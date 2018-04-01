What’s wrong with capitalism?

Before I’m thrown into the basket of alt-right deplorables because of the headline, what I’m asking is this: “Is there any better economic/governmental system than free-market capitalism combined with appropriate government regulations against its excesses?” The reason I’m asking this is because I’ve seen many Leftist bloggers attack capitalism as if it were the root of all Western evil, something to be ruthlessly expunged. (These are the same people who get their overpriced macchiatos from Starbucks.)
The kind of capitalism I don’t find problematic is that in Scandinavia and Western Europe, and the kind that we could have in the U.S. were the government a bit more compassionate. Now I’m not an economist, and can’t rattle off every danger of an unregulated free market lacking government safety nets, but surely we need regulations that will help those who can’t survive in that system, or who fall through the cracks. We need government medical care, taxes, help for old people, and a variety of social services beside the free market. We need regulations to prevent unethical business practices, the purveying of misrepresented or dangerous products, the creation of monopolies, and so on. This is pretty much above my pay grade.
But I ask those of you who are constantly harping on capitalism, indicting it as evil, and calling for its destruction: what alternative do you propose? As I believe Steve Pinker pointed out in his latest book, any society that has eliminated capitalism but has tried to be democratic—or maintained the pretense of democracy—has failed. Capitalism is, after all, a form of economic freedom.
Well, you weigh in. What alternatives are better than a humanely regulated form of capitalism in a democracy?
This is an extreme example, but there are many other non-loons who espouse pretty much the same sentiments.
The answer is no.
It’s not clear that people that call themselves “anti-capitalist” or even “socialist” are, in fact, advocating the elimination of capitalism.
I do think that to eliminate the plutocracy we now have requires generating some anger at those who’ve rigged the game in their favor and that might tend to generate some hyperbole.
I don’t know if this is a good comparison or not, but it reminds me of nuclear energy. Can it be done really, really badly? Yes. Can it be done well? Yes. Do we probably need it to sustain our energy needs even as we transition away from fossil fuels? Yes. Do some people hate and fear it? Totally.
“Do we probably need it [nuclear energy] to sustain our energy needs even as we transition away from fossil fuels?” No, not really, we could have gone virtually completely solar years ago.
All of the social programs we lefties like are funded by the taxes on capitalism. The government has no money of its own unless it runs the printing presses, which would cause runaway inflation and economic collapse.
If the government owned the means of production, it would get all the revenue, so no taxes needed.
Been tried, didn’t work.
More strongly, been tried many times, on multiple continents and in various forms and has never worked.
The alternative is blogging for hipster donations.
Arel’s answer, anyway.
Glen Davidson
I think those who are jumping all over capitalism are grabbing the wrong end of the snake. If capitalism is the problem then what is your suggested alternative. Socialism or something to replace the unwanted.
More likely it is the amount of government intervention that is off course and missing. In the U.S. we just cannot get it right and maybe never will. The fact that taxes have become so hated would seem to confirm this fact and so, the place is quickly being taking over by the rich and the few. That is where we have been headed now for around 60 years. This steady progress has been taking place regardless of party in charge so the future is Oligarchy. Hey, same as Russian.
One of my favorite tax paying stories was about a recent immigrant from Denmark (a dairy farmer) who finally made a profit. His CPA was prepared to have him be outraged at the size of his tax bill, and was thinking of the best way to soften the blow. To her surprise, he was not upset at all. He said he considered being able to make enough to owe that much in tax was a good problem to have, and that paying it in was a form of economic patriotism.
Yes, I’ve seen polls that suggest that American’s don’t resent paying taxes, although they do resent it when others cheat.
Taxes don’t bother me at all. All of our incomes are higher than the would be without taxes, because the money flows to the government and back out into the economy, creating demand that will eventually come back to me.
There is no understand by people in the U.S. as to what a fair tax is and what it should be based on income. We know not nearly enough is being collected because we know the debt is huge. But also, do we know that the top 20 or so people in the country now own 50% of the wealth? Just try to comprehend that number.
What caused all of this, you may ask. Just look east to Washington DC and you will see this giant business called LOBBY. Travel down K Street and at the same time notice that most of the firms and people on K street worked for the govt for a while and were even politician before they graduated up to lobby. This is your government folks, pure and simple. The rest is just for show. I should also remind you that your vote today means almost nothing and as long as the lobby industry and K street remain, it will continue to mean nothing.
One could take a position that economic inequality is a natural consequence of existence. History suggests that inequality only reduces during times of war or major crises. So fighting inequality is not necessarily a good idea since the alternative is worse.
That being said, it does not much matter if the rich continue to get richer as long as the poor (and the rest of us) are dragged along for the ride and everyone’s life improves. That should be the case for strong govt regulation.
Dear Mr. Jerry Coyne
I believe that socialism, capitalism, Marxism etc…is base off, who’s is in (people that think in terms related to altruism)charge. So, it’s not the ideas that are wrong but the people who put them into practice.
Capitalism is the best way to generate wealth and innovation. But it inherently redistributes wealth from the bottom to the top and consolidates wealth and power in the hands of a few.
A strong government is needed to constrain that redistribution and power grab. (One of the reasons the Republicans want a weak government.)
The democratic socialism seen in much of Europe has proven to be the best so far at making sure capitalism serves the entire populace, not just the 0.1%.
I’m not convinced that capitalism redistributed wealth to the top. I’d suggest that most of the wealth goes to the broad middle. Government intervention is needed to look after the bottom, not the middle.
About half the income goes to the top 10%, so that rules out the broad middle getting “most”.
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/12/america-income-inequality-wealth-net-worth-charts/
I don’t understand the hatred of capitalism by the left. I quite enjoy it but there are some things the market can not solve like health care. I think when people think it can, what they are really asking for is the talent, ideas, and resources to solve some of the problems of health care.
Capitalism with controls seems fine to me. What people have to understand is capitalism is amoral. It isn’t there to solve all the problems, it is there to make money, but it is a viable economic model and part of a successful democracy.
Exactly, capitalism makes money and drives innovation, which helps everyone. The key is in controlling that money once it’s made, and directing it toward policies and initiative that help all of society. Of course, the accumulation of wealth drives the ever-increasing production of wealth and innovation, so a balance must be struck between those who drive it being allowed to keep much of their wealth, and redistributing some of it to society as a whole.
But that drive for wealth has always been and always will be a part of human nature. Capitalism works because it allows that drive to exist and be harnessed for the good of society, and for that drive to be channeled and restricted so it doesn’t become a destructive force, as it was throughout history before modern capitalism with appropriate restrictions.
Diana, I’m not entirely convinced by the healthcare argument (at a practical level I think you are right but bear with me). The real problem is the market distortions that are built into the system. No rational individual would look at a healthcare system like that in the US (with private for-profit insurance companies that absorb around a third of the funds, benefitting only themselves) and pick it as a good option. It exists because of a history of market incentives, including the huge tax subsidies to the insurance companies that exist by making coverage a pre-tax item (as opposed to a direct tax, per the NHS, for example).
My guess is that starting with a clean slate, the only cost-effective way to go would be single payer. Unfortunately, (pending our dear leader’s glorious revolution) change is evolutionary, so things get cobbled together on top of the existing mess.
The necessity of capitalism is the same as that of democracy as laid out by Winston Churchill in a post-war speech to the House of Commons:
“Many forms of government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.…”
Just replace “democracy” with “capitalism.”
Of course, unbridled capitalism can and usually does become destructive, but proper government regulation will keep this from happening. No other economic system has ever come close to producing the many successes of capitalism: drastically and continually increasing standards of living; drastically and continually reducing infant mortality; causing a slow and steady march toward the liberation of women; increasing human rights and freedoms; giving people greater individual choice and power over their lives; increasing the opportunities for climbing the social and economic ladder; and many, many other critical developments.
It’s always strange to me when I see people claiming that capitalism is the root of all evil. People like Dan Arel (who we know says many stupid things about many subjects) never have a good alternative but to try systems that have failed again and again, invariably stripping much of the progress capitalism provided from the people who are forced to abandon it. Every country that has forced an alternative system has ended up causing death and destruction, increases in infant mortality, decreases in freedoms and mobility, and restriction of people’s power over their own lives.
I think people like Dan Arel attack capitalism because they see it as “The West,” which the consider to be the source of all evil in the world. They have no idea what should be done, only that they’re angry and they’ve decided (likely based on what the people around them have decided) that The West must be destroyed, to be replaced with…something.
+1
A decision has already been made – an alternative has already taken over …
“Capitalism is, after all, a form of economic freedom.” … the essence of economic freedom has already been displaced by control mechanisms, such as progressive income tax of wealth and income, fiat currency, central banking wedded with bankster banking, planned inflation, and heedless debt. It’s cartel corporatism, not capitalism as originally birthed.
Yes, the powerful benefits of pure entrepreneurship, with strivers founding valuable and worthy enterprises, still operates and bring huge advances. Yes, we have a thriving ‘general prosperity’ and a social safety net, paid by taxing enterprise.
If you call that mixture “capitalism,” so be it.
I contend that an ‘alternative’ to what we now have is …. capitalism.
Note: the needed services listed by Professor Coyne in the article would not have to be annihilated. Quite the opposite.
I believe most criticisms of capitalism start at the ground floor, property ownership. Without going into entangling and complicated histories, most property, and hence power and money, was taken long ago by force. Then culture and laws were erected around the “land grab” to protect it.
While capitalism tends to add much wealth to the world, it had this “original sin.” I personally know of no better system nor could I suggest one. But I can understand why people feel the way they do.
“The kind of capitalism I don’t find problematic is that in Scandinavia and Western Europe, and the kind that we could have in the U.S. were the government a bit more compassionate. Now I’m not an economist, and can’t rattle off every danger of an unregulated free market lacking government safety nets, but surely we need regulations that will help those who can’t survive in that system, or who fall through the cracks. We need government medical care, taxes, help for old people, and a variety of social services beside the free market. We need regulations to prevent unethical business practices, the purveying of misrepresented or dangerous products, the creation of monopolies, and so on. This is pretty much above my pay grade.”
Indeed. I share this view. I call such a system “bounded capitalism.” Free markets generally work well, but not always. In cases such as a steep economic decline, the government must step in to restore stability as well as when the danger of monopoly arises. Unfettered free markets allow for no social safety net. Moreover, tight government regulation is necessary in areas of product safety, workplace safety, and the environment. Finally, it is the role of government to make sure that capitalism does not result in extreme disparities in the distribution of wealth. Such a situation, which is evident today, results in social unrest, something capitalists hate. So, for me, capitalism works best when it stays within certain bounds. The role of government is to make sure that it stays within them.
But that last sentence – that is the one that has failed. It has failed for many years and apparently will continue to fail for many more. Rome lasted much longer and the British Empire, although shorter, lasted longer than we will. When government fails there is nothing left for Capitalism to do but destroy itself.
I think our public discourse needs to define at least two or more types of capitalism. Perhaps “Crony Capitalism” in which the revenues of the government are doled out based upon favoritism. Perhaps “Corporate Capitalism” in which the rules and regulations favor the profits of corporations over the welfare of individuals. Perhaps “Social Capitalism” in which the rules and regulations favor the quality of living of the mass of individuals. I think we could have more constructive conversations if we could commonly agree upon a few different types of capitalism.
I’m foursquare behind free enterprise; it’s the great engine of western prosperity. What I find insalubrious is the heavy concentration of vast amounts of capital in the hands of a few.
And I haven’t seen any good come from inherited family fortunes. The first generation earns it; the second generation gives society museums and libraries and hospitals. From then on, it tends to devolve to the idle rich.
Both naturalists and engineers knows the kinds of things that usually happen with unregulated systems.
Capitalism is great for people if it’s tuned to maximize what’s great for people. Arguing what is “great for people” is fine, but arguing against regulation is bad engineering.
But getting rid of capitalism would be a risky experiment on a large country (as we’ve seen). Anti-capitalists should experiment on a much smaller scale if they think they have a game changing idea.
sub
From a computer science perspective, capitalism is a simple, elegant algorithm which solves a lot of problems without any special coding. Socialism is all spaghetti code.
Well this is a can of worms but I’ll try to explain what’s wrong with capitalism in evolutionary psychology terms.
First, what capitalism has right. Humans are extremely competitive by nature and we can use that competitive nature like an engine that drives innovation and prosperity. Now what capitalism has wrong. Our competitive nature is not to compete for personal wealth and resources but rather to compete for tribe status. In hunter gatherer tribes where the majority of our social nature evolved, tribe status was given to those who were the best providers for the tribe. Status was given to the best leader, protector, provider, friend, care giver, medicine man, etc. Not to the best hoarder and seller.
If you got caught hoarding or trying to amass personal wealth and resources, you suck, and you got kicked out of the tribe. If you killed a gazelle and kept it for yourself or tried to sell it to the rest you were likely killed or shunned by the rest. Those that survived and gained status, therefore passing on their genes, were the best cooperators who shared with the tribe the goods they acquired.
Capitalism grants tribe status to he/she who amasses the most personal wealth rather than he/she who does the most for the good of the tribe. It’s really that simple. We could easily incentivize doing good for the tribe as a whole rather than amassing the most personal wealth. Unfortunately, in capitalism, doing good things for society is only one possible way to amass personal wealth. There are too many other ways to amass personal wealth that either do nothing to help society, or worse, actually harm society greatly. Eg. Polluting, funding wars for the interest, making products that fall apart quickly so people have to buy more.
It would be easy to devise a system where the sales people are not incentivized to lie to you sell you a product you don’t need. However regulating that practice out of capitalism has proven to be impossible.
Alternatives? They are out there, but suppressed by capitalists who lose when society as a whole wins. Google “participatory economics.” This should work much better than capitalism. But fundamentalist capitalists will continue to scare monger any ideas that lead us away from capitalism as communism, Marxism, socialism, things we’ve tried and proven they don’t work. They are right that those three don’t work. But wrong that there are no other alternatives.
This is so surface and there is much more to discuss of course and I could go back and forth with commenters here forever. But suffice it to say I think capitalism sucks and there could be a much better system. Also, I am rich. I am not a poor person who thinks the system has ben unfair to me. I am a rich person who thinks society would be better getting the most out of everyone and we are not doing that now. Billions of useful people are wasted to crippling poverty. So you don’t get to tell me I am lazy and looking for a handout. I’m fucking rich and successful.
Finally I’ll say that I do not think capitalism is “something to be ruthlessly expunged.” I don’t even think capitalism will be overthrown. I think as technology advances, capitalism will become weirder and weirder until it is just too weird to continue.
Okay let me have it.
The question:
When financial services & business are the puppet masters of the politicians we have a problem – democracy is just an illusion when lobbyists control the conversation & the outcome.
And politicians are so easily corrupted it makes my teeth grind! I remember from my university days how quickly the elected students running the Students Union [here in the UK], were corrupted by the temptation to bend the rules for personal gain: securing personal use of university transport, best accommodation for themselves & cronies, free concert/gig tickets under the guise of some supervisory role etc etc. And from there these kids realised that a life in politics is an endless gravy train.
HERE’S A LIST OF USA’s MOST ANNOYING POLITICIANS, but I’m not just poking the US, it’s the same every bloody where from local small time politics right up to the top of national government & beyond [EU parliament & UN principally]
I have no solutions, but I’d like to start by seeing mechanisms in place to control greed & to severely punish [short of the Chinese solution] whole divisions/departments of people for creating the conditions where something like the 2008 crash can occur. No bank or business should be so big that it can’t be allowed to fail.
1) Many evils blamed on capitalism pre-date capitalism by a long shot!!! How can anyone blame “rape culture” (I term I’m don’t entirely like) on capitalism when it pervades a fair amount of Homer’s “Iliad”??
2a) Perhaps there is a valid distinction between Adam Smith’s broader concept of free markets and a post-Industrial Revolution capitalism which can over concentrate wealth in the upper class.
2b) Adam Smith seems to be a truly moral thinker in a way that Ayn Rand is not. What she advocates is really market feudalism, not capitialism.
3) In answer to Jerry, perhaps either democratic capitalism or a kind of “market socialism” is the best system.
Wikipedia defines “market socialism” as follows:
Market socialism is a type of economic system involving the public, cooperative or social ownership of the means of production in the framework of a market economy. Market socialism differs from non-market socialism in that the market mechanism is utilized for the allocation of capital goods and the means of production. Depending on the specific model of market socialism, profits generated by socially owned firms (i.e. net revenue not reinvested into expanding the firm) may variously be used to directly remunerate employees, accrue to society at large as the source of public finance or be distributed amongst the population in a social dividend.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
I support capitalism with a safety net for the most vulnerable. Strong institutions are necessary to police corruption in the public and private sectors. Monopoly capitalism and crony capitalism are the worst extremes of capitalism, hence the need for appropriate regulations. Socialism discourages individual flair and enterprise. It is a failed system.