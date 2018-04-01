Sunday Times: UK taxpayers funding Palestinian jihadism and anti-Semitism

Now I don’t know the politics of the Sunday Times, but the article below paints a pretty dire picture of what UK taxpayers are unknowingly funding (click on the screenshot to see the article). The drawing under the headline is apparently part of the anti-Israel propaganda that the UK is funding by underwriting the insertion of ideology into Palestinian textbooks.
I don’t have much to add to the article save that it reminds us how deeply the Arab world is steeped in state-run hatred of Israel and Jews, conveyed in print, on television, and in schools. That’s not the case in Israel, but, despite this palpable fact, people ignore the stirring up of hatred in kids and still reserve all their opprobrium for Israel. Is it not something to deplore, though, that kids are taught to hate (“you’ve got to be carefully taught“) from the youngest age?
Here’s an excerpt from the article, which I find infinitely depressing:
In a series of parliamentary answers, the aid minister, Alistair Burt, has admitted that British taxpayers are funding the salaries of 33,000 teachers implementing a school curriculum that has been criticised for promoting violence against Israel.
A report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (Impact-SE) said it “exerts pressure over young Palestinians to acts of violence”. The lessons being taught by British-funded teachers include:
■ A science textbook for 12-year-olds that teaches Newton’s second law of physics using an image of a boy firing a slingshot at soldiers
■ A maths textbook for nine-year-olds that asks students to calculate the number of martyrs in Palestinian uprisings
■ A social science textbook for nine-year-olds that shows children in a classroom looking at an empty desk bearing the sign “the martyr”
■ A textbook for 10-year-olds that calls martyrdom and jihad “the most important meanings of life”, advising that “drinking the cup of bitterness with glory is much sweeter than a pleasant long life accompanied by humiliation”.
The revelations came as 16 Palestinians were killed and more than 700 injured when protesters in Gaza clashed with Israeli security forces on the border on Friday. British aid money goes to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, rather than Hamas, which runs Gaza.
The curriculum teaches children about the Palestinian Authority’s support for the families of those who carry out terrorist attacks, and how they will be rewarded in paradise.
. . . Even science textbooks promote violence. One question reads: “Palestinian youths used slingshots to confront the soldiers of the Zionist occupation and defend themselves from their treacherous bullets. What is the relationship between the elongation of the slingshot’s rubber and the tensile strength affecting it?” [JAC: this is apparently the picture above]
By contrast, references to peace agreements between the Palestinians and Israel have been removed.
Were I a UK citizen, I’d be outraged at this use of my money. Whatever you think of the Palestine/Israel situation, it’s not a good use of money to inflame children towards war, martyrdom, and hatred, as well as to further false beliefs in religious dogma. If this happened in the U.S., I’d be firing off letters to my Senators and Representatives. But of course the British Left is ridden with anti-Semitism, so they might not care.
h/t: Orli
I would be very upset as well, if the U.S. was spending this on education in any other country. Teaching the violence just makes it much worse. We cannot educate our own here in this country and we have no business putting money into educating others. Possibly England is a rich country and can afford such things.
I’m sorry to say that U.S. for years did the same. UNRWA schools has schoolbooks which are even worse than Palestinian Authority’s. A substantial proportion of UNRWA teachers in Gaza belong to Hamas and they express on social media the visceral hatred of Jews, praise Hitler, and write about glorious martyrdom. Until recently, the U.S paid a very, very substantial part of the UNRWA budget. And only a few days ago, Congress passed the Taylor Force Act which is about forbidding the US to pay aid money to the Palestinian Authority, which has a law stipulating that terrorists who are in Israeli prisons and the families of “martyrs” must be paid monthly salaries far, far higher than normal social help—often higher than the average salary in the West Bank. The payment goes according to a sliding scale: the more Jews you killed, the higher the salary. So, yes, U.S. helped foster and maintain terrorism as well. The same, BTW, is done by European Union and most West European countries.
I kind of figured that would be true. As I was commenting I thought…should I send this? Really disgusting performance.
No chance this is an april joke?
I highly doubt it, as it was in the Sunday Times, and if it were a joke, it’s not a funny one. I’m afraid it’s true. . .
Reprehensible. The UK is in decline.
Has been since 1776, when, I hear, there was a bit of a revolt in some of its western colonies. 🙂
Actually that was around the start of the UK’s rise. The First World War was the start of the decline. We got massively in debt keeping our war effort going, mainly to the descendants of those troublesome colonists.
One of my favorite counterfactual history questions is to ask where would the UK be now had it had the wisdom to stay neutral in that war, rather than bankrupting itself. After all, it had no big stake in the conflict. Its participation was a Thucydides’ trap thing. Germany would have whipped France like it did earlier in the Franco-Prussian war, and Russia would have collapsed like it did in fact, but the Royal Navy would have sailed on. Nazism would not have risen.
I am not sure about the last. It is of course impossible to know, but I think Nazism could have risen even earlier, seeing the rewards of war.
And the pro-Fascist Brits might have been ascendant. That’s the thing about counterfactual history …
The London murder rate has overtaken New York’s for the first time ever, according to the Evening Standard
I’ve linked the 104-page IMPACT-se report on Palestinian Authority [PA] school book brainwashing below. Don’t be daunted by the number of pages – just scroll through until a topic or image grabs your eyeballs. Interesting stuff!
LINK [PDF FORMAT]:
Reform or Radicalisation:
A PRELIMINARY REVIEW
by Eldad J. Pardo, Arik Agassi, Marcus Sheff
October 2017
Suite 15, Belgium House, Givat Ram Campus, Hebrew University Jerusalem
Website: http://www.impact.se.org
The site has other reports of interest too
If the Sunday Times [spit, spit] is showing you only the beginning of the article, then click this ExpressDigest – it covers everything of note
I was just reading the Washington Post and saw the article to which I link below.
Here is what’s interesting: The article’s angle is overwhelmingly about hate crimes in Canada against Muslims. But if you click on the link embedded within the article detailing hate crime numbers, you will see that most are against Jews.
So what the article does is switch the criterion to year over year percentage increase. And the base in the prior year is less than half that of Jews.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2018/04/01/worried-by-rise-of-far-right-groups-canada-puts-millions-into-anti-racism-effort/?utm_term=.c336d80c8299
https://www.statcan.gc.ca/pub/85-002-x/2017001/article/14832/tbl/tbl07-eng.htm
I think this is very dangerous.
Centre-Right-ish (though in US terms that may be Centre-Left-ish).
Agreed. It might be Murdoch but it bears little resemblance Murdoch elsewhere on the planet. Very centrist.
Far right. Murdoch, same stable as Fox News, with a strong sideline in anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim material, linked to nativism and Brexitism, and a very low level of reliability.
I caution against quoting anything from this source without digging down. Otherwise you risk spreading bullshit
In this case all the information are confirmed from many sources with quite a few independent translation from Palestinian school books in Arabic.
First bit is reasonably accurate as a quick trawl of Hansard demonstrates: “T8. British taxpayers can be proud that their money goes to the salaries of Palestinian teachers, but does the Secretary of State share my obvious concern that some of those teachers are working at one of the more than 30 Palestinian Authority schools named after terrorists who have murdered Israelis or at one of the three named after Nazi collaborators? [903347]”.
I suspect that the ST has done a bit more digging.
hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2018-01-17/debates/C1E16378-B3BD-4455-B908-1394B07E3040/TopicalQuestions
The Campaign Against Antisemitism commissioned a poll in Britain last year, giving some antisemitic statements (eg “British Jewish people chase money more than other British people”) and seeing how many people agreed with them.
https://antisemitism.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Antisemitism-Barometer-2017.pdf
The figures for agreeing with at least one, by political party supported, were:
Conservative 40%
UKIP 39%
Labour 32%
Liberal 30%
So we see the British Right is more of a problem than the British Left.
I think Prof. Coyne mentioned the British Left because he identifies as a leftist.
I feel compelled to comment not on the content, depiction of these drawings but on the fact that these people move from all the hate of their home countries (this is not confined to Palestinians alone) just to carry on the hate in another.
An opportunity to cease and progress beyond a wasteland of ignorance. To create, under relative freedoms to build a better life not only for themselves but also for the rest of us hapless humans… stuck in a zero sum game with child hate.
But at least Count Dankula’s been convicted for a stupid video of a dog playing Nazi poorly.
Because, you know, that was offensive (not that it wasn’t, just to be clear).
Glen Davidson
Re the song from South Pacific “You’ve Got to be carefully taught”.
The 2001 television version makes some somewhat odd changes, but one of the more interesting ones is having Cable sing this song to Ensign Nellie Forbush (who is much older than usual) instead of Emile de Becque, and having him sing it as an exercise in deep personal remorse rather than as an angry social critic.
youtu.be/0ShZrQhH7rM