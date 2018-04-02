Monday duck report (with an interloper!)

I hadn’t seen Trixie or Norton for three days, and was beginning to get worried. But they showed up at today’s afternoon feeding—at least I think it was Trixie and Norton. Norton appeared to have a scar or slight wound on his chest (maybe it’s just the feather pattern), and now Trixie looks as if she’s missing toes on both feet. I am deeply confused. You tell me: is this light spot the result of some inter-duck fracas?
Trixie is lovely, as usual (if it’s her), but look at the feet. Are there now two toes missing? She also didn’t eat much of her corn, though she chowed down on mealworms. She’s still a bit skittish, and to my eye looks a bit plumper. Is that food or eggs?
How many toes? I’m pretty sure this is Trixie because both ducks came immediately when I whistled.
But here’s the big news. Unbeknownst to me, a huge behemoth was lurking in the pond! And when he saw the food, out he climbed to help himself. Needless to say, Trixie and Norton waddled away. Meet 88K!
Now I don’t know if 88K is male or female, but it’s big and it HONKS LOUDLY. It also displaced my ducks, but I managed to herd them into the pond for a healthy helping of mealworms. I like Canada geese, but I want this one to go away, and will avoid feeding it. I guess I should report its neck collar to someone, and I hope a reader can tell me where.
Note that its eyes are set lower relative to the bill than are the ducks’ eyes. And that collar looks like it’s constricting the neck.
Oy, am I confused! It’s no picnic caring for waterfowl, I tell you. I don’t know what to do about 88K, either.
In the meantime, my squirrels are getting fed several times a day, and they like to have a drink after they eat their seeds and peanuts:
Here’s a link to a Sun-Times article from last spring about reporting bands to reportband.gov: https://chicago.suntimes.com/sports/tracking-studying-chicago-geese-following-up-neck-band-reports/. The one in the photo looks just like 88K’s neck band.
” I don’t know what to do about 88K, either.”
Invest wisely.
The banded bird can be reported here; https://www.pwrc.usgs.gov/BBL/bblretrv/
I just did it; I think they’ll send me a Goose Report giving me data on 88K!
A Canadian site? It reports data to the U.S. Geological Survey, a part of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The website itself is hosted by the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel MD.
I don’t know why your bird can’t be reported there. Sorry for the confusion.
whooops. What just happened? I swear I thought I was responding to a comment that said it was a Canadian site.
I’m so confused. Please delete my response. I’ll go back to lurking…..
No, it’s my fault. I tried to report it there initially but it rejected my report. I thought that’s because it was a Canadian site, but then I did it carefully and it worked. Thanks!
I’ve seen joggers go out of their way to stir grazing geese. On more than one occasion a goose would swing around and blindside the blindsider with enough force to seem like a mass of 88 kilos.
That neck band seems kind of cruel. Who tracks Canada geese this way?
I agree, should come off if you could catch it.
This is a common banding technique that does not interfere with the activities of the bird or adversely impact their health.
https://www.pwrc.usgs.gov/bbl/homepage/cagoprot.cfm
Oh, good.
The missing toe parts could be turtles…
I have worried for years about neck banding, locator radio collars etc. Knowing that collars left on for long times can accumulate matted hair underneath which can lead to skin problems and possible infection, I wonder if the frequent use is inhumane in some cases. Depending on climate, type of hair or fur. Such a possibility has never been addressed by the community of biologists, naturalists who accomplish such banding, collaring, that I am aware of. Can anybody add information on this?
The goose certainly needs to have that collar removed and the “perp” needs to explain.
The duck are absolutely lovely, specially as they are free of restrictive apparel. Leg banding seems less likely to cause harm except to the extent they may get caught on small branches, protuberances.
Neck collars are used precisely because they have such a low impact on the birds – they can be readily identified from distance with binoculars. This means the birds do not need to be captured to collect data on them.
I am surprised by your comment that “…the community of biologists, naturalists who accomplish such banding…” might not have considered the impact these banding strategies might have on the animals they tag. I know several such people who do this kind of work (it’s how I know about the neck bands). I’ll be sure to ask them what they’ve done to assure the animal’s well-being, but I am quite surge that extensive work goes into designing and refining these tags so as to minimize the impact on the animals. Indeed, for some sub-species of geese who spend a significant time each year in the high arctic, a kind of bib is used instead of a neck collar to reduce problems associated with icing. That alines suggests to me that someone, at least, is thinking about it.
“…quite surge…”? “That alines…”?
sigh
“…quite sure…”, “That alone…”
stoopid autocowreck
It’s safer lurking.
/out
Is that squirrel drinking out of an old IHC or H&E dipping jar? I hope it was alcohol and not xylenes 🙂
It’s a dipping jar but was never used.
This is turning into a quite a drama. My bet is that 88K is known to Canadian authorities and is on the run.
I’m guessing 88K was a bad boy at some time in his past.