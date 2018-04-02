Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Monday, April 2, 2018, so Spring is well ensconced—in theory. Yesterday was the fourth coldest Easter since the mid-1800s, and it’s predicted to remain cold in Chicago for two weeks or so. It’s National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day as well, and this will most probably be my lunch. It’s also International Children’s Book Day, and I’m waiting patiently to hear some news on my own such work from the publisher.
April 2 was, historically, not a big news day. On this day in 1513, Juan Ponce de León first caught sight of land in what is now Florida. On April 2, 1800, Beethoven led the first performance of his First Symphony in Vienna. On April 2, 1917, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson requested that the Congress declare war on Germany; Congress complied two days later. Finally, on this day in 1982, Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands, setting off the Falklands War. According to Wikipedia, here’s how London was informed:
At 16:30 local time on 2 April 1982, the last telex conversation between the operator in the Falklands and an operative in London, announced that the islands were under Argentine control.
LON (London): HELLO THERE WHAT ARE ALL THESE RUMOURS WE HEAR THIS IS LON
FK (Falklands): WE HAVE LOTS OF NEW FRIENDS
LON: WHAT ABOUT INVASION RUMOURS
FK: THOSE ARE THE FRIENDS I WAS MEANING
LON: THEY HAVE LANDED
FK: ABSOLUTELY
LON: ARE YOU OPEN FOR TRAFFIC (i.e. normal telex service)
FK: NO ORDERS ON THAT YET ONE MUST OBEY ORDERS
LON: WHOSE ORDERS
FK: THE NEW GOVERNORS
LON: ARGENTINA
FK: YES
LON: ARE THE ARGENTINIANS IN CONTROL
FK: YES YOU CAN’T ARGUE WITH THOUSANDS OF TROOPS PLUS ENORMOUS NAVY SUPPORT WHEN YOU ARE ONLY 1800 STRONG. STAND BY PLEASE.
Notables born on April 2 include Charlemagne (742), Giacomo Casanova (yes, that one; 1725), Hans Christian Andersen (1805), Émile Zola (1840), Buddy Ebsen (1908), Alec Guinness (1914), Serge Gainsbourg (1928), Marvin Gaye (1939; shot to death 1984), Leon Russell (1942), and Emmylou Harris and Camille Paglia (both 1947). Those who expired on this day include Samuel “Code” Morse (1872), Georges Pompidou (1974), Buddy Rich (1987), and Pope John Paul II (2005).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is engaging in classic feline dithering about whether to come in or stay out:
A: Are you coming back?Hili: I have to think about it.
Ja: Wracasz?
Hili: Muszę się jeszcze zastanowić.
And in Wloclawek, Leon is chilling before the television. I have to say that he has strange tastes in programs.
Leon: Prepare me something to eat. I’m watching a serial now.
Big news from Winnipeg: Gus had a nap in the sun!
Reader Barry sent an Easter-related cartoon:
A tweet from Grania. I get why bath clogs have to be raised off the floor, but so high?
And a few from Matthew. He insists on presenting another color illusion, but I expect readers to find out this is bogus:
Here’s the supposed proof (tweet can be found here):
Okay, this is an April Fool joke, but it’s not mine:
Dumb dog tries to get a statue to throw a ball:
Post-Easter eggs:
Here’s a possible successor to Bill Nye:
And a funny take on an ancient statue:
It is easy to tell that the haggis photo is fake. Everybody knows that haggises have legs longer on one side that the other, for walking round mountains.
When Buddy Rich was in the hospital near the end, hooked up to all kinds of machines and IVs in the ICU, a nurse stopped by to ask him if there was anything causing him discomfort. “Yes,” said the great jazz drummer, “country music.”