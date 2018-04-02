Feminist geography at Dartmouth

Dartmouth University, a high-class American school, has on its library page a long section that it calls “a short definition for feminist geography“. It appears to be an entrée to the field as well as a list of resources for people who want to investigate the discipline. If you read it, you’ll find the usual obscurantist and postmodern descriptions, heavy on jargon and short on comprehensible statements. But the description makes it clear that the purpose of the field is not just to bring feminist perspectives to the study of geography, but to overthrow masculine ones, which apparently include the objectivity of science (my emphases in all statements):
Part of this commitment is to transform the practices and structures of geography itself. To that end feminist geographers have made critical interventions into the conduct of research in geography, introducing feminist epistemologies and methodologies that challenge the masculinist formulation of science as objective, neutral, and value-free, instead arguing that research always has a positionality that produces situated knowledge. They have thus highlighted the masculinist nature of fieldwork and made the case for more interpretative approaches to research that utilize qualitative methods.
Well, you can argue that there’s no such thing as academic study that doesn’t have some kind of ideological motivation behind it, but I would deny that for most of science. What ideology motivates me to figure out how genetic change produces new species, or whether there’s a way to test the many-worlds theory of physics? More important, the formulation of science should indeed be “objective, neutral, and value-free”, except for the “value” of finding truth and not giving in to your biases. Is that “masculinist”? I don’t think so, for the women I know who do science, including those who are known for doing really good science, do it exactly as men do. There is no “feminist scientific method” that I can see—just a set of conventions that are used by everyone, regardless of ethnicity or gender, that have been time-tested to give results. There is no Catholic science, no Hindu science, no Hungarian science, and no Hispanic science. There’s just science, and it forms a glorious community united by a single method and a single goal: to satisfy one’s curiosity about the universe. As I always say, when I travel and meet other scientists, as I recently did in India, I can immediately begin conversing with them about their work, with a mutual set of understandings and methods that requires no preliminaries. If there’s any community that is universal, it’s the community of scientists. (I’m not saying, of course, that scientists don’t have prejudices and bias.)
But if there is indeed a “feminist formulation of science” and if such a method emphasizes nonobjectivity, non-neutrality, and the insertion of personal values, well, that’s not only bad, but it’s not science. Such a science would in fact be an insult to women.
This implicit denigration of objectivity, and of the way science is done, irritates me immensely. It privileges anecdotes over data, “lived experience” over objective tests, and confirmation bias over uncomfortable truths. But that is the way that many humanities scholars, corrupted by postmodernism, have operated. Denying or denigrating an objective search for truth, they’re free to say whatever they want, or “discover” whatever they find ideologically convenient. I’ll remind you that this is not some inconsequential school in the middle of nowhere—this is Dartmouth.
As for objectivity, the library admits that feminist scholarship is not only non-objective, but designed to change society in certain ways:
Unlike many theoretical approaches that seek to be objective and impartial in the production of knowledge, feminism is explicitly ideological in that it seeks to transform that which it studies (see feminist standpoint theory).
But is there a given way to transform society: a given goal that everyone agrees we must attain? Granted, most of us want equal treatment and opportunities for women, but this goes beyond that, for it rejects objectivity in the service of ideology. And when they clash, as they might if, for instance, women and men are found to differ genetically in their preferences, you know which one will win.
I always flog myself when writing stuff like this, for I don’t want to come off as someone who is anti-feminist. But what I can say is that any form of feminism that privileges ideology over truth, and jettisons the latter when it clashes with the former, is not my brand of feminism.
I urge you to look at that library page and judge for yourself.
Chauvinist men say science is inherently male.
Third wave feminism agrees.
What a world.
Dartmouth’s description implies that feminist science must by definition be the opposite of whatever currently happens, and therefore must be non-objective, non-neutral, and value-laden. Oh, and apparently it doesn’t like fieldwork.
Hard to imagine anything more insulting to female scientists everywhere.
Deeply offensive to me as a hispanic woman. Also deeply offensive is the talk I’ve been hearing in my college – that now, to increase diversity, we need to hire people NOT based on their scholarship… An insult.
Well, someone such as yourself is in a better position to comment on these things, but so far it looks like mostly the men who’ve commented. I wish we could here from the female geographers who do not subscribe to this ideology. Of course that would just open those women up to abuse as sell-outs who support the patriarchy.
The beauty of science is that it’s as objective as anything humans do (of course I’m not claiming that it’s devoid of subjectivity and bias), and that as such it’s one of the best means of coming to mutual understanding.
Feminist geography can undo mutual understanding with its ideology and lack of science’s imperfect objectivity. Which appears to be what it exists to do.
Glen Davidson
Science as postmodernist propaganda, no truth, just power. This is anti-science, not science. I particularly liked the emphasis on qualitative rather than quantitative research. No facts please, we’re feminists. As Jonathan Dore says above, hard to imagine anything more insulting to female scientists. I would add insulting to feminists of either gender trying seriously to improve the position of women in the world. They don’t need this crap.
In one of the videos posted a few days ago Jonathan Haidt mentioned that conservative intellectuals can’t get jobs at universities so they work at think thanks. This made me think that perhaps this explains why Republicans almost always have superior political strategy and outmaneuver Democrats at every turn. Liberal intellectuals are toiling away in the bubble of academia while conservatives are out “in the real world” working on policy and political strategy. Reading about Feminist Geography makes me think that turning the liberal intellectuals loose to focus on policy and political strategy would be a disaster. Though I do think they should get out more.
An interesting take. There might indeed be something in that, it seems to me.
Drivel.
But it is only (one part of) the library. It isn’t necessarily part of the syllabus. There may be hope yet!
It is time for a feminist geology, which will aim to transform rocks. And without fieldwork, which is so, uhhh, messy.
Is Herstory taught anywhere?
It is hard to see how a gender perspective matters in physical geography, but in human geography it might.
Agreed, if one goes with the standard definition of geography: the study of the physical features of the earth and its atmosphere, and of human activity as it affects and is affected by these, including the distribution of populations and resources, land use, and industries.
Our institution debated for many years as to whether the geography department should be considered as a part of the natural sciences or remain in the social sciences. Physical geography, natural; human geography, social.
“Physical geography, natural; human geography, social.”
Feminist geography, theological.
Here’s an idea. Get the students to draw maps of where science and objective truth is valued and maps of countries where women aren’t treated like chattel and see if there’s an yoverlap.
Hmmmphh. Draw? With pencils I suppose. How phallocentric.
Feminist geology – well there go the Grand Tetons.
How to get through some of this. Research always has a positionality that produces situated knowledge. That is hard to digest.
In another 30 to 50 years when women make up more than half the people in state and federal govt. maybe they can bury this.
Every time I see something like this, I am so grateful that my associations don’t require me to endorse it. Back in 1975 there was an odd band called Sparks (to place them, I saw them open for Patti Smith) who had a song It Ain’t 1918 about an elderly couple who lived as they did in that year. The last lines in the song are It ain’t 1918 for us or for you. If we can’t enjoy it, then neither can you.
I’ve thought of that song often with respect to what’s happened to so many disciplines and how, in the natural sciences, we basically take the same approach as we have for decades. It stays 1918, as it were, and I don’t expect to see feminist geology.
College education in 2018: Facts = opinion + power
What the heck is “gendered power geometry”? An actual phrase used in the description of what they are claiming as feminists geography. None of this makes a bit of sense. And I don’t mean that as a male, or as a being with certain parts and chromosomes, and not connected with what I may do or not do with said parts, nor to whom. I just don’t understand it.
“…I don’t want to come off as someone who is anti-feminist.”
You don’t. This sort of idiocy is a hijacking of the word, and an insult to honest students of any gender in any discipline. Difficult though it is for people who were raised to be agreeable, the only solution I can see is relentless, mocking, push back – everywhere, all the time. The people sitting on boards, committees, and other bureaucratic venues associated with universities must be made publicly uncomfortable any time they allow this political rhetoric to be elevated to the status of curriculum.
Politicians (of all kinds) live by an old maxim: “Yes, you’ve convinced me, now get out there and pressure me so that I can do what we both want.”
How long before they start demanding that geologic features like this be destroyed?
Hope it shows up here, but at least it’s linked.
Glen Davidson
Yeah, but Dildo, Newfoundland will become a UNESCO heritage site.
This kind of “scholarship” seems also determined to label it’s practitioners as deep thinkers and great moral role models. They aren’t either.
As someone much smarter than me has suggested: The question to ask someone who adheres so such a doctrine is: “How would you know if you’re wrong?”
I think the way someone answers that question will tell you what you need to know about them.
While admitting that any scholarly activity is susceptible to bias, the remedy for that is not to jettison either the methods or goals of objectivity, which are the only standards for identifying bias and remedying it. (Of course, it would also identify feminist geography as biased.) Feminist Geography is nothing more than politics. This exemplifies what I have always felt to be at the heart of post-modernism: the assault on facts and truth by those who are bereft of them. Yet another case where the addition of an adjective detracts from the noun.
Every time I see something like this I have to very seriously rethink my belief that college should be free.
“…critical interventions.” Ffs – do they think they’re doing open heart surgery?
“….critical interventions.” Ffs – I bet this makes them feel like they’re doing the humanities version of open heart surgery.