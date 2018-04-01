Sunday Times: UK taxpayers funding Palestinian jihadism and anti-Semitism

Now I don’t know the politics of the Sunday Times, but the article below paints a pretty dire picture of what UK taxpayers are unknowingly funding (click on the screenshot to see the article). The drawing under the headline is apparently part of the anti-Israel propaganda that the UK is funding by underwriting the insertion of ideology into Palestinian textbooks.

I don’t have much to add to the article save that it reminds us how deeply the Arab world is steeped in state-run hatred of Israel and Jews, conveyed in print, on television, and in schools. That’s not the case in Israel, but, despite this palpable fact, people ignore the stirring up of hatred in kids and still reserve all their opprobrium for Israel. Is it not something to deplore, though, that kids are taught to hate (“you’ve got to be carefully taught“) from the youngest age?

Here’s an excerpt from the article, which I find infinitely depressing:

In a series of parliamentary answers, the aid minister, Alistair Burt, has admitted that British taxpayers are funding the salaries of 33,000 teachers implementing a school curriculum that has been criticised for promoting violence against Israel. A report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (Impact-SE) said it “exerts pressure over young Palestinians to acts of violence”. The lessons being taught by British-funded teachers include: ■ A science textbook for 12-year-olds that teaches Newton’s second law of physics using an image of a boy firing a slingshot at soldiers ■ A maths textbook for nine-year-olds that asks students to calculate the number of martyrs in Palestinian uprisings ■ A social science textbook for nine-year-olds that shows children in a classroom looking at an empty desk bearing the sign “the martyr” ■ A textbook for 10-year-olds that calls martyrdom and jihad “the most important meanings of life”, advising that “drinking the cup of bitterness with glory is much sweeter than a pleasant long life accompanied by humiliation”. The revelations came as 16 Palestinians were killed and more than 700 injured when protesters in Gaza clashed with Israeli security forces on the border on Friday. British aid money goes to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, rather than Hamas, which runs Gaza. The curriculum teaches children about the Palestinian Authority’s support for the families of those who carry out terrorist attacks, and how they will be rewarded in paradise. . . . Even science textbooks promote violence. One question reads: “Palestinian youths used slingshots to confront the soldiers of the Zionist occupation and defend themselves from their treacherous bullets. What is the relationship between the elongation of the slingshot’s rubber and the tensile strength affecting it?” [JAC: this is apparently the picture above] By contrast, references to peace agreements between the Palestinians and Israel have been removed.

Were I a UK citizen, I’d be outraged at this use of my money. Whatever you think of the Palestine/Israel situation, it’s not a good use of money to inflame children towards war, martyrdom, and hatred, as well as to further false beliefs in religious dogma. If this happened in the U.S., I’d be firing off letters to my Senators and Representatives. But of course the British Left is ridden with anti-Semitism, so they might not care.

h/t: Orli