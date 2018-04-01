Chinese space station plummeting to Earth: impact or breakup imminent

The Chinese space station Tiangong-1 is supposed to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere at about 12:30 a.m. UTC, or about 1.7 hours from this posting. It’s not clear exactly where it’ll land, or if any pieces will make it to Earth, but the latest prognostication is somewhere off the west coast of South America.

It’s been up there for 6.5 years, and there is no longer human control of its orbit. Go to this site to follow its progress, and see the video below for the story up to now.

It might be visible for about ten seconds from Earth, but I don’t think there will be any live video.

h/t: Tim