trouteyes) March 31, 2018

And a funny take on an ancient statue:

The hero-King Gilgamesh attempting to give a vexed cat a flea tablet. pic.twitter.com/DKPLMzHN83 — Mrs de Pfeffel-Butts (@ArcheryButts) March 30, 2018