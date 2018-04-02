Monday duck report (with an interloper!)

I hadn’t seen Trixie or Norton for three days, and was beginning to get worried. But they showed up at today’s afternoon feeding—at least I think it was Trixie and Norton. Norton appeared to have a scar or slight wound on his chest (maybe it’s just the feather pattern), and now Trixie looks as if she’s missing toes on both feet. I am deeply confused. You tell me: is this light spot the result of some inter-duck fracas?

Trixie is lovely, as usual (if it’s her), but look at the feet. Are there now two toes missing? She also didn’t eat much of her corn, though she chowed down on mealworms. She’s still a bit skittish, and to my eye looks a bit plumper. Is that food or eggs?

How many toes? I’m pretty sure this is Trixie because both ducks came immediately when I whistled.

But here’s the big news. Unbeknownst to me, a huge behemoth was lurking in the pond! And when he saw the food, out he climbed to help himself. Needless to say, Trixie and Norton waddled away. Meet 88K!

Now I don’t know if 88K is male or female, but it’s big and it HONKS LOUDLY. It also displaced my ducks, but I managed to herd them into the pond for a healthy helping of mealworms. I like Canada geese, but I want this one to go away, and will avoid feeding it. I guess I should report its neck collar to someone, and I hope a reader can tell me where.

Note that its eyes are set lower relative to the bill than are the ducks’ eyes. And that collar looks like it’s constricting the neck.

Oy, am I confused! It’s no picnic caring for waterfowl, I tell you. I don’t know what to do about 88K, either.

In the meantime, my squirrels are getting fed several times a day, and they like to have a drink after they eat their seeds and peanuts: