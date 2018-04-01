Geneticist David Reich responds to critics of his views on race

On March 23, I called your attention to paleoanthropologist David Reich’s op-ed in the New York Times, “How genetics is changing our understanding of ‘race’.” I thought the article was quite good, one of the few articles that takes a pretty objective and open-minded stand on “race”. It noted that conventionally named races are social constructs (that is, there is no homogenous “black” or “caucasian” race that is diagnostically different from other races), but that even the social constructs reflect elements of history (different groups evolved in geographic isolation, and their genetic constitutions, which still reflect that isolation, can be used to reconstruct evolutionary history and give some help with medical diagnoses).
Reich notes that there has been ample time for different populations to have evolved genetic differences and that, although most variation in humans is found within groups rather than between them, we still do not expect all groups to be exactly equal in any trait that is genetically variable—an expectation that goes for both morphology and behavior. Finally, Reich makes the point—one that I’ve always emphasized—that even if there are group differences, that says nothing about how we should treat individuals, and we need to make it a moral principle that all individuals, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or other biological status, should be afforded equal opportunities, as well as personal treatment based on individual qualities rather than group membership. It is always unwise to predicate moral views on biological realities, for that makes your morality vulnerable to future empirical findings in ways we don’t want. (Of course some aspects of morality, like views on abortion, can vary depending on what science finds out. But I don’t see race this way, as I can’t imagine any genetic discovery that would alter the kind of equality I want in our species.)
This is a reasoned approach to the data, but there are many scholars who reject it, for they are aware of the history of eugenics in which “racial” differences were used to discriminate among (and even kill) people. That happened, and we must be aware of it. But the solution is not to simply deny science or reject whatever science finds about ethnic groups. Rather, we must ground our morality on a fundamental equality of humans based on their individuality.
We should never use ideology as a basis to accept or reject science. That way lies both madness and dissolution, as evidenced by the Lysenko affair in Soviet Russia, in which “Western genetics” was rejected in favor of a bogus form of heredity more congenial to the socialist view of human malleability. The result: millions starved to death. For both gender and ethnicity, much of the Left has an a priori assumption that all groups are equal—something Pinker questioned in his book The Blank Slate. The denial of science, or suppression of research, comes from the fear that any differences could be used to justify sexism, racism, bias, prejudice, and lack of opportunity. But Reich and I are concerned to show that we can have our genetic cake and eat it too: we can create a society of equal opportunity while still studying group and gender differences in our species.
If Reich’s essay had any weakness, it was the conflation of “race” with “population”, though he was concerned with that. As for me, I’m happy to abandon any traditional racial classification of humans, or even the word “race” itself, so long as we replace it with terms like “population” or “ethnic groups” that can help guide genetic and evolutionary research. These other terms have a biological reality not contained in the conventional (i.e., erroneous) use of “race”. Futher, recognizing populations and ethnic groups, fuzzy as they are, is essential in understanding the evolutionary history of humans—and has medical implications as well. What we always need to remember is that human evolution involved the differentiation of geographically isolated groups who evolved some differences, but now, with human movement, those differences are blurring, so that we have a fuzzy and overlapping set of populations. And yet those populations still show statistical differences that are useful. If they didn’t, you couldn’t spit in a test tube and have places like 23andMe give you a pretty accurate take on where your ancestors came from. Nor could we use genetic patterns in modern humans to reconstruct our migration throughout the world. The patterns remain, and have afforded immense understanding of our evolutionary history.
Reich’s article was excerpted from his new book, which just came out and will surely be worth reading (click on screenshot to order):
Reich’s piece, temperate as it was, was widely criticized by readers, who wrote letters to the New York Times. That paper then gave Reich the unprecedented opportunity to respond in a longish piece that was published two days ago. You can read it by clicking on the screenshot below.
Readers were still concerned that science could be used to justify prejudice and inequality, and Reich once again says that we don’t have to let that happen. Some readers repeated the conclusion (first suggested by my advisor Dick Lewontin) that the notion of group differences is meaningless since most variation in our species is within rather than between populations. That’s true, but people don’t understand that this doesn’t bar us from using constellations of genes to discern (not define!) groups and learn something about population structure and human evolution. Finally, in his response Reich lays out six principles which seem eminently reasonable. Number 6 is especially worth your attention.
From my point of view, it should be possible for everyone to hold in their heads the following six truths:
1. “Race” is fundamentally a social category — not a biological one — as anthropologists have shown.
2. There are clear genetic contributors to many traits, including behavior.
3. Present-day human populations, which often but not always are correlated to today’s “race” categories, have in a number of instances been largely isolated from one another for tens of thousands of years. These long separations have provided adequate opportunity for the frequencies of genetic variations to change.
4. Genetic variations are likely to affect behavior and cognition just as they affect other traits, even though we know that the average genetic influences on behavior and cognition are strongly affected by upbringing and are likely to be more modest than genetic influences on bodily traits or disease.
5. The genetic variations that influence behavior in one population will almost certainly have an effect on behavior in others populations, even if the ways those genetic variations manifest in each population may be very different. Given that all genetically determined traits differ somewhat among populations, we should expect that there will be differences in the average effects, including in traits like behavior.
6. To insist that no meaningful average differences among human populations are possible is harmful. It is perceived as misleading, even patronizing, by the general public. And it encourages people not to trust the honesty of scholars and instead to embrace theories that are not scientifically grounded and often racist.
In short, I think everyone can understand that very modest differences across human population in the genetic influences on behavior and cognition are to be expected. And I think everyone can understand that even if we do not yet have any idea about what the difference are, we do not need to be worried about what we will find because we can already be sure that any differences will be small (far smaller than those among individuals).
Reich’s original piece (and response) was not sufficient for 68 scholars, who wrote a joint piece, “How not to talk about race and genetics” (clearly named after Reich’s piece above), taking Reich to task for his “misunderstandings.” This piece was apparently submitted to the NYT but was rejected, so it was published in BuzzFeed.
The thing is, most of the things these scholars criticize were already taken into account by Reich, including the notion that conventional races are social constructs. But the 68 also object to the notion of “populations”, an objection that is unwise given that they admit later in the piece that there are differences between populations—they just don’t fall into the conventional categories of “race”—something that Reich already admitted.
Their main beef seems to be that those like Reich who unravel the genetic patterns of our species need to constantly consult with people like cultural anthropologists and social scientists. I’m not sure this is good advice, since those people have, by and large, tried to foist ideological views onto research on human groups. The bit below, for example, smacks of an unwarranted hubris:
Precisely because the problems of race are complex, scientists need to engage these issues with greater care and sophistication. Geneticists should work in collaboration with their social science and humanities colleagues to make certain that their biomedical discoveries make a positive difference in health care, including the care of those studied.
Of course discoveries should be used constructively, but is that the responsibility of people like Reich, who simply look at the frequencies of disease genes in different groups and the pattern of genetic differentiation across the globe? I don’t think so. How to use the findings of geneticists in medicine is the purview of bioethicists and physicians, not paleoanthropologists.
And have a look at this:
Even “male” and “female,” which Reich invokes as obviously biologically meaningful, has important limitations. While these categories help us to know and care for many human beings, they hinder our capacity to know and care for the millions of human beings born into this world not clearly “sexed.’ Further, overemphasizing the importance of the X and Y chromosomes in determining sex prevent us from seeing the other parts of the genome involved in sex.
Well, yes, there are people not clearly “sexed”, but the categories of “male and female” fit the overwhelming majority of humans, and have and can lead to useful research: both biological and medical. What we see here is more Pecksniffery that invokes rare exceptions to criticize a binary classification that, in the main, is correct and useful.
As for the signatories, there are some geneticists and biologists among them, but they’re outnumbered by anthropologists (I suspect mostly cultural anthropologists), sociologists, physicians, gender and ethnic studies professors, biomedical ethicists, historians, and professors of law. In short, just the mix of people you’d expect to object to Reich’s reasonable take. But you can read and judge for yourself.
Judge Starling on Tumblr who is the evolutionary biologist Dan Grauer has some pointed criticism of Reich.
I was involved in a heated group discussion this weekend with a woman who insisted that there was really no biological difference between men and women. After I picked my jaw up from the floor, I pointed out that we not only had different organs and body shapes, but in fact different sets of chromosomes. Others pointed out things like testosterone levels and its effects.
She dismissed all that as irrelevant. She felt that these facts were the justification for patriarchical societies (which she insisted were recent constructs only a few hundred years old), and since such societies were unfair, then the facts must be wrong.
Of course, reasoning with her was futile. And that’s the roadblock one always encounters with idealogues of any political stripe.
You cannot use facts to debate a person whose views were not arrived at through reasonable analysis of facts.
Some of these folks do not even believe that there is such a thing as objective truth. So, not only will a demonstration of facts not influence their views, they dispute the very existence of facts.
Precisely. In the end, the woman shouted angrily that she was right and we were wrong, and stormed off in a huff.
I don’t doubt racists and eugenicist types will hate the idea that being white isn’t a sign of superiority from body to mind, and will therefore reject it outright. Like when it became apparent we likely all stemmed from the African continent.
Of course there are some genetic differences, for instance black males on average have higher levels of testosterone/ and free testosterone than white males. Not exactly a different species…
Racism is such a horrible blight, I hope findings like Reich’s can help in some way to dissipate that mentality.
Andrew Sullivan waded into this with a nice piece in NY Mag that will probably bring out the haters (I guess many folks will have seen it but in case)
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2018/03/denying-genetics-isnt-shutting-down-racism-its-fueling-it.html
Further to Glen Davidson’s comment above; I agree, nobody seems to get up in arms about racial health disparities research and the investment of funds to address these. As Reich notes African Americans suffer disproportionately from prostate cancer and there are a number of initiatives to address this (as there are for other diseases that disproportionately afflict minorities). A genetic and/or environmental basis for many of these conditions is slowly emerging.
I wonder how someone who maintains that race is purely a social construct with no biological basis could support affirmative action, or for that matter Black Lives Matter.
Since racism is a result of cultural conditioning, which is true, then those initiatives are necessary to counteract the resulting disadvantages. Just being a social construct doesn’t mean it’s not real.
That leads to a contradiction. The criterion for determining who should be advantaged by affirmative action is their declared race, as proven by the color of their skin and their overall appearance to whoever judges these things. You can’t logically be for affirmative action without being a “racist” in some sense (not the pejorative sense).
The Trumpian Party is a close comparison to the racism of nearly 200 years ago and it comes out harshly in all areas of our society. From immigration, deportation, building of walls and even why more than 10% of the citizens in Puerto Rico continue without electrical power. No science required and none excepted.
sorry about that – accepted…
Here’s another perspective from Dan Graur.
[JAC: Sorry, you’ve just embedded his entire articles in the comment, which makes it too long. Just give the links so people can go over and see it. It might be salutary if you tell us exactly which of his criticisms are valid as well. ]
I think some of his criticisms are valid. There’s a lot of unknowns about the genetics of Educational Attainment and cognitive differences between races. But of course David Reich is certainly right in most of his article and certainly have no bad intention whatsoever, I just think he’s going to fast with some of his assertions.
Because of the long history of slavery and racism (which has been far from eliminated today) in the United States, for those who fear an even greater resurgence of the latter have developed a hypervigilance in seeking ideas or events that may fuel it. It is almost a form of PTSD. All perceived threats must be extirpated before they spread throughout the body politic. They have mentally determined (perhaps unconsciously) that if the truth must be suppressed to achieve this end, so be it. I sympathize with, although do not support, this viewpoint. I have little doubt that racists will grab upon Reich’s article, greatly distort it, and use it to promote their hateful views. This is a reality that cannot be ignored.
In the long run, attempts to suppress scientific findings will backfire; the truth will win out. To accomplish this as quickly as possible, the scientific community must speak out loudly and often, to show that Reich’s article is not racist. On the one hand, they must convince those who fear a racist resurgence that Reich’s views are not racist and that the scientific discoveries that he talks about can help minority communities. On the other hand, they must rebut the racist distortions whenever and wherever they are found. This is a mighty task for the scientific community (specifically geneticists), whose members I suspect are largely not very political. I hope they are up to it
Seriously, though, pound-for-pound, inch-for-inch, this is one of the best, most well-written apologias on the topic I’ve had the pleasure to read.
I did the linky thing over to Reich’s Times piece, and it deserves a similar accolade.
“Some readers repeated the conclusion (first suggested by my advisor Dick Lewontin) that the notion of group differences is meaningless since most variation in our species is within rather than between populations.”
As I always say when this comes up, this is simply a mathematical fallacy that Lewontin, Lande, and many population geneticists have committed. Even if the groups belonged to different species and shared no alleles, most of the variation (as calculated by Lewontin using entropy, or as calculated by Lande etc using “genetic diversity” (heterozygosity)) could still be within-group, when within-group diversity is high.
In other words, the fact that most of the “diversity” is within-group has no bearing on the degree of differentiation between groups, if diversity is measured by the formulas that population geneticists like Lewontin and Lande have typically used. Anyone can check this by simply calculating the results for a test system with high within-group diversity (try 20 equally-common alleles) but no shared alleles between groups.
These mathematical misconceptions may actually be distorting the picture of human evolution and similarity between groups. See my discussion with Greg in the comments under the original WEIT post about Reich’s article:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/03/23/finally-a-sensible-discussion-of-race/#comment-1593756
Greg brought up a 2002 paper by Rosenberg et al supporting Lewontin. That paper shows no awareness of the mathematical fallacies being used. I dug around a bit and found a more recent paper by Rosenberg and others after they had noticed the fallacies empirically; their new conclusion was that purely mathematical effects were sometimes obscuring biological effects in the analysis of genetic differentiation in human populations.
My 2008 paper, and my earlier papers cited therein, explain this and show how to do the analysis properly:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1365-294X.2008.03887.x
It may well be that a correct analysis will confirm Lewontin’s conclusions, but we don’t know that.
I will explore Lou’s comment above when I have time, but meanwhile I have been wanting to ask two questions for some time, and might as well ask them here.
1.” Most variation in humans are within groups rather than between them”. What does this mean? I have never felt a firm grasp of this point. And,
2. ‘Races as we understand them are a social construct’. Maybe I already have a handle on this since it seems kind of obvious, but I want to make sure. Is this statement pointing out that the traditional races like ‘black’, ‘white’, etc. are really crudely defined groups, based on just a few distinctions like skin color and continental history? Meanwhile, those groups are really divided into several genetically and geographically defined groups?
Mark, I am not the best person to answer your first question, since I don’t think that the concept makes sense. But I can tell you what people often intend to mean by that statement. They take some measure of the diversity of a population, for example Shannon entropy (Lewontin)or heterozygosity (the probability that two randomly chosen individuals have different alleles at a given locus). They calculate this measure within each group, and take the average. That’s the within-group diversity or “variance”. Then they do the same for the pooled groups. They have the intuition that if the groups are very different genetically, then pooling them should greatly increase the heterozygosity. If they find that pooling the groups hardly increases the heterozygosity, then they cconclude that most of the diversity (or variance) is within-group, and so the groups don’t differ much.
The problem with that, in the case of heterozygosity, is that heterozygosity is a probability and can approach but never exceed unity. So when within-group diversity is high, i.e. close to unity, then the pooled heterozygosity must also be close to unity, so the difference between them (the “between-group variance”) must be close to zero, even if the groups are completely different (share no alleles at all).
Well, you humbly say that you may not be the best to address the first question, then you go ahead and address it in a way that I can pretty much understand! That was excellent, and so thank you!
Ok here’s the links of the two Dan Graur’s articles I mentioned in my previous comment.
Article 1
Article 2
I hope this time it will work.
I have looked at the Dan Graur posts you have cited. He teaches biology at the University of Houston. I am not competent to judge his comments on Reich, but his conclusion is clear:
“Well, David Reich may be a big-shot geneticist at a very prestigious university, but his knowledge of population genetics and evolutionary biology seem to be meager at best, and his misrepresentation of the data and nomenclature can only be described as brazen.”
I hope that somebody knowledgeable of genetics will respond.
If the goal is to not give racists any justification for their beliefs, how on earth would suppressing/hiding/ignoring/sweeping the truth under the carpet achieve that goal? The truth will be found by racists because the truth is discoverable and so what could give them more ammo than the fact that the left has been trying to hide the truth?
Suppressing the truth will aid racist ideologues not shut them down. Besides, who doesn’t think it’s a good idea to tell white supremacists that on average, Asians and Ashkenazi Jews are smarter than them.
At least some of 68 signatories are probably extremely concerned that some of the findings will contradict key pillars of their fields. Perhaps most of all among the gender study fields.
It’s really striking to me how much better a creationist/non-evolutionary model fits with gender theory rather evolution.
It’s as if human beings were sui generis among all creatures……