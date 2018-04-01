Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s April 1, 2018: April Fool’s Day, so look for a lot of bogus stories and articles on the Web. (You won’t find any here, I promise). It’s National Sourdough Bread Day, celebrating one of America’s contributions to world gastronomy. It’s also Edible Book Day, when real books made out of food are created and then eaten.
But mainly, it’s EASTER!
And from reader Jon, who says “this is from the Lost Gospel of Gary Larson”:
From reader pyers:
In Germany, reader Robert found this poster, adding “Something fitting for Easter, and further proof for the secularization of Europe: A current election poster by German spoof party ‘The Party’. The caption says, colloquially ‘Don’t waste your cross!'” [JAC: I translate it literally as “Don’t create shit with your cross”, with the cross referring to the mark on one’s ballot. The rest says “On 24 September, choose “The Party”.]
And a true Easter tale from Malgorzata:
Today Andrzej cut my hair and he put the hair outside for birds. When we went to sit on the verandah for a while, we observed a very nice picture: a sparrow discovered my hair and was busily collecting it for its nest. It flew away with the beak full of white hair—it looked like whiskers! And this is not an “April Fool” story—it was real.
Here’s my annual Jewish Easter joke; I posted it last year, writing this:
I love a good Jewish joke, and this is an excellent one for Easter. It comes from the site Southern Jewish Humor, which gets the story from Eli N. Evans, who wrote The Provincials: A Personal History of Jews in the South:
Evans said he searched for the best example he could find of Southern Jewish humor. He told the story of a Jewish storekeeper in a small town who was approached by the Christian elders to show solidarity for their Easter holiday.
Mr. Goldberg was chagrined but when Easter came, after sunrise services on a nearby hilltop, the mayor, all the churchgoers, and the leading families in the city gathered in the town square in front of his store. The store had a new sign but it was draped with a parachute.
After an introduction from the mayor, at the appointed hour, the owner pulled the rope and there it was revealed in all its wonder for all to see: “Christ Has Risen, but Goldberg’s prices remain the same.”
Now the day’s events. On April 1, 1867, Singapore became a British crown colony. On this day in 1924, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison for participating in the “Beer Hall Putsch”. He served only nine months, and dictated the first volume of Mein Kampf while in jail. Exactly nine years later, the Nazis, organized by Julius Streicher, carried out a one-day boycott of all Jewish-owned business in Germany: the first in many anti-Semitic acts. On this day in 1970, President Richard Nixon signed the “Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act” into law, which required warning labels from the Surgeon General on all tobacco products, and banned cigarette advertising on the radio and television in the U.S. beginning January 1, 1971. On April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne founded Apple, Inc. in Cupterino, California. The rest is history, and I’m using the company’s product at this moment. On April 1, 1979, Iran, by a 99% popular vote, became an Islamic republic. Exactly 20 years later, the Canadian territory of Nunavit was established, once part of the Northwest Territories. On this day in 2001, Slobodan Milošević, former president of Yugoslavia, surrendered to police. He was tried on war crimes charges, and died in prison. Also on that day, the first modern country to allow same-sex marriage, the Netherlands, made it legal. Finally, on this day in 2004, Google announced it was making Gmail accessible to the public.
Notables born on April 1 include William Harvey (1578), Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin (1755), Otto von Bismarck (1815), Lon Chaney (1883), Toshiro Mifune (1920), William Manchester (1922), Milan Kundera (1929), Debbie Reynolds (1932), and Jimmy Cliff (1948). Those who died on April 1 include Scott Joplin (1917), Max Ernst (1976), Marvin Gaye (1984; shot to death), Martha Graham (1991), Carrie “I fell in love with the actress” Snodgrass (2004), and Yevgeny Yevtushenko (last year).
Among those resurrected on this day was Jesus H. Christ (33 AD).
Here’s a nice Max Ernst painting, “Still Life with Cat” (or so it says on Pinterest; I’m not convince it’s an Ernst):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili made her own April Fool joke:
Hili: Mother of God is watching over Poland.A: What nonsense is that?Hili: April Fool!
Hili: Matka Boska ma Polskę w opiece.
Ja: Co ty opowiadasz?
Hili: Prima Aprilis!
Here’s a special Gus video for you. Gus is hunting for some of his kibble and a few of the shrimp treats he loves. I saw this idea on a Simon’s Cat video a while back and finally got around to trying it.
For a nice Easter read, I refer you to Heather Hastie’s new post: “Third Month Mania: Bracket of Bullshit (Semi-Final)”, in which she’s having a contest between the dumbest things that happened this year.
And now, the tweets:
From Matthew: the birth of a baby chameleon. We’ve been having some debate about whether this mimics defecation by the creature, hiding the baby. The poo of this species is indeed brown:
The athleticism of a determined moggie:
Two videos of a standoff between lions and hyenas over a lion kill. Hyenas win!
A handful of living jewels:
And breaching whales:
Sourdough bread day? That would be a day worth getting up for if you were planning on sourdough pancakes. However, as all sourdough experts know you had to do your work the knight before and keep that starter going.
Re: birds and hair – We have a pair of ravens that has been living in the trees just east of our barns for several years. Each year they replenish their nest around the time that the horses and donkey are shedding their undercoats. The donkey allows them to perch on his back and pick the fuzz out of his coat. Not symbiosis in a survival sense, but they are certainly helping each other out.
The donkey does look pretty ridiculous, though, with a raven sitting on his butt.
Happy National Sourdough Bread day.
Oh glorious bread, at leas something we can be sure of will arise.
And, with the greatest possible respect to our host, not an American gift to the world. Sourdough has been around for as long as grain has. Wikipedia says that French bakers introduced sourdough to California during the first gold rush.
Anyway, it’s jolly nice; and I am about to have some with cheese and home-made damson chutney for lunch.
Maitre Poulane would be most surprised to read this
Nothing to do with Easter, but here is Herb Silverman’s favorite Jewish joke:
When a Jewish atheist heard that the best school in town happened to be Catholic, he enrolled his son. Things were going very well until one day the boy came home and said he had just learned all about the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost. The father, barely able to control his rage, seized his son by the shoulders and said, “David, this is very important, so listen carefully: there is only ONE God—and we don’t believe in Him!”
Finnish jazz humour:
Bravo Finns!
Among those resurrected on this day was Jesus H. Christ
I am not so sure of this one; even allowing for a J.H.Christ as an historical figure, did he really time it according to the Sunday following the full moon that follows the northern spring equinox (the paschal full moon)?
I thought they just nicked Ēostre or Ostara and tagged it with their zombie… a bit like they did with Yule.
‘Easter’ is just the name used in Germanic languages for the event. The timing is openly nicked from the Judaic Passover, which also explains ‘paschal’, and Romance language names like ‘Pâques’.
As Wikipedia says, practically nothing is known about ‘Eostre’ etc. It was the local name for a month around then, and it stuck.
The title of the Pinterest page may say “Max Ernst”, but under the picture, it says “Ernst Maass” – close, but no cigar. That’s also who this gallery attributes it to: https://www.gloggnerauktionen.ch/innerschweizer-kunst.html
Maass doesn’t make it into the English wikipedia, but the German one has a bit about him: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_Maass_(Maler)
Also a surrealist painter, 1904-71, while Ernst was 1891-1976. I wonder if they got mixed up a lot while they were alive?
Also on this day . . . The Royal Air Force was founded 1st April 1918
