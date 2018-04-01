Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s April 1, 2018: April Fool’s Day, so look for a lot of bogus stories and articles on the Web. (You won’t find any here, I promise). It’s National Sourdough Bread Day, celebrating one of America’s contributions to world gastronomy. It’s also Edible Book Day, when real books made out of food are created and then eaten.

But mainly, it’s EASTER!

And from reader Jon, who says “this is from the Lost Gospel of Gary Larson”:

From reader pyers:

In Germany, reader Robert found this poster, adding “Something fitting for Easter, and further proof for the secularization of Europe: A current election poster by German spoof party ‘The Party’. The caption says, colloquially ‘Don’t waste your cross!'” [JAC: I translate it literally as “Don’t create shit with your cross”, with the cross referring to the mark on one’s ballot. The rest says “On 24 September, choose “The Party”.]

And a true Easter tale from Malgorzata:

Today Andrzej cut my hair and he put the hair outside for birds. When we went to sit on the verandah for a while, we observed a very nice picture: a sparrow discovered my hair and was busily collecting it for its nest. It flew away with the beak full of white hair—it looked like whiskers! And this is not an “April Fool” story—it was real.

I wish I had a photo of that!

Here’s my annual Jewish Easter joke; I posted it last year, writing this:

I love a good Jewish joke, and this is an excellent one for Easter. It comes from the site Southern Jewish Humor, which gets the story from Eli N. Evans, who wrote The Provincials: A Personal History of Jews in the South: Evans said he searched for the best example he could find of Southern Jewish humor. He told the story of a Jewish storekeeper in a small town who was approached by the Christian elders to show solidarity for their Easter holiday. Mr. Goldberg was chagrined but when Easter came, after sunrise services on a nearby hilltop, the mayor, all the churchgoers, and the leading families in the city gathered in the town square in front of his store. The store had a new sign but it was draped with a parachute. After an introduction from the mayor, at the appointed hour, the owner pulled the rope and there it was revealed in all its wonder for all to see: “Christ Has Risen, but Goldberg’s prices remain the same.”

Now the day’s events. On April 1, 1867, Singapore became a British crown colony. On this day in 1924, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison for participating in the “Beer Hall Putsch”. He served only nine months, and dictated the first volume of Mein Kampf while in jail. Exactly nine years later, the Nazis, organized by Julius Streicher, carried out a one-day boycott of all Jewish-owned business in Germany: the first in many anti-Semitic acts. On this day in 1970, President Richard Nixon signed the “Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act” into law, which required warning labels from the Surgeon General on all tobacco products, and banned cigarette advertising on the radio and television in the U.S. beginning January 1, 1971. On April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne founded Apple, Inc. in Cupterino, California. The rest is history, and I’m using the company’s product at this moment. On April 1, 1979, Iran, by a 99% popular vote, became an Islamic republic. Exactly 20 years later, the Canadian territory of Nunavit was established, once part of the Northwest Territories. On this day in 2001, Slobodan Milošević, former president of Yugoslavia, surrendered to police. He was tried on war crimes charges, and died in prison. Also on that day, the first modern country to allow same-sex marriage, the Netherlands, made it legal. Finally, on this day in 2004, Google announced it was making Gmail accessible to the public.

Notables born on April 1 include William Harvey (1578), Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin (1755), Otto von Bismarck (1815), Lon Chaney (1883), Toshiro Mifune (1920), William Manchester (1922), Milan Kundera (1929), Debbie Reynolds (1932), and Jimmy Cliff (1948). Those who died on April 1 include Scott Joplin (1917), Max Ernst (1976), Marvin Gaye (1984; shot to death), Martha Graham (1991), Carrie “I fell in love with the actress” Snodgrass (2004), and Yevgeny Yevtushenko (last year).

Among those resurrected on this day was Jesus H. Christ (33 AD).

Here’s a nice Max Ernst painting, “Still Life with Cat” (or so it says on Pinterest; I’m not convince it’s an Ernst):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili made her own April Fool joke:

Hili: Mother of God is watching over Poland. A: What nonsense is that? Hili: April Fool!

In Polish:

Hili: Matka Boska ma Polskę w opiece.

Ja: Co ty opowiadasz?

Hili: Prima Aprilis!

In Winnipeg, staff Taskin has built a special “enrichment feeding device” for Gus, and filmed him using it. Here’s Taskin’s description:

Here’s a special Gus video for you. Gus is hunting for some of his kibble and a few of the shrimp treats he loves. I saw this idea on a Simon’s Cat video a while back and finally got around to trying it.

For a nice Easter read, I refer you to Heather Hastie’s new post: “Third Month Mania: Bracket of Bullshit (Semi-Final)”, in which she’s having a contest between the dumbest things that happened this year.

And now, the tweets:

From Matthew: the birth of a baby chameleon. We’ve been having some debate about whether this mimics defecation by the creature, hiding the baby. The poo of this species is indeed brown:

The athleticism of a determined moggie:

If my head fits, under the forbidden door I slips. pic.twitter.com/ls3O2qG1IQ — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 29, 2018

Two videos of a standoff between lions and hyenas over a lion kill. Hyenas win!

A contest as old as time… hyenas vs. lions. I heard whooping coming a few kilometers west of the Forest clan’s den & came across this scene. The hyenas managed to push three young male lions off a wildebeest kill, but it took hours of back-and-forth posturing & chasing. Wow. pic.twitter.com/7qoetU4PRU — Arjun Dheer 🎯 (@ArjDheer) March 30, 2018

The feeding frenzy that followed was incredible. Hyenas jumping over & on top of one another. Sight, sound, & smell… I won’t forget any of them. And such a great way to get some excellent sightings & interaction data! pic.twitter.com/3JcH13VtAn — Arjun Dheer 🎯 (@ArjDheer) March 30, 2018

A handful of living jewels:

And breaching whales: