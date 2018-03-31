Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s the last day of March: March 31st, 2018, and a Caturday. It’s also National Clam Day as well as Oysters on the Half Shell Day, and I’ll be enjoying these in Florida in a short while. It’s also World Backup Day, which refers to computers, of course. Make sure you’re backed up (I have a double backup), because some day your computer will crash for sure. Passover began yesterday evening, and ends today: enjoy your matzo and bitter herbs! And remember, Easter is tomorrow, which is also April Fool’s Day.

On this day in 1889, the Eiffel Tower was officially opened. On March 31, 1913, there was a famous concert of modernist music in Vienna, featuring the compositions of Alban Berg, Arnold Schoenberg, Alexander von Zemlinsky, and Anton von Webern. The music produced was incited disruption in and then violence by the audience, and the famous “Skandalkonzert” was cut short. Many of you won’t like what happened on this day in 1918, for it was then that Daylight Saving Time went into effect in the U.S. for the first time. On March 31, 1959, when I was 9, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, crossed from Tibet into India and was granted political asylum. And there he lives still with his Tibetan followers. On this day in 1968, Lyndon Johnson gave a television speech about limiting the war in Vietnam. At the end, he announced he wasn’t going to run for President again, stunning most Americans. Here’s that announcement:

Finally, on this day in 1995, the Tejano singer Selena was murdered in Corpus Christi, Texas by the head of her fan club. The murderer, Yolanda Saldívar, will be eligible for parole in 2025.

Notables born on this day include René Descartes (1526), Andrew Marvell (1621), the great Johann Sebastian Bach (1685), Edward FitzGerland and Nikolai Gogol (both 1809), Ocatvio Paz (1914), Cesar Chavez (1927), Gordie Howe (1928), Barney Frank (1940), Al Gore and Rhea Perlman (both 1948; they’re 70 today), and my friend Jeff Tayler (1961). Those who expired on this day include John Donne (1631), Charlotte Brontë (1855), J. P. Morgan (1913), Knute Rockne (1931), photographer Paul Strand (1976), Jesse Owens (1980), Selena (1995; see above), Bella Abzug (1998), and Frank Perdue (2005).

Here’s a wonderful Paul Strand photo, “Young boy” (1951):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animal are conspiring and sleeping—on MY couch!

Cyrus: I’m thinking. Hili: I’m knocking off for the day, I’ll go back to it tomorrow.

And In Wloclawek, Leon is doing his best bunny impression, perking up his ears.

Leon: What? Haven’t you ever seen an Easter hare?

From reader Barry, a video showing the way things should be:

From Matthew Cobb: a very precious book found in a hotel:

Lads lads lads, my hotel has a signed copy pic.twitter.com/KC6K0liPuv — Thomas (@calciferion) March 28, 2018

More on Jesus for tomorrow’s Easter celebration:

Weird… this is exactly what I think every morning when I wake up. pic.twitter.com/PwtVZMpzfP — Phil Gyford (@philgyford) March 30, 2018

Matthew predicts pushback from the readers on this one: including color analysis of the hearts. Do your thing!

The color of the right heart appears to be orange, though it is the same red as the left one. pic.twitter.com/x0pjbSvCWQ — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) March 30, 2018

But Matthew persists. Here’s another illusion from the estimable Dr. Cobb:

Each row appears to move. Each row is horizontally aligned but appears to tilt. pic.twitter.com/w0zZcXa0kD — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) March 28, 2018

The carving is amazing here:

the net is marble i said the net is marble i said the motherflipping net is made out of fricking marble how isn’t this blowing your motherflipping mind this shis amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/83rgAcFqBO — Jonatan (@BasedGodEmperor) March 28, 2018

These photographs will restore your faith in humanity. To see more of these fantastic pictures of Misao and the odd-eyed cat Fukumaru, go here. (I’ll be featuring some on today’s Caturday post.)

Japanese photographer Miyoko Ihara's series on the bond between her grandmother Misao and her cat Fukumaru #womensart pic.twitter.com/16JY2fHtk3 — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) March 30, 2018

Remember the song “Her tears flowed like wine”, sung by Lauren Bacall in The Big Sleep? (If not, watch it here.) That song included the line “She’s a real sad tomato.” Well, here’s a real sad avocado:

Please. My avocado. It is so sad. pic.twitter.com/cWMWTSUIWB — Llama In A Tux (@LlamaInaTux) March 29, 2018

A prescient man:

In 1999, I asked David Gerrold to write a "future of computing" prediction for the magazine where I was Technology Editor. Here's what he wrote. pic.twitter.com/UAMM0Pm4W6 — Esther Schindler (@estherschindler) March 28, 2018

From Grania: a smoking hare!

TIP FOR WITCHES: put your cigarette out before you change into a hare. Photo: Louise Acheson in Dublin Airport car park pic.twitter.com/Fndivu83U7 — Ian Duhig (@ianduhig) March 30, 2018

Okay biology mavens—what is this?

Your Good Friday foraging quiz – what is this? The top of a fence post is not it’s natural habitat btw, I placed it there for pictorial purposes. pic.twitter.com/MWHFdqTcez — David Banks (@DBanksy) March 30, 2018

It’s Easter tomorrow, so start with this tweet and then peruse this thread to hear how Australia has coopted the Easter Bunny, changing it to the Easter Bilby (thanks to Matthew):

As it’s #Easter weekend, here’s a thread about Australia’s native version of the Easter Bunny – the bilby! #BilbiesNotBunnies Pic: Haigh's pic.twitter.com/XRTvhsDeMK — David Hamilton (@davidghamilton1) March 29, 2018

Finally, this video, going the rounds, was sent by reader Su. I think the cat screwed up by using the cosine rather than the cotangent. . .