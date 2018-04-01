Chinese space station plummeting to Earth: impact or breakup imminent

The Chinese space station Tiangong-1 is supposed to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere at about 12:30 a.m. UTC, or about 1.7 hours from this posting. It’s not clear exactly where it’ll land, or if any pieces will make it to Earth, but the latest prognostication is somewhere off the west coast of South America.
It’s been up there for 6.5 years, and there is no longer human control of its orbit. Go to this site to follow its progress, and see the video below for the story up to now.
It might be visible for about ten seconds from Earth, but I don’t think there will be any live video.
h/t: Tim
That is a weird looking space station. It should put its flashers on and pull out its stop sign before crashing.
It is failing due to the excessive use of monosodium glutamate.
oops, sub
Sheesh, that Elon Musk…
Didn’t know he put a whole school bus into orbit before pulling his Tesla-stunt
My husband, who has been following it for the last 5 hours, predicts it will crash in Africa within the next hour. It’s starting to fall pretty quickly.
Here’s a live stream with a running commentary by a reasonably well-informed person:
youtube.com/watch?v=waNVFqAQn4Q